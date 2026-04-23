Approved retinal prostheses: comparison, current knowledge, and developments—a systematic review

This study compared epiretinal and subretinal implants regarding efficacy in visual rehabilitation and safety, while also outlining current knowledge and future perspectives.

The development of retinal prostheses faces challenges in device design, surgical implantation, and reduction of postoperative complications. Epiretinal and subretinal systems differ in target location, implantation technique, and complication profiles, leading to variable outcomes. Moreover, continuous retinal remodeling in degenerative diseases contributes to unpredictable responses.

Because retinal prostheses require intact bipolar and ganglion cells and a functional optic nerve, indications remain limited. They are primarily used in patients with late-stage IRDs, especially RP, and in selected cases of advanced AMD, where photoreceptor degeneration dominates but inner retinal structures remain functional [].

Subretinal implantation also begins with vitrectomy but places the microchip beneath the neurosensory retina, where it adheres to the RPE, with the cable exiting episclerally to connect to the external coil [].

Epiretinal implantation involves vitrectomy, fixation of the electronic case to the sclera, and positioning of the electrode array on the retinal surface secured with a retinal tack [].

In both approaches, electrode activation ultimately leads to stimulation of the remaining visual pathway, perceived by patients as phosphenes [].

Schematic representation of a subretinal prosthesis system. The system comprises an external power supply unit connected to a transmitting coil, which delivers energy to the implanted components. The subretinal implant consists of a multi-photodiode array placed beneath the retina, where it directly converts light into electrical signals to stimulate the remaining retinal cells. This image was sourced from an open-access study that has made its image rights publicly available. Reprinted with permission and courtesy of Bloch E, Luo Y, da Cruz L. Advances in retinal prosthesis systems. Ther Adv Ophthalmol. 2019;11:2515841418817501 licensed under CC BY-NC 4.0 [

The Alpha IMS™ consists of a 70-µm-thin microchip with 1500 microphotodiodes and 16 electrodes (50 × 50 µm, 3 × 3 mm area), while the Alpha AMS™ features 1600 microphotodiodes and larger electrodes measuring 100 × 100 µm [].

Subretinal systems rely on photovoltaic arrays placed beneath the retina, where light energy is directly converted into electrical signals that activate bipolar cells.

Schematic representation of an epiretinal prosthesis system. The system consists of external components, including a camera mounted on glasses, a video-processing unit, and a transmitting coil, as well as an implanted device featuring an electrode array, a scleral band, and an internal receiving coil. The electrode array is placed on the retinal surface to stimulate the retina, enabling visual perception. This image was sourced from an open-access study that has made its image rights publicly available. Reprinted with permission and courtesy of Bloch E, Luo Y, da Cruz L. Advances in retinal prosthesis systems. Ther Adv Ophthalmol. 2019;11:2515841418817501 licensed under CC BY-NC 4.0 [

Epiretinal systems employ a camera mounted on eyeglasses to capture visual scenes and transmit processed signals to the retinal surface, stimulating remaining retinal cells []. The Argus II™ features 60 electrodes (6 × 10, 200 µm, 525 µm spacing; []) and the IRIS II™ 150 electrodes of 70 µm diameter [].

Over the past few decades, technological progress has enabled the transition from experimental systems to human trials, with some reaching commercialization. Currently, four devices have received regulatory approval []: two epiretinal implants (Argus II™ by Second Sight Medical Products, Sylmar, CA, USA [] and IRIS II™ by Pixium Vision, Paris, France) and two subretinal implants (Alpha IMS™ and Alpha AMS™ by Retina Implant AG, Reutlingen, Germany; []).

The functional principle of retinal prostheses is to bypass degenerated photoreceptors and stimulate surviving bipolar and ganglion cells, thereby preserving as much intrinsic image processing as possible []. Stimulation can be achieved either by micro-electrode arrays delivering direct electