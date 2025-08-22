Arterial stiffness in women with gestational diabetes mellitus in pregnancy and postpartum
- 21.08.2025
- original article
Summary
Gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM) is associated with various maternal and fetal complications, including long-term cardiovascular risks for affected women. This study aimed to investigate the relationship between GDM and arterial stiffness during pregnancy and 2 months postpartum. A cross-sectional study was conducted with 100 pregnant women of 28–40 weeks of gestation and divided into 2 groups. The groups were divided based on oral glucose tolerance test (oGTT) results: 50 women with GDM and 50 controls with normal oGTT. All participants in the GDM group had a form of GDM that was successfully managed by diet only. Arterial stiffness was assessed using a non-invasive oscillometric device, the Arteriograph® (TensioMedTM Kft, Budapest, Hungary), by measuring the right brachial artery. The results showed that during pregnancy the pulse wave velocity (PWV) was unexpectedly significantly lower in the GDM group compared to controls (8.10 m/s vs. 8.65 m/s, P T< 0.05). Central and brachial augmentation index (AIx) values showed no significant differences between the groups. No differences in PWV or AIx were observed between GDM and control groups 2 months postpartum; however, within the GDM group, central (0.50 % vs. 11.45 %) and brachial (–73.35 % vs. –51.75 %) AIx significantly increased after delivery, indicating postpartum vascular effects of GDM.
These findings suggest that even diet-managed forms of GDM can induce vascular changes postpartum, underscoring the importance of early detection and management. Further research is needed to explore the mechanisms underlying these changes and their possible long-term implications for cardiovascular health in post-GDM women.
Supplementary Information
The online version of this article (https://doi.org/10.1007/s00508-025-02581-z) contains supplementary material, which is available to authorized users.
Publisher's Note
Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.
Introduction
Gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM) is a condition characterized by glucose intolerance first identified during pregnancy, between 24–28 weeks of gestation [1]. Its prevalence varies globally, ranging from 2% to as high as 50%, influenced by ethnicity, maternal age, socioeconomic status and screening methods [2]. The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) estimates that 16.7% of live births in 2021 had some form of maternal diabetes, of which 80.3% were gestational diabetes, 10.6% were prepregnancy diabetes and 9.1% were types 1 and 2 diabetes first diagnosed in pregnancy [3]. The diagnostic criteria for GDM have evolved over time to minimize false positive results and optimize perinatal outcomes. The International Association of the Diabetes and Pregnancy Study Group (IADPSG) criteria, endorsed by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2013, standardized diagnosis using HAPO criteria [4, 5]. The hyperglycemia and adverse pregnancy outcomes (HAPO) was a study with 25,505 participants that defined gestational diabetes based on oral glucose tolerance test with new cut-off values: fasting 5.1 mmol/l, 1h 10.0 mmol/l and 2h 8.5 mmol/l to try to clarify risks of adverse perinatal outcomes [5]. Using the aforementioned criteria, Saeedi et al. conducted a meta-analysis and showed that the risk of having GDM was 14.7%, which represents a 75% increase than when using older criteria [6].
Gestational diabetes poses short-term and long-term health risks for both infants and mothers [7]. Children born to mothers with GDM are at higher risk for adverse outcomes, including macrosomia, neonatal hypoglycemia and the development of type 2 diabetes in later life [7‐10]. Women affected by GDM experience a significantly reduced quality of life and face elevated risks of labor induction, premature labor, cesarean delivery, shoulder dystocia, gestational hypertension and preeclampsia [7, 11, 12]. Insulin resistance linked to GDM partially contributes to a greater susceptibility to hypertensive disorders during pregnancy [12, 13]. Furthermore, GDM is strongly associated with a nearly tenfold increase in the likelihood of developing type 2 diabetes later in life [14], an elevated risk that can persist for more than 35 years postpartum [15]. Furthermore, GDM predisposes women to future cardiovascular diseases, although the precise mechanisms remain a subject of ongoing scientific investigation [16, 17].
