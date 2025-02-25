Artificial intelligence in managing retinal disease—current concepts and relevant aspects for health care providers

Age-related macular degeneration

48 ]. Clinical examination and multimodal imaging, however, may reveal a disproportionate level of pathologic changes, some of which raise clinicians’ attention with respect to specific risks of progression [ 44 , 49 , 50 ]. Expectations of AI to fulfill the need of identification of high-risk patients are high in light of the therapeutic options emerging for the far more common atrophic late stage of AMD. Robust, commercially available tools for image-based comprehensive risk assessment are still lacking. Nevertheless, AI-based approaches, specifically with respect to image biomarker segmentation, have promoted insight with respect to disease progression. Detection, localization, and quantification of several pathomorphologic features linked to disease progression, such as drusen, thinning of various outer retinal layers, hyperreflective foci, subretinal drusenoid deposits, and choroidal hypertransmission, has been achieved by AI [ 51 ‐ 56 ]. In a further step, feature quantification promotes understanding of disease progression, as temporal changes can be assessed on a large scale, which would not be feasible based on manual image grading. And lastly, the methods which are applied for prediction modeling themselves are continuously being advanced by AI. Vienna’s Ophthalmic Image Analysis Group (OPTIMA) has performed several pioneering investigations in all of these fields. By applying AI-based image segmentation, Riedl et al. identified topographically colocalized, subclinical photoreceptor thinning to be present even more than a year before the occurrence of an early atrophic marker, i.e., outer plexiform layer (OPL) subsidence (Riedl et al. IOVS in press) [ 57 ]. Furthermore, machine learning (ML)-based models have been developed for both topographically constricted changes such as predicting a known precursor of disease progression, namely drusen regression, by incorporating various segmentation-derived imaging features and achieving an accuracy of 0.75 [ 51 ] but have also been employed at a higher eye-based level for predicting the development of both neovascular and late atrophic AMD by including demographic, genetic, and OCT-based imaging features [ 58 ]. Achieving a high accuracy of an area under the curve (AUC) of 0.8 for the prediction of GA and 0.68 for nAMD, features differed notably in the ranked importance between the two tasks. These results highlight the capability of AI-guided analyses to detect relevant trends with respect to disease progression. In 2022, the first AI algorithm for evaluation of OCT images was approved as a decision-support system according to MDR for the treatment of neovascular AMD in the European Union (Fluid Monitor, RetInSight, Vienna, Austria). The Fluid Monitor allows an upload of routine OCT images to a cloud and provides fully automated fluid detection, visualization, and quantification in real time. An example report, such as it would be directly obtained by the physician, is shown in Fig. 1 Fig. 1 Example Fluid Monitor Report, as provided by RetInSight (Vienna, Austria), indicating volumes of intraretinal fluid ( IRF ), subretinal fluid ( SRF ), and pigment epithelium detachment ( PED ) at current and previous visits in nanoliters ( a ); b en-face visualization of fluid quantification; c central B‑scan with and without automated feature segmentation × As previously outlined, nAMD is a chronic disease requiring long-term invasive treatment. While fixed treatment regimens can be applied, most clinicians prefer a flexible treat-and-extend regimen, in which re-treatment intervals are determined based on OCT imaging [ 46 ]. IRF and SRF as well as the configuration of pigment epithelial detachment (PED) constitute signs of disease activity with certain functional implications and can readily be assessed by automated image segmentation [ 61 ]. The use of AI for image feature quantification and prediction modeling has revolutionized understanding and management of the disease, and (re)-treatment guided by AI-based image analysis is about to enter clinical practice [ 62 ].

