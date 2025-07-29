Artificial intelligence-assisted visual elicitation in anorexia nervosa

Participants

We recruited two adult patients, each with a clinical diagnosis of AN (restrictive subtype), from a specialist ED outpatient service. To protect anonymity, we refer to the participants as Patient 1 (P1) and Patient 2 (P2). The clinical team made the diagnoses at the time of admission. We collected the data as part of a broader sensory ethnographic project, approved by the local NHS Research Ethics Committee (ref.: 23/LO/0698). Both individuals had reported communication needs, as outlined in their communication passports, and indicated a preference for expressing emotions through visually descriptive language and other creative forms of expression, such as drawing pictures to illustrate feelings when verbal communication proved difficult.

Data were collected during the middle phase of each participant’s ongoing talking therapy, allowing for integration of the AI-assisted intervention within an already established therapeutic relationship. At the time of the study, P1 was receiving sertraline as prescribed medication, while P2 was not taking any psychiatric medication. Both participants were underweight, reflecting the clinical presentation and diagnostic criteria of AN. However, they did not provide consent to share body weight or body mass index (BMI) values; therefore, no numerical indicators of weight are included in this paper.

Each participant worked with a female therapist who had lived experience of ED and identified as neurodivergent. P2 received a personalised version of the Maudsley Model of Anorexia Nervosa Treatment for Adults (MANTRA), tailored to her sensory and cognitive profile. P1 received an integrative therapeutic approach combining elements of MANTRA, cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) and sensory-focused techniques, all informed by the PEACE Pathway framework. These adaptations reflected the clinical aim of providing neurodivergence-affirming care within an ED service.

Informed consent was obtained from both participants, covering the use of anonymised qualitative data for scientific publication and dissemination.