Arterial stiffness (AS) plays a crucial role in cardiovascular health, influencing blood pressure regulation and overall vascular function. It is well established that hypertension and cardiovascular diseases are correlated with increased arterial stiffness and therefore several studies suggested that measuring arterial stiffness can be used in assessing cardiovascular risk, by predicting future hypertension [18, 19]. Arterial stiffness is also increased in diabetic patients [20]. The pathophysiology behind this may involve the formation of advanced glycation end products caused by hyperglycemia and the subsequent cross-linking of collagen, which reduces the elasticity of the arterial wall [20]. Also, which is more interesting, arterial stiffness is increased in patients who are just glucose intolerant, suggesting that even mild hyperglycemia may affect the arterial wall [20].
During low-risk pregnancy the maternal cardiovascular system undergoes significant changes that are reflected in arterial stiffness but the results are divergent, showing an increase in central arterial stiffness during pregnancy [21], but a decrease in pulse wave velocity (PWV) years after delivery [22]. In estimating arterial stiffness during pregnancy, Annes et al. were able to define reference ranges for the brachial augmentation index (AIx), aortic AIx and PWV measured by the Arteriograph® (TensioMedTM Kft, Budapest, Hungary), in low-risk singleton pregnancies [21]. However, whether GDM affects arterial stiffness in pregnant women and contributes to increased cardiovascular risk in such a way remains uncertain due to few studies and discordant results. Scepowska et al. showed that women with GDM and pre-existing DM have evidence of early vascular disease at 35–37 weeks of pregnancy [23]. A recent systematic review and meta-analysis of cohort studies showed that there is a bidirectional relationship between arterial stiffness and diabetes, suggesting that arterial stiffness may provide a causal link between diabetes and future cardiovascular disease [24].
This study aims to fill this gap in knowledge by investigating the relationship between GDM and arterial stiffness in women during pregnancy and 2 months after delivery. We hope to improve risk stratification and management strategies for pregnant individuals with GDM, ultimately enhancing maternal long-term outcomes. (registered at Clinicaltrials.gov. NCT05479565).
Material and methods
This study is a prospective cohort study. It was conducted at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Clinical Hospital Mostar.
Participants
Pregnant women in their third trimester, between 28 and 40 weeks of gestation, were included and divided into 2 groups:
-
GDM group: 50 pregnant individuals with abnormal findings in the oral glucose tolerance test (OGTT) consistent with GDM diagnosis.
-
Control group: 50 pregnant individuals with normal OGTT results.
Inclusion criteria for participants were age between 18 and 35 years, previously healthy women, singleton pregnancies, current nonsmokers (women who did not smoke during pregnancy) and normal body mass index (BMI) at the time of conception. Exclusion criteria included: smokers, acute infections, pre-existing diabetes mellitus, gestational diabetes or hypertensive disorders in previous pregnancies, hypertensive disorders in the current pregnancy and chronic systemic diseases. All the participants in the GDM group had done multiple glucose profiles that indicated good glycemic control, managed with diet alone. Also, all the women were of European descent because of our geographical location. Therefore, we had a fairly consistent group of participants.
All participants signed informed consent prior to inclusion.
Methods
The diagnosis of GDM was based on oral glucose tolerance test (OGTT) using 75 g of glucose. Glucose levels for OGTT were measured from venous plasma samples using a biochemical analyzer. The WHO criteria (recommended by IADPSG) were used for diagnosis of GDM: fasting plasma glucose ≥ 5.1 mmol/l and/or 1 h plasma glucose level ≥ 10.0 mmol/l and/or 2 h plasma glucose ≥ 8.5 mmol/l.
Arterial stiffness was measured using a non-invasive oscillometric device, the Arteriograph® (TensioMedTM Kft, Budapest, Hungary). The Arteriograph® is equipped with an inflatable cuff which was placed on the participant’s upper arm and inflated to 45 mm Hg above the participant’s systolic blood pressure (SBP). Pressure variations were detected by a pressure sensor and the signal was transferred to a software. Acquirement of PWV is based on the generation of two systolic peaks: the first initial peak P1 which results from the systolic volume ejection in the aorta and the second lower reflected peak P2 which is given by wave pressure reflection from peripheral arteries. The PWV is calculated as the time required for the pulse wave to travel the distance from the jugulum to the pubic symphysis (approximate length of the aorta) and is expressed in m/s. Central systolic blood pressure (SBPao) refers to the pressure within the aorta and it is described as the highest pressure observed in the aorta when the heart contracts, pushing blood from the left ventricle into the aorta. It is calculated by software of the Arteriograph® device and expressed in mmHg. The AIx is also calculated by the software as the pressure difference between the initial and reflected waves relative to the pulse pressure. The formula for AIx is as follows: AIx = ((P2-P1)/PP) × 100. The AIx is expressed in percentages (%). Peripheral AIx, in this case, brachial AIx is registered by the Arteriograph®, whereas central AIx, located at the root of aorta, is calculated by the software.
