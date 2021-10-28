ASCO 2021 highlights head and neck cancer: nasopharyngeal carcinoma

Summary

During the ASCO 2021 virtual meeting, multiple clinically relevant studies were presented addressing open questions regarding the therapy of nasopharyngeal carcinomas (NPC): Is immunotherapy plus chemotherapy the new first line standard of care for patients in the recurrent/metastatic setting? Is adjuvant therapy with capecitabine in high risk NPC patients post chemoradiation (CRT) beneficial? Is there a role for treatment intensification by adjuvant metronomic capecitabine in NPC patients post induction chemotherapy and CRT? This article summarizes the most significant NPC studies presented at the ASCO 2021 virtual meeting and discusses the data in the context of the current literature.