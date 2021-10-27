 Skip to main content
26.10.2021 | short review Open Access

ASCO 2021—an update on metastastic colorectal cancer

Zeitschrift:
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Autor:
MD, PhD Lukas Weiss
Summary

The 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting provided updates on novel therapies in rare subgroups of metastatic colorectal cancer, such as immunotherapy in microsatellite instable colorectal cancer and antibody–drug conjugate therapy in HER2-positive disease. Furthermore, the concept of anti-EGFR rechallenge therapy has received additional momentum with data from the CHRONOS trial in regard to treating patients in later lines as well as how to integrate analysis of circulating tumor DNA in clinical decision-making.