The measurement was conducted in accordance with the specified protocol. Participants were asked not to drink caffein and to present in a fasting state on the morning of the test. Also, they were asked not to exercise the day before the test. On the day of the test they were told to rest quietly in a room at room temperature for 15 min before measurements. The distance between the jugulum and pubic symphysis, representing the approximate length of the aorta, was measured using a gynecological caliper and entered into the device. Measurements were taken using a cuff sensor attached to the participant’s right upper arm, using the right brachial artery. The measurement procedure lasted about 5 min and was done twice, with at least a 5-min interval between measurements. Arterial stiffness indicators used in the analysis included: PWV, central systolic pressure (cSP), peripheral and central Alx and pulse pressure (PP) values.
Follow–up
Participants were monitored through their routine prenatal check-ups until delivery, during which we assessed the occurrence of cardiovascular complications (such as gestational hypertension, preeclampsia and eclampsia) and perinatal outcomes (including mode of delivery, newborn weight, preterm birth, presence of meconium in amniotic fluid, shoulder dystocia and birth injuries).
Participants were invited for a follow-up visit 2 months after delivery, where arterial stiffness was re-evaluated using the Arteriograph® device; however, 12 participants were lost to follow-up, resulting in a reduced sample size after delivery (100 participants during pregnancy vs. 88 at follow-up).
Ethics statement
The consent of the Ethics Committee of the University Clinical Hospital Mostar was obtained for the planned research (approval number 500/19). All participants have given their consent for use of the medical data.
Statistical analysis
We performed an a priori sample size calculation using G*Power 3.1.7 (Franz Faul, Edgar Erdfelder, Axel Buchner, and Albert-George Lang; Heinrich-Heine University, Düsseldorf, Germany) software. We set the significance level (α) at 0.05 and the desired power at 0.80, assuming a medium effect size (0.3). Based on these parameters, the estimated total sample size required was 82 participants (41 per group). This calculation was performed prior to recruitment and guided the design of our study.
Descriptive statistics were used to summarize the data. As the majority of variables were categorical, the use of nonparametric statistical methods was considered appropriate. To assess the distribution of continuous variables, the Kolmogorov-Smirnov test was applied. Most variables showed statistically significant deviations from normality, indicating non-normal distributions. This was further supported by abnormal indices of kurtosis and skewness. Therefore, nonparametric statistical methods were applied throughout the analysis. The median and interquartile range (IQR) were reported as measures of central tendency and dispersion for non-normally distributed continuous variables. Categorical variables were compared using the χ2-test or Fisher’s exact test, where appropriate. Group differences in quantitative variables were analyzed using the Mann-Whitney U test (for independent samples) or the Wilcoxon signed-rank test (for paired samples). A significance level of p < 0.05 was considered statistically significant for all analyses.
Statistical tests and raw data are available upon request.
Results
Participant characteristics and perinatal outcome
The study included a total of 100 participants who were further subdivided into 50 women with GDM and 50 normoglycemic pregnant controls. Both groups had similar mean age (29 vs. 28 years, p = 0.520) and body mass index (26.6 kg/m2 vs. 26.8 kg/m2, p = 0.426) values, with no statistically significant difference observed. As expected, fasting plasma glucose was significantly higher in the GDM group (5.2 mmol/l vs. 4.6 mmol/l, p < 0.05), while the 1‑h and 2‑h post-load glucose values were also higher but results did not reach statistical significance. Maternal characteristics are presented in Table 1. Parity distribution differed significantly between groups, with a higher proportion of nulliparous women in the control group (p < 0.05, Table 2). We also took extensive maternal medical history as shown in Table 3, showing no differences between the two groups. Tables 4 and 5 show the characteristics and complications of pregnancy, delivery and newborns. There were no differences between the groups.
