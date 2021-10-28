 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
download
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

27.10.2021 | short review Open Access

ASCO 2021 highlights head and neck cancer: nasopharyngeal carcinoma

Zeitschrift:
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Autor:
MD Thorsten Fuereder
» Zum Volltext PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

During the ASCO 2021 virtual meeting, multiple clinically relevant studies were presented addressing open questions regarding the therapy of nasopharyngeal carcinomas (NPC): Is immunotherapy plus chemotherapy the new first line standard of care for patients in the recurrent/metastatic setting? Is adjuvant therapy with capecitabine in high risk NPC patients post chemoradiation (CRT) beneficial? Is there a role for treatment intensification by adjuvant metronomic capecitabine in NPC patients post induction chemotherapy and CRT? This article summarizes the most significant NPC studies presented at the ASCO 2021 virtual meeting and discusses the data in the context of the current literature.

Unsere Produktempfehlungen

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.1662.0