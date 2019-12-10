ASCO 2019—Personal highlights on adjuvant breast cancer: (neo-)adjuvant therapy of HER2-negative HR-positive BC

Summary

This article intends to summarize personal highlights from the 2019 ASCO (American Society of Clinical Oncology) Annual meeting. The article does not aim to offer a comprehensive summary of the 1642 abstracts presented, but rather aims to highlight the abstracts that are the most relevant for the neo/adjuvant therapy of the HER2-negative, HR-positive breast cancer. By doing so, the article generates discussion on the practical implications, while portraying the rapidly changing landscape of the use of personalized treatment of early breast cancer in patients with HER2-negative, HR-positive disease.