Table 1
Comparison of maternal characteristics between the two groups of participants
GDM group (Mdn, IQR)
Control group (Mdn, IQR)
p
Age (years)
29 (27–32)
28 (26–31)
0.520
BMI at time of test (kg/m2)
26.6 (24.1–29.9)
26.8 (24.5–28.5)
0.426
Weight gain (kg)
13 (8–15)
14 (10–16)
0.370
Heart rate (beats/min)
83 (76–91)
88 (82–94)
0.339
Fasting plasma glucose (mmol/l)
5.2 (5.1–5.5)
4.6 (4.2–4.7)
< 0.05
1‑h plasma glucose (mmol/l)
8.6 (7.1–9.9)
6.7 (5.4–7.7)
0.188
2‑h plasma glucose (mmol/l)
6.7 (5.7–8.3)
5.4 (4.8–6.6)
0.379
Table 2
Division of participants by parity
GDM group
Control group
p
Nulliparous (n)
23
34
< 0.05
Parous (n)
27
16
Table 3
Comparison of maternal medical history between the groups
GDM group
Control group
p
Previous miscarriage (n)
4
4
1.000
Previous fetal death in second and third trimester (n)
0
0
1.000
Previous macrosomic newborn (n)
1
1
1.000
Diabetes in family history (n)
16
10
0.239
Cardiovascular disease in family history (n)
26
10
0.376
Table 4
Comparison of pregnancy and delivery characteristics between two groups
GDM group
Control group
p
Duration of pregnancy (days)†
273.50 (270–280)
277 (272.5–280)
0.229
Vaginal birth (n)‡
38
41
0.736
Vacuum extraction (n)‡
0
1
1.000
Cesarean section (n)‡
12
8
0.371
Polyhydramnios (n)‡
2
1
1.000
Meconium (n)‡
3
0
0.242
Hypertension (n)‡
1
0
1.000
Preeclampsia (n)‡
0
1
1.000
Eclampsia (n)‡
0
0
1.000
Table 5
Comparison of newborn characteristics between two groups
GDM group
Control group
P
Birth weight (g)†
–
3350 (3137.5–3550)
3400 (3100–3700)
0.678
Birth height (cm)†
–
54.50 (53–55.25)
55 (53–56)
0.304
Apgar score 1st minute (n)‡
> 7
48
50
0.436
< 7
2
0
Apgar score 5th minute (n)‡
> 7
49
50
0.495
< 7
1
0
Jaundice (n)‡
–
2
3
0.655
Hyperviscous syndrome (n)‡
0
0
1.000
Before delivery
Peripheral hemodynamics indicators and indicators of arterial stiffness of the two groups of participants before delivery are shown in Table 6. Statistically significant differences were observed in diastolic blood pressure (68 mmHg vs. 71 mmHg, p < 0.05) and mean arterial pressure (83 mmHg vs. 88 mmHg, p < 0.05) showing higher diastolic blood pressure and mean arterial pressure in control group before delivery, indicating increased arterial stiffness in the control group. Also, based on the median values presented in Table 7 for central hemodynamic and arterial stiffness indicators before delivery in both groups, it appears that the PWV in the control group (8.65 m/s) is higher compared to the GDM group (8.10 m/s), with a statistically significant difference (p < 0.05). All comparisons were performed using the Mann-Whitney U test.
Table 6
Peripheral hemodynamic indicators and indicators of arterial stiffness in the GDM and control groups in pregnancy
Peripheral Indicators
GDM group n = 50 Mdn (IQR)
Control group n = 50 Mdn (IQR)
p
Systolic blood pressure (mmHg)
115 (107–123)
118 (111.75–123.25)
0.121
Diastolic blood pressure (mmHg)
68 (64.75–73)
71 (67–75)
< 0.05
Mean arterial pressure (mmHg)
83 (79–89.25)
88 (82–91)
< 0.05
Peripheral pulse pressure (mmHg)
46 (43–52.25)
46 (42.75–50.25)
0.569
Brachial Augmentation Index (%)
−73.35 (–76.9–(–59.4))
−74.40 (–78.5–(–67.8))
0.170
Table 7
Central hemodynamics indicators and indicators of arterial stiffness in the GDM and control groups in pregnancy
Central Indicators
GDM group n = 50 Mdn (IQR)
Control group n = 50 Mdn (IQR)
p
Central pulse pressure (mmHg)
32 (29.3–35.8)
30.80 (28.7–34.8)
0.319
Central Augmentation Index (%)
0.50 (–1.26–7.5)
0.25 (–2.1–3.3)
0.182
Pulse wave velocity (m/s)
8.10 (6.5–8.9)
8.65 (7.8–9.6)
< 0.05
Central systolic pressure (mmHg)
98.60 (94.1–106.2)
102.30 (97.6–107.1)
0.121
After delivery
Although there were differences in arterial stiffness between the two groups during pregnancy, the data showed no differences after delivery, as shown in Tables 8 and 9. The Mann-Whitney U test was used for comparison.
