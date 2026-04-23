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Spektrum der Augenheilkunde

Approved retinal prostheses: comparison, current knowledge, and developments—a systematic review

  • Open Access
  • 22.04.2026
  • review
Verfasst von
Elena Moser
Andreas Wedrich
Laura Posch-Pertl
Domagoj Ivastinovic
Marina Casazza
Rupert W. Strauss
Erschienen in
Spektrum der Augenheilkunde
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Summary

Background

Recent epidemiological research showed that inherited retinal dystrophies are the leading cause of severe visual impairment among children and working adults across Europe, notably in Austria.
Currently, available treatments are primarily supportive with limitations. However, promising new therapeutic approaches such as retinal prostheses offer prospects for addressing these challenges.
Approved retinal prostheses are currently restricted to epiretinal and subretinal implants. Here, we analyze and compared the medical risks and subretinal enhancements in visual function of both systems considering their respective rehabilitative differences. Furthermore, we explore the current state of knowledge and future developments of retinal prostheses.

Material and methods

This systematic review is based on PRISMA‑P using diverse scientific databases. Only non-randomized clinical studies and case series were included. All included studies were individually assessed with the ROBINS‑I tool of the Cochrane Collaboration and the TREND checklist for bias assessment.

Results

Out of 564 screened records, 16 non-randomized controlled clinical studies were included, comprising eight on subretinal implants and eight on epiretinal implants. Data analysis revealed that epiretinal implants provided more consistent outcomes in motion detection and object localization, while subretinal implants showed greater variability with occasional superior gains in visual acuity but at the cost of higher complication rates. The overall bias risk was moderate.

Conclusion

Both prosthesis systems can restore basic visual functions but differ in consistency, safety profile, and methodological rigor. Further standardized, long-term studies are needed to enable reliable comparisons and optimize patient outcomes. A glimpse into the future promises many new therapeutic approaches, such as artificial intelligence-supported retinal prostheses.

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.
AMD
Age-related macular degeneration
ARD
Acquired retinal degeneration
IRD
Inherited retinal dystrophies
RDD
Retinal degenerative disease
RP
Retinitis pigmentosa
RPE
Retinal pigment epithelium
SAE
Severe adverse event

