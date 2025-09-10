Zum Inhalt
Erweiterte Suche
Anmelden
Nach oben
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Are CT scans dangerous? A plea for a clinical safety culture in radiation protection

  • 08.09.2025
  • Editorial
Verfasst von
Ao. Univ-Prof. Dr. Franz Kainberger
Erschienen in
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Auszug

Computed tomography (CT)-associated cancer could account for 5% of all new cancer diagnoses if current clinical practices in the use of this method are maintained. Smith-Bindman et al. estimated in a recent study about 103,000 future cancers per year in patients undergoing CT examinations [1]. It is a significant increase compared to a similar study from 2007 [2]. These warnings are in contradiction to statements of the American Association of Physicists in Medicine (AAPM), such as: “There is a theoretical bioeffect associated with any level of radiation dose. However, at dose levels required for the vast majority of diagnostic imaging procedures, there is no conclusive epidemiological evidence to realize any deleterious effect or unequivocally predict an associated cancer incidence. Such predictions are subject to significant uncertainty and should not unduly influence the decision for a justified procedure” [3]. …
Titel
Are CT scans dangerous? A plea for a clinical safety culture in radiation protection
Verfasst von
Ao. Univ-Prof. Dr. Franz Kainberger
Publikationsdatum
08.09.2025
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Print ISSN: 0043-5325
Elektronische ISSN: 1613-7671
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s00508-025-02605-8
Dieser Inhalt ist nur sichtbar, wenn du eingeloggt bist und die entsprechende Berechtigung hast.