Table 8
Peripheral hemodynamics indicators and indicators of arterial stiffness of women with previous GDM and the controls after delivery
Peripheral indicators
GDM group n = 41 Mdn (IQR)
Control group n = 47 Mdn (IQR)
p
Systolic blood pressure (mmHg)
114 (109–121)
114 (108–123)
0.834
Diastolic blood pressure (mmHg)
68 (64–72.5)
66 (63–74)
0.715
Mean arterial pressure (mmHg)
85 (79.5–87)
82 (79–90)
0.937
Peripheral pulse pressure (mmHg)
46 (43–49.5)
46 (43–51)
0.970
Brachial Augmentation Index (%)
−51.75 (−60.75–(−33.98))
−52.90 (−64.7–(−42.5))
0.415
Table 9
Central hemodynamics indicators and indicators of arterial stiffness of women with previous GDM and the controls after delivery
Central Indicators
GDM group n = 41 Mdn (IQR)
Control group n = 47 Mdn (IQR)
p
Central pulse pressure (mmHg)
35.85 (32.5–39.33)
34.70 (31.9–38.05)
0.514
Central Augmentation index (%)
11.45 (6.9–20.43)
10.85 (4.95–16.2)
0.394
Pulse wave velocity (m/s)
7.75 (6.98–8.5)
7.50 (6.9–8.7)
0.877
Central systolic pressure (mmHg)
104 (97.63–109.2)
102.25 (96.4–109.4)
0.592
Afterwards, we compared the results within each group before and after delivery using the Wilcoxon signed-rank test. The results for the GDM group showed significantly higher brachial AIx (−73.35 % vs. −51.75 %, p < 0.05), as well as central PP (32 mmHg vs. 35.85 mmHg, p < 0.05), central AIx (0.50 % vs. 11.45 %, p < 0.05) and central systolic blood pressure (98.60 mmHg vs. 104 mmHg, p < 0.05) 2 months postpartum. This is shown in Tables 10 and 11. In the control group, however, the results were inconsistent. There was a statistically significant decrease in diastolic blood pressure (71 mmHg vs. 66 mmHg, P < 0.05) and mean arterial pressure (88 mmHg vs. 82 mmHg, P < 0.05) after delivery, but the brachial AIx (−74.40 % vs. −52.90 %, P < 0.05) was significantly higher after delivery. This is shown in Table 12. Regarding central indicators: PP (30.80 vs. 34.70, P < 0.05) and central AIx (0.25 vs. 10.85, P < 0.05) showed significant increase, however, PWV (8.65 vs. 7.50, P < 0.05) significantly decreased postpartum, as shown in Table 13.