Introduction

The phenomenon of visual perception of light spots without external light stimulation, known as phosphenes, by applying pressure on the bulbus has been recognized since ancient times. In 1775, the French ophthalmologist Jean-Marie LeRoy demonstrated that electrical stimulation around the heads of blind patients could induce the perception of phosphenes [1]. These early observations already suggested that vision could, in principle, be elicited by artificial stimulation of the visual pathway.
In the healthy retina, photoreceptors detect light through photosensitive molecules in their outer segments. Once activated by light, these molecules trigger a cascade of neurochemical processes, enabling bipolar and ganglion cells of the middle and inner layer of the retina to transmit signals to the visual centers of the brain. Retinal degenerative diseases (RDDs) impact the photoreceptors, resulting in the inability of the retina to perceive light, while the remaining bipolar and ganglion cells underneath can still be electrically stimulated. This principle provides the foundation for retinal prostheses [2].
Retinal degenerative diseases comprise inherited retinal dystrophies (IRDs) and acquired retinal degenerations (ARDs; [3]).
Inherited retinal dystrophies affect approximately 4.5 million individuals worldwide [4] and include diseases involving the entire retina or confined to the macula [5]. The most common IRD and the most relevant for prosthetic intervention is retinitis pigmentosa (RP), a rod–cone dystrophy with a prevalence of roughly 1:4000 [6]. Retinitis pigmentosa usually manifests in the first two decades of life, with diagnosis most often in the third or fourth decade [7]. It begins with rod dysfunction and progresses to cone degeneration [8]. Various inheritance patterns exist, including autosomal dominant, autosomal recessive, X‑linked recessive, and simplex forms [9].
By contrast, ARDs develop later in life, often due to environmental or age-related factors. The most relevant ARD for prosthetic intervention is age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a multifactorial disease and the leading cause of irreversible blindness among older adults [10, 11]. A cascade of alterations resulting from aging of retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) cells, which are post-mitotic and thus have limited regenerative capacity, disrupts the equilibrium of enzymes within the macular region. Metabolic byproducts accumulate, forming drusen, which damage neighboring retinal tissue and diminish the retinal blood supply [12].
The functional principle of retinal prostheses is to bypass degenerated photoreceptors and stimulate surviving bipolar and ganglion cells, thereby preserving as much intrinsic image processing as possible [13]. Stimulation can be achieved either by micro-electrode arrays delivering direct electrical impulses or by photodiodes activated by incident light [1].
Following implantation, patients require structured rehabilitation to learn how to interpret the new visual input [14].
Over the past few decades, technological progress has enabled the transition from experimental systems to human trials, with some reaching commercialization. Currently, four devices have received regulatory approval [15]: two epiretinal implants (Argus II™ by Second Sight Medical Products, Sylmar, CA, USA [16] and IRIS II™ by Pixium Vision, Paris, France) and two subretinal implants (Alpha IMS™ and Alpha AMS™ by Retina Implant AG, Reutlingen, Germany; [17, 18]).
Epiretinal systems employ a camera mounted on eyeglasses to capture visual scenes and transmit processed signals to the retinal surface, stimulating remaining retinal cells [19]. The Argus II™ features 60 electrodes (6 × 10, 200 µm, 525 µm spacing; [20]) and the IRIS II™ 150 electrodes of 70 µm diameter [21].
Figure 1 presents a schematic representation of an epiretinal prosthesis system [21].
Fig. 1
Schematic representation of an epiretinal prosthesis system. The system consists of external components, including a camera mounted on glasses, a video-processing unit, and a transmitting coil, as well as an implanted device featuring an electrode array, a scleral band, and an internal receiving coil. The electrode array is placed on the retinal surface to stimulate the retina, enabling visual perception. This image was sourced from an open-access study that has made its image rights publicly available. Reprinted with permission and courtesy of Bloch E, Luo Y, da Cruz L. Advances in retinal prosthesis systems. Ther Adv Ophthalmol. 2019;11:2515841418817501 licensed under CC BY-NC 4.0 [21]
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Subretinal systems rely on photovoltaic arrays placed beneath the retina, where light energy is directly converted into electrical signals that activate bipolar cells.
The Alpha IMS™ consists of a 70-µm-thin microchip with 1500 microphotodiodes and 16 electrodes (50 × 50 µm, 3 × 3 mm area), while the Alpha AMS™ features 1600 microphotodiodes and larger electrodes measuring 100 × 100 µm [2].
Figure 2 presents a schematic representation of a subretinal prosthesis system [21].
Fig. 2
Schematic representation of a subretinal prosthesis system. The system comprises an external power supply unit connected to a transmitting coil, which delivers energy to the implanted components. The subretinal implant consists of a multi-photodiode array placed beneath the retina, where it directly converts light into electrical signals to stimulate the remaining retinal cells. This image was sourced from an open-access study that has made its image rights publicly available. Reprinted with permission and courtesy of Bloch E, Luo Y, da Cruz L. Advances in retinal prosthesis systems. Ther Adv Ophthalmol. 2019;11:2515841418817501 licensed under CC BY-NC 4.0 [21]
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In both approaches, electrode activation ultimately leads to stimulation of the remaining visual pathway, perceived by patients as phosphenes [1].
Epiretinal implantation involves vitrectomy, fixation of the electronic case to the sclera, and positioning of the electrode array on the retinal surface secured with a retinal tack [21, 22].
Subretinal implantation also begins with vitrectomy but places the microchip beneath the neurosensory retina, where it adheres to the RPE, with the cable exiting episclerally to connect to the external coil [23, 24].
Because retinal prostheses require intact bipolar and ganglion cells and a functional optic nerve, indications remain limited. They are primarily used in patients with late-stage IRDs, especially RP, and in selected cases of advanced AMD, where photoreceptor degeneration dominates but inner retinal structures remain functional [20, 25].
The development of retinal prostheses faces challenges in device design, surgical implantation, and reduction of postoperative complications. Epiretinal and subretinal systems differ in target location, implantation technique, and complication profiles, leading to variable outcomes. Moreover, continuous retinal remodeling in degenerative diseases contributes to unpredictable responses.
This study compared epiretinal and subretinal implants regarding efficacy in visual rehabilitation and safety, while also outlining current knowledge and future perspectives.

Materials and methods

This systematic review adhered to the PRISMA‑P (Preferred Reporting Items for systematic review and Meta-Analysis protocols) guidelines and incorporates the development of a suitable search strategy using the databases PubMed, the Cochrane Library, Epistemonikos, Embase, and Google Scholar. The screening process involved Rayyan software, and all data were manually reviewed to ensure data accuracy. A preliminary search strategy was conducted in PubMed to establish an appropriate research question and hypothesis along with concrete eligibility criteria and outcomes.
The search terms were: (bionic eye OR retinal prostheses OR retinal implant OR retinal stimulation OR epiretinal stimulation OR subretinal stimulation OR artificial vision OR Argus II OR Alpha IMS OR Alpha AMS OR IRIS II) AND (retinitis pigmentosa OR cone-rod dystrophy OR choroideremia OR AMD OR photoreceptor dystrophy OR inherited retinal dystrophy).
This search strategy was also applied during the actual literature search across the predefined databases.
A PICO scheme was developed, based on the search strategy, for the purpose of study selection. Included patients were of legal age and must have undergone normal primary visual development prior to being affected by conditions such as IRDs and AMD. Further inclusion criteria were the presence of intact bipolar and ganglion cells as well as an intact optic nerve and visual cortex. Only studies that examined approved retinal prostheses such as Argus II™, IRIS II™, Alpha IMS™, and Alpha AMS™ were included.
Outcomes were defined as visual function (square/light localization, detection of motion, visual acuity) and safety (severe adverse events [SAE]) of the implant. The literature search was limited to non-randomized controlled studies in English and German. No time restrictions were applied.
The data collection was carried out independently by two reviewers (EM and RWS). During data acquisition, the following study characteristics were extracted: authors/DOI, publication date, study type/design, range of time in which the study was conducted, location, sample size, age, gender, diagnosis, intervention and control details, and outcomes. In a second step, the definitions and measurements of outcomes, statistical methods, definitions of visual function and safety, and the measurement approaches for visual function and safety were extracted.
All included studies were individually assessed for bias and overall quality using the ROBINS‑I (Risk of Bias in Non-randomized Studies of Interventions) tool and the TREND (Transparent Reporting of Evaluations with Non-randomized Designs) checklist.

Results

From 564 results (PubMed, 109; The Cochrane Library, 150; Embase, 64; Google Scholar, 191; Epistemonikos, 50) obtained from the search terms as stated, 16 were included in the review. Of these, eight studies addressed epiretinal prostheses systems and eight addressed subretinal systems. The reason for exclusion were study types and outcomes that did not match the inclusion criteria of the PICO scheme defined for this review.

Epiretinal prostheses systems

In total, eight prospective, single-arm clinical trials on epiretinal prosthesis systems were identified, published between 2012 and 2018. Study duration ranged from 9 to 60 months, and all trials were conducted at multiple centers across Europe, the United States, and Mexico. Sample sizes varied considerably, from 10 to 30 participants, with an average age of about 60 years, although age and gender distribution were inconsistently reported. All participants had IRDs, most commonly RP, but some also had rarer conditions such as choroideremia, Leber congenital amaurosis, and Bardet–Biedl syndrome. Seven of the eight studies used the Argus II™ system, while one investigated the IRIS II™. Implants were consistently placed in the worse-seeing eye, and outcomes were assessed with the device switched on versus off. Functional vision was evaluated in seven studies, while five also reported on safety.
Outcome definitions and measurements were highly heterogeneous across studies. Inclusion criteria required bare or no light perception. Basic visual function was evaluated in seven studies using tests of square localization, motion direction, visual acuity, or visual field testing. Safety was reported in five studies, focusing on SAEs and device failures. Additional outcomes such as daily living tasks or psychological effects were investigated but not comparable across studies [26, 33].

