Are there still indications for whole brain irradiation in 2021?

Summary

Brain metastases (BM) are the most frequent intracranial tumors in adults. About 10–20% of the patients with cancer will develop them. Historically, most of the patients with brain metastases were treated with whole brain radiotherapy (WBRT). The intention was to control the metastases and to eliminate distant micrometastases. Randomized control trials showed no difference in survival in patients with single and oligometastases treated with WBRT compared with stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS). To avoid treatment-related toxicities with neurocognitive decline, indications for WBRT are changing. High precision therapy with SRS or postoperative stereotactic treatments have become increasingly important. Only in exceptional cases is WBRT still the treatment of choice.