Table 10
Peripheral hemodynamics indicators and indicators of arterial stiffness within the GDM group before and after delivery
Peripheral indicators GDM group
Before delivery n = 50 Mdn (IQR)
After delivery n = 41 Mdn (IQR)
p
Systolic blood pressure (mmHg)
115 (107–123)
114 (109–121)
0.477
Diastolic blood pressure (mmHg)
68 (64.75–73)
68 (64–72.5)
0.572
Mean arterial pressure (mmHg)
83 (79–89.25)
85 (79.5–87)
0.480
Peripheral pulse pressure (mmHg)
46 (43–52.25)
46 (43–49.5)
0.678
Brachial Augmentation Index (%)
−73.35 (−76.9–(–59.4))
−51.75 (−60.75–(–33.98))
< 0.05
Table 11
Central hemodynamics indicators and indicators of arterial stiffness within the GDM group before and after delivery
Central indicators GDM group
Before delivery n = 50 Mdn (IQR)
After delivery n = 41 Mdn (IQR)
p
Central pulse pressure (mmHg)
32 (29.3–35.8)
35.85 (32.5–39.33)
< 0.05
Central Augmentation Index (%)
0.50 (−1.26–7.5)
11.45 (6.9–20.43)
< 0.05
Pulse wave velocity (m/s)
8.10 (6.5–8.9)
7.75 (6.98–8.5)
0.386
Central systolic pressure (mmHg)
98.60 (94.1–106.2)
104 (97.63–109.2)
< 0.05
Table 12
Comparison of peripheral indicators of arterial stiffness in women without GDM before and after delivery
Peripheral indicators controls
Before delivery n = 50 Mdn (IQR)
After delivery n = 47 Mdn (IQR)
p
Systolic blood pressure (mmHg)
118 (111.75–123.25)
114 (108–123)
0.08
Diastolic blood pressure (mmHg)
71 (67–75)
66 (63–74)
< 0.05
Mean arterial pressure
88 (82–91)
82 (79–90)
< 0.05
Peripheral pulse pressure (mmHg)
46 (42.75–50.25)
46 (43–51)
0.415
Brachial Augmentation Index (%)
−74.40 (−78.5–(−67.8))
−52.90 (−64.7–(−42.5))
< 0.05
Table 13
Comparison of central indicators of arterial stiffness in women without GDM before and after delivery
Central indicators controls
Before delivery n = 50 Mdn (IQR)
After delivery n = 47 Mdn (IQR)
p
Central pulse pressure (mmHg)
30.80 (28.7–34.8)
34.70 (31.9–38.05)
< 0.05
Central Augmentation Index (%)
0.25 (−2.1–3.3)
10.85 (4.95–16.2)
< 0.05
Pulse wave velocity (m/s)
8.65 (7.8–9.6)
7.50 (6.9–8.7)
< 0.05
Central systolic pressure (mmHg)
102.30 (97.6–107.1)
102.25 (96.4–109.4)
0.439
Discussion
This study provides valuable insights into the relationship between gestational diabetes mellitus and arterial stiffness. Specifically, it shows that a mild diet-managed GDM does not necessarily lead to increased arterial stiffness during late pregnancy or shortly after delivery, when compared to low-risk controls; however, within the GDM group there was increase in central and peripheral AIx. These findings add to the body of evidence on cardiovascular risks associated with GDM and may help refine follow-up strategies for affected women.
Comparison with previous studies during pregnancy
Contrary to earlier assumptions suggesting increased arterial stiffness in women with GDM, our study found no difference in brachial and aortic AIx values between GDM and control groups. Crucially, PWV was even higher in the control group.
These results for AIx are consistent with studies by Bulzico et al. [25] and Saalmi et al. [26], who also observed no significant differences in AIx and PWV between GDM and control groups during the third trimester; however, Bulzico et al. did report slightly increased arterial stiffness in GDM when adjusting for age and blood pressure [25]. Interestingly, a longitudinal study that followed 100 women through all trimesters found no differences in AIx and PWV in the third trimester, even though AIx was elevated during the first and second trimesters in the 20 women who later developed GDM [27]. In contrast, several studies showed increased AIx in GDM during the third trimester [28‐30]. Savvidou et al. also found marginally elevated PWV but without statistical significance [29]. A study by Mansukhani et al. reported significantly higher central systolic pressure and PWV (by 3.7%) in GDM, although AIx did not differ [31]. The limitations of these studies include small sample sizes (fewer than 50 per group in most of them) and most importantly, use of less stringent diagnostic criteria for GDM. In contrast, our study applied IADPSG criteria. As a result, our cohort had milder forms of GDM, confirmed by the fact that all GDM participants managed their glycemia with diet alone. Also, all of the forementioned studies included other ethnicities but all of our participants were women of European descent with similar age and BMI ranges across groups. Most of the studies also did not provide detailed stratification by age, BMI and parity. Moodley et al. [28], in addition, grouped pregestational diabetes and GDM together, potentially amplifying the vascular effects of hyperglycemia.
Another relevant factor is smoking, which worsens arterial stiffness [32]. Most prior studies did not exclude smokers, whereas our study did, likely improving result reliability. Saalmi et al. also observed elevated inflammatory and proatherogenic markers in GDM pregnancies (high sensitive C-reactive protein (hsCRP), tumor necrosis factor alpha (TNF‑α), plasminogen activator inhibitor-1 (PAI-1)) [26], suggesting a link between subclinical inflammation and changes in arterial compliance. This possible mechanism will be investigated in our future research.