Subretinal prostheses systems

Eight prospective, single-arm trials on subretinal implants were published between 2010 and 2017. Follow-up was short, ranging from 4 to 6 months, with one study not specifying duration. Three studies were multicenter studies, while several papers referred to a single-center cohort in Tübingen, Germany. Sample sizes ranged from 3 to 29 participants, typically in the fourth to fifth decade of life, with heterogeneous gender reporting. All patients had IRDs, mainly RP but also rod–cone dystrophy, choroideremia, and Leber congenital amaurosis. Six studies investigated the Alpha IMS™ system and two the Alpha AMS™. Implants were placed in the worse-seeing eye, outcomes were assessed with the device on versus off, and six studies reported functional vision while four examined safety.
Outcome definitions varied considerably across studies. Six trials assessed visual function, typically in patients with bare or no light perception, using standardized tests such as light perception, light localization, motion detection, and grating visual acuity. Safety was also reported in six studies, focusing on SAEs and device failures. Additional outcome measures were too heterogeneous for comparison [3441].

Assessment of bias

All included studies were systematically evaluated for bias using the ROBINS‑I tool and the TREND checklist. Utilizing the ROBINS‑I tool, studies were investigated across six domains: selection of participants (Domain 1), treatment assignment (Domain 2), measurement of intervention compliance (Domain 3), outcome selection (Domain 5), missing data (Domain 6), and outcome treatment (Domain 7). Due to the nature of the intervention, Domain 4 (bias due to deviations from intended interventions) was deemed not applicable as the focus was on assessing the effect of starting and adhering to an intervention.
For epiretinal implants, most studies demonstrated a low-to-moderate risk of bias. Elevated risks were mainly noted in participant selection and outcome measurement, while reporting quality was frequently limited by protocol deviations and null findings [2633].
For subretinal implants, the overall bias risk was consistently moderate. Weaknesses were observed in treatment assignment, outcome measurement, and protocol deviations. TREND analysis further revealed inadequate reporting of intervention design, recruitment procedures, and statistical methodology, suggesting potential reporting bias [3441].
In summary, while most trials achieved moderate bias ratings, consistent shortcomings in reporting quality limit interpretability and comparability across studies. Overall, heterogeneity in endpoints (light perception, square localization, mobility tests) prevented meta-analysis.

Visual function assessment

The analysis was based on the last recorded outcome and the best test results of the studies, indicating the percentage of patients who achieved a better outcome with the implant turned on compared to when it was off.
In the epiretinal studies, tests such as square localization, detection of motion, and visual acuity were performed. In the study by Cruz et al. (2016) [26], square localization showed an improvement in 80.9% of patients with the implant turned on versus off, while 50% showed better detection of motion, and 38.1% achieved improved visual acuity.
Similarly, Ho et al. [27] reported favorable outcomes, with 89.3% of patients showing better square localization, 55.6% with improved detection of motion, and 33.3% with enhanced visual acuity.
Muqit et al. [28] observed improvements in square localization in 80% of patients, detection of motion in 100%, and visual acuity in 80%. Humayan et al. [29] reported higher percentages of improvement, particularly in square localization in 96% and detection of motion 57%, but a lower percentage for visual acuity in 23% of patients.
Barry et al. [30] and Dorn et al. [31] focused primarily on the detection of motion, with the former reporting a 100% improvement, meaning that all patients noticed an improvement, and the latter showing a 54% improvement, indicating that 54% of patients experienced a noticeable enhancement. Cruz et al. [32] reported a 72.3% improvement in visual acuity with the prostheses.
By contrast, subretinal studies employed tests such as light localization, detection of motion, and visual acuity.
Stingl et al. [34] found that 59% of patients exhibited improved light localization, 21% had better detection of motion, and 48% achieved enhanced visual acuity. A follow-up study [35] reported improvements in light localization in 80% of cases and visual acuity in 80%, with a lower percentage (13%) for detection of motion.
Edwards et al. [32] observed improvements in light localization in 83% and visual acuity in 66.6% of cases, but no improvement in detection of motion (0%). The first study by Stingl et al. [37] reported a lower percentage of patients with improvements in light localization (45%), while detection of motion improved in 30% of cases and visual acuity in 40%. By contrast, the second study by Stingl et al. [38] found improvements in light localization in 77.7%, visual acuity in 66.6%, and detection of motion in 55.5% of patients.
The lowest results were reported in the study by Zrenner et al. [39], where each of the three tested outcomes—object localization, motion detection, and visual acuity—was achieved by only 33.3% of patients.
The differences in test outcomes between epiretinal and subretinal studies highlight the distinct efficacy of these implant types. However, the comparability of results is limited due to variations in the types of tests conducted, differences in study designs, and the number of studies included in each analysis.
Table 1 presents an overview of the visual function improvement in both epiretinal and subretinal studies.
Table 1
Overview of visual function improvement in epiretinal and subretinal studies
Epiretinal studies: author (year)/sample size
Visual function outcome
Subretinal studies: author (year)/sample size
Visual function outcome
Cruz et al. (2016)/30 [26]
Square localization: 80.9
Detection of motion: 50
Visual acuity: 38.1
Stingl et al. (2015)/29 [34]
Light localization: 59
Detection of motion: 21
Visual acuity: 48
Ho et al. (2015)/30 [27]
Square localization: 89.3
Detection of motion: 55.6
Visual acuity: 33.3
Stingl et al. (2017)/15 [35]
Light localization: 80
Detection of motion: 13
Visual acuity: 80
Muqit et al. (2018)/10 [28]
Square localization: 80
Detection of motion: 100
Visual acuity: 80
Edwards et al. (2017)/6 [36]
Light localization: 83
Detection of motion: 0
Visual acuity: 66.6
Humayun et al. (2011)/30 [29]
Square localization: 96
Detection of motion: 57
Visual acuity: 23
Stingl et al. (2013)/20 [37]
Light localization: 45
Detection of motion: 30
Visual acuity: 40
Barry et al. (2012)/28 [30]
Detection of motion: 100
Stingl et al. (2013)/9 [38]
Light localization: 77.7
Detection of motion: 55.5
Visual acuity: 66.6
Dorn et al. (2013)/28 [31]
Detection of motion: 54
Zrenner et al. (2010)/3 [39]
Object localization: 33.3
Detection of motion: 33.3
Visual acuity: 33.3
Cruz et al. (2012)/24 [32]
Visual acuity: 72.3
Data are n (%), unless otherwise indicated. Visual assessment tests from the epiretinal and subretinal studies are provided, along with the percentage of patients showing improvement in each test over the observational period compared to the device-off condition

Safety assessment

In total, six subretinal studies investigated SAEs, while only five epiretinal studies were conducted, with the latter reporting significantly more SAEs.
To ensure comparability between standardized studies with different sample sizes, means were calculated for each study (number of ocular SAEs as percentage of the total number of patients included in each study). However, the data collection time points of SAEs in the individual studies vary significantly.
Epiretinal studies reported SAEs including conjunctival erosion, hypotony, conjunctival dehiscence, endophthalmitis, and retinal detachment. The means varied across studies, with conjunctival erosion and hypotony being among the most frequently observed SAEs, ranging from 10% to 30% [2629, 33].
By contrast, subretinal studies reported SAEs such as retinal detachment, intraocular pressure abnormalities, implant movement, and increased intraocular complications. Means for SAEs in subretinal studies also exhibited variability, ranging from 3.45% to 100%, depending on the specific SAEs and study population.
Certain SAEs, such as conjunctival erosion and retinal detachment, were reported in both epiretinal and subretinal studies, albeit with differing frequencies. Epiretinal studies tended to report higher rates of conjunctival erosion, while subretinal studies showed higher rates of retinal detachment and implant-related complications [3438, 41].
Table 2 presents an overview of safety outcomes in both epiretinal and subretinal studies, summarizing the percentage of patients who experienced specific SAEs during both the implantation and follow-up phase.
Table 2
Overview of safety outcomes in epiretinal and subretinal studies
Epiretinal studies: author (year)/sample size
Safety outcomes
Subretinal studies: author (year)/sample size
Safety outcomes
Cruz et al. (2016)/30 [26]
Retinal detachment: 10
Conjunctival erosion: 13
Hypotony: 13
Conjunctival dehiscence: 10
Endophthalmitis: 10
Retinal tear: 3
Uveitis: 3
Keratitis infective: 3
Corneal melt: 3
Corneal opacity: 3
Stingl et al. (2015)/29 [34]
Retinal detachment: 3.45
Intraocular findings: 3.45
Ho et al. (2016)/30 [27]
Conjunctival erosion: 13
Hypotony: 13
Conjunctival dehiscence: 10
Endophthalmitis: 10
Retack: 7
Corneal opacity: 3
Retinal detachment: 7
Retinal tear: 3
Uveitis: 3
Keratitis infective: 3
Corneal melt: 3
Stingl et al. (2017)/15 [35]
Movement of the implant: 13.33
Conjunctival dehiscence: 13.33
Pain in the region of the implant ceramic housing: 6.67
Muqit et al. (2018)/10 [28]
Ocular hypotony: 20
Vitreoretinal preretinal traction: 10
Persistent pain after surgery in the implanted eye: 10
Edwards et al. (2017)/6 [36]
External erosion over the implant foil: 33.33
Peripheral retinal detachment: 16.67
Skin rash because of contact dermatitis: 16, 67
Device failure. 16.67
Humayun et al. (2011)/30 [29]
Conjunctival dehiscence: 10
Conjunctival erosion: 7
Endophthalmitis: 10
Hypotony: 10
Retack: 7
Retinal detachment: 3
Retinal tear: 3
Inflammatory uveitis: 3
Stingl et al. (2013)/20 [37]
Postoperative subretinal bleeding: 11.11
Increased intraocular pressure: 11.11
Intraoperative touch of the optic nerve head by the implant: 11.11
Delyfer et al. (2017)/18 [33]
Superficial punctate keratitis: 5.6
Postoperative intraocular inflammation in the anterior chamber: 27.8
Choroidal detachment: 5.6
Macular edema: 5.6
Conjunctivitis: 5.6
Stingl et al. (2013)/9 [38]
Capillary loss: 45.45
Retinal ischemia: 9.09
Microaneurysms: 27.27
Caliber alterations of the capillaries: 72.73
Retinal neovascularization: 9.09
Vitreous leakage: 6364
Kitiratschky et al. (2015)/9 [41]
Intraocular pressure: 11.11
Retinal detachment/break: 11.11
Conjunctival dehiscence: 55.56
Posterior segment breaks of the retina: 22.22
Retinal vessel leakage: 100
Neovascularization: 11.11
Intraoperative touch of the optic nerve: 11.11
Data are n (%), unless otherwise indicated. Table shows percentage of patients who experienced specific SAEs during both the implantation and follow-up phase relative to the total number of patients in each study
SAE severe adverse event

