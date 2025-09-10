Are CT scans dangerous? A plea for a clinical safety culture in radiation protection

Computed tomography (CT)-associated cancer could account for 5% of all new cancer diagnoses if current clinical practices in the use of this method are maintained. Smith-Bindman et al. estimated in a recent study about 103,000 future cancers per year in patients undergoing CT examinations []. It is a significant increase compared to a similar study from 2007 []. These warnings are in contradiction to statements of the American Association of Physicists in Medicine (AAPM), such as: “There is a theoretical bioeffect associated with any level of radiation dose. However, at dose levels required for the vast majority of diagnostic imaging procedures, there is no conclusive epidemiological evidence to realize any deleterious effect or unequivocally predict an associated cancer incidence. Such predictions are subject to significant uncertainty and should not unduly influence the decision for a justified procedure” []. …