After delivery
We evaluated arterial stiffness 2 months postpartum in 88 women (41 with GDM and 47 controls). Despite efforts to schedule follow-ups for all participants, only 88 returned. There were no significant differences in PWV, central AIx, or brachial AIx between groups, consistent with findings by Davenport et al. [33].
Only one study by Osman et al. evaluated the same women before and after delivery [34]. They reported higher brachial and aortic AIx and central systolic pressure in GDM vs. controls both during pregnancy and 6–8 weeks postpartum, although PWV remained unchanged; however, they applied the less strict NICE criteria (fasting glucose ≥ 5.6 mmol/l or 2‑h ≥ 7.8 mmol/l), likely leading to higher glycemia and potentially greater theoretical effects on maternal hemodynamics.
Crucially, we also compared predelivery and postdelivery values within groups. In the GDM group, brachial and central AIx and central pulse pressure significantly increased postpartum, suggesting that even mild GDM can induce vascular changes with potential long-term cardiovascular implications.
One study with a 6-month follow-up found no differences in PWV or AIx between the control group and the group that had adverse perinatal outcomes [35]. In our control group, however, results were inconsistent: the PWV was higher during pregnancy but AIx increased postpartum. These inconsistencies may stem from unaccounted factors such as menstrual cycle phase, which was not a variable that was considered in the study. Different phases of menstrual cycle make changes on PWV an Aix: PWV decreases during periovulation period [36] and the AIx decreases during the luteal phase of the menstrual cycle before rising at the beginning of the menstrual cycle [37].
Limitations of the study
Despite the fact that the number of participants in this study was larger than in the majority of other studies, the total number was still comparatively small. Also, all participants had a diet-controlled form of GDM, with a well-managed glycemia and therefore questionable impact on the vascular system. Also, we excluded just current nonsmokers, which was a strength of our study, but we did not exclude previous smokers. Everything mentioned might have contributed to unexpected results in the control group. Addressing these issues in future research might illuminate the effects of GDM on arterial stiffness.
Clinical relevance
The increase in AIx after delivery in the GDM group proves short-term changes on the vascular system but also might suggest a potential long-term cardiovascular risk, even in women with diet-controlled GDM. This supports the use of strict diagnostic criteria (e.g., IADPSG) to better identify women at risk and enable preventive strategies, such as promoting healthy lifestyle including regular exercise and healthy diet choices.
Future directions
Although our findings contribute to the understanding of arterial stiffness in GDM, further research is needed. Studies should explore the underlying mechanisms, such as vascular remodeling and chronic inflammation. Long-term follow-up is also essential to determine how arterial stiffness evolves months and years after delivery.
Conclusion
While our study challenges the current understanding of the relationship between gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM) and arterial stiffness, it provides new insights that question the assumption that GDM is invariably associated with increased arterial stiffness during pregnancy. Interestingly, higher PWV values were observed in the control group, suggesting that diet-controlled GDM may not lead to worsened arterial stiffness during pregnancy; however, postpartum increases in AIx within the GDM group indicate that vascular changes may emerge later, potentially contributing to long-term cardiovascular risk.
These findings underscore the importance of long-term cardiovascular monitoring in women with previous GDM, regardless of disease severity. Preventive strategies such as postpartum cardiovascular risk assessment, early lifestyle interventions (e.g., tailored diet and exercise programs) and metabolic follow-up may help reduce future morbidity in this population. Future research should focus on identifying subgroups at highest risk, integrating vascular biomarkers into follow-up and refining guidelines for postpartum care.
Funding
The authors declare that no funding was received for this work.
Conflict of interest
A. Dugandžić Šimić, V. Mandrapa, A. Bošković, T. Krešić, G. Šimić and V. Tomić declare that they have no competing interests.
Open Access This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License, which permits any non-commercial use, sharing, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons licence, and indicate if you modified the licensed material. You do not have permission under this licence to share adapted material derived from this article or parts of it. The images or other third party material in this article are included in the article’s Creative Commons licence, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article’s Creative Commons licence and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this licence, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/4.0/.
Publisher's Note
Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.