Discussion

Since the studies conducted different tests at different time points with varying intervals related to visual function and safety, the results are not directly comparable. The following sections attempt to identify commonalities to address the hypothesis of this review.

Comparison of epiretinal and subretinal implants

The comparison of study characteristics between epiretinal and subretinal prostheses systems revealed notable differences in design, follow-up duration, and sample size.
Epiretinal studies, such as those investigating the Argus II™ and IRIS II™ systems, generally involved larger sample sizes (ranging from 10 to 30 participants) and longer follow-up periods, ranging from 6 to 60 months. These trials were predominantly multicenter, encompassing sites across Europe, Mexico, and the United States.
By contrast, subretinal studies evaluating the Alpha IMS™ and Alpha AMS™ systems typically enrolled fewer participants (3–29) and had shorter follow-up durations, often limited to 12 months. A significant proportion of subretinal studies were conducted in single-center settings in Germany, with fewer trials adopting a multicenter approach. While the average age of participants was comparable across both groups, ranging from approximately 40 to 58 years, the subretinal studies exhibited a wider age distribution, potentially reflecting broader inclusion criteria.
The primary diagnosis in all studies was RP, although, a minority of participants presented with choroideremia or Leber congenital amaurosis. Despite these differences, the primary endpoints of the included studies remained consistent, focusing on visual rehabilitation and safety outcomes [2641].
Building on these structural aspects, the evaluation of visual outcomes highlights further distinctions between the two systems.
Subretinal systems, as reported by Stingl et al. [34, 35, 37, 38], Edwards et al. [36], and others, primarily assess light localization, motion detection, and visual acuity through forced-choice tasks, with outcomes compared between implant on/off conditions.
Epiretinal systems, described by Cruz et al. [26], Ho et al. [27], and Muqit et al. [28], apply similar measures but place stronger emphasis on object localization and motion detection.
Comparing functional outcomes, epiretinal implants achieved high square localization (80–96%) and motion detection (50–100%), although visual acuity remained limited (23–80%).
Subretinal implants demonstrated more variability: light localization 33–83%, motion detection 0–100%, and acuity 23–80% [3436, 39]. Epiretinal systems thus appear more consistent in localization and motion, while subretinal systems show higher variability but better outcomes in some cases [36]. In addition to functional efficacy, the safety profile represents a crucial dimension for comparing epiretinal and subretinal approaches.
Safety in both systems is defined via SAEs, including device- or surgery-related complications, often monitored by fluorescein angiography and SD-OCT.
Safety profiles also differ. Epiretinal implants were associated with retinal detachment (3–10%), conjunctival erosion (7–13%), hypotony (13%), and endophthalmitis (10%; [26, 28]). Subretinal implants reported retinal detachment (3.45–16.67%), conjunctival dehiscence (13.33%), and external erosion (33.33%; [3436]), alongside more rare risks such as retinal ischemia and neovascularization [37, 41].
In summary, both systems restore basic visual functions and share common risks. Epiretinal implants tend to provide more consistent functional outcomes, whereas subretinal implants show greater variability, occasionally with superior acuity but at the cost of higher complication risks. Further standardized long-term research is required to optimize outcomes in patients with retinal degenerations.
Any interpretation of the available data must take into account potential sources of bias and methodological limitations.
Overall bias risk was moderate in both approaches. Epiretinal studies showed mostly moderate bias, with only a few reporting low risk [26, 27]. Subretinal studies, however, included more instances of serious bias [34, 36, 39], indicating challenges in study design and methodology.
Significant limitations of this review are the potential for bias due to overlap in study authorship and patient populations. Several studies were conducted by the same research groups, such as Stingl et al. [34, 35, 37, 38], who published multiple reports involving near-identical patient cohorts. This overlap may introduce a risk of publication bias and reduce the generalizability of the results, as the outcomes reported might reflect the specific methodologies or patient characteristics of a single research team.
Additionally, the studies often involve small sample sizes, which can limit the statistical power of the analyses and make it difficult to draw robust conclusions.
Another limitation is the variability in study designs, outcome measures, and follow-up durations, which complicates direct comparison between the two types of implants. For instance, different approaches to assess visual function and safety, as well as variations in the definition of key outcomes, could introduce inconsistencies. While the available data offer valuable insights, these limitations must be considered when interpreting the results and drawing conclusions about the effectiveness and safety of epiretinal versus subretinal implants.

Conclusion

The findings of this review underscore the importance of personalized treatment approaches in managing retinal degenerative disease (RDDs,) considering both the efficacy and safety profiles of implant systems.
Looking ahead, further advancements in implant technology, and surgical techniques hold promise for improving outcomes and reducing severe adverse event associated with retinal implants.
Long-term follow-up studies with larger sample size and standardized outcome measures are needed to validate the findings of this review and provide more robust evidence for clinical decision-making [42].
The integration of artificial intelligence into retinal prostheses promises new advancements for enhancing vision restoration in patients with RDDs.
Wang et al. [43] highlight that integrating computer vision models in retinal functions enables more precise and adaptive processing algorithms.
Future developments are expected to focus on refining deep learning models to better mimic the natural response of the retina to external stimuli, potentially leading to more seamless and individualized visual rehabilitation. Overcoming current algorithmic limitations will be crucial in optimizing prosthetic performance, offering hope for significant improvement in the visual function of affected individuals [43].
Continued collaboration between researchers, clinicians, and industry stakeholders will be essential for advancing the field of retinal implantation and ultimately improving the quality of life for patients with RDDs.

Declarations

Conflict of interest

E. Moser, A. Wedrich, L. Posch-Pertl, D. Ivastinovic, M. Casazza and R.W. Strauss declare that they have no competing interests.

Ethical standards

This study was performed in line with the principle of the Declaration of Helsinki. Approval was granted by the Ethics Committee of the Sigmund Freud University, Vienna.
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Titel
Approved retinal prostheses: comparison, current knowledge, and developments—a systematic review
Verfasst von
Elena Moser
Andreas Wedrich
Laura Posch-Pertl
Domagoj Ivastinovic
Marina Casazza
Rupert W. Strauss
Publikationsdatum
22.04.2026
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Spektrum der Augenheilkunde
Print ISSN: 0930-4282
Elektronische ISSN: 1613-7523
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s00717-026-00614-0
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