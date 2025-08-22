Arterial stiffness in women with gestational diabetes mellitus in pregnancy and postpartum

This study is a prospective cohort study. It was conducted at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Clinical Hospital Mostar.

Inclusion criteria for participants were age between 18 and 35 years, previously healthy women, singleton pregnancies, current nonsmokers (women who did not smoke during pregnancy) and normal body mass index (BMI) at the time of conception. Exclusion criteria included: smokers, acute infections, pre-existing diabetes mellitus, gestational diabetes or hypertensive disorders in previous pregnancies, hypertensive disorders in the current pregnancy and chronic systemic diseases. All the participants in the GDM group had done multiple glucose profiles that indicated good glycemic control, managed with diet alone. Also, all the women were of European descent because of our geographical location. Therefore, we had a fairly consistent group of participants.

Methods

The diagnosis of GDM was based on oral glucose tolerance test (OGTT) using 75 g of glucose. Glucose levels for OGTT were measured from venous plasma samples using a biochemical analyzer. The WHO criteria (recommended by IADPSG) were used for diagnosis of GDM: fasting plasma glucose ≥ 5.1 mmol/l and/or 1 h plasma glucose level ≥ 10.0 mmol/l and/or 2 h plasma glucose ≥ 8.5 mmol/l.

Arterial stiffness was measured using a non-invasive oscillometric device, the Arteriograph® (TensioMedTM Kft, Budapest, Hungary). The Arteriograph® is equipped with an inflatable cuff which was placed on the participant’s upper arm and inflated to 45 mm Hg above the participant’s systolic blood pressure (SBP). Pressure variations were detected by a pressure sensor and the signal was transferred to a software. Acquirement of PWV is based on the generation of two systolic peaks: the first initial peak P1 which results from the systolic volume ejection in the aorta and the second lower reflected peak P2 which is given by wave pressure reflection from peripheral arteries. The PWV is calculated as the time required for the pulse wave to travel the distance from the jugulum to the pubic symphysis (approximate length of the aorta) and is expressed in m/s. Central systolic blood pressure (SBPao) refers to the pressure within the aorta and it is described as the highest pressure observed in the aorta when the heart contracts, pushing blood from the left ventricle into the aorta. It is calculated by software of the Arteriograph® device and expressed in mmHg. The AIx is also calculated by the software as the pressure difference between the initial and reflected waves relative to the pulse pressure. The formula for AIx is as follows: AIx = ((P2-P1)/PP) × 100. The AIx is expressed in percentages (%). Peripheral AIx, in this case, brachial AIx is registered by the Arteriograph®, whereas central AIx, located at the root of aorta, is calculated by the software.

The measurement was conducted in accordance with the specified protocol. Participants were asked not to drink caffein and to present in a fasting state on the morning of the test. Also, they were asked not to exercise the day before the test. On the day of the test they were told to rest quietly in a room at room temperature for 15 min before measurements. The distance between the jugulum and pubic symphysis, representing the approximate length of the aorta, was measured using a gynecological caliper and entered into the device. Measurements were taken using a cuff sensor attached to the participant’s right upper arm, using the right brachial artery. The measurement procedure lasted about 5 min and was done twice, with at least a 5-min interval between measurements. Arterial stiffness indicators used in the analysis included: PWV, central systolic pressure (cSP), peripheral and central Alx and pulse pressure (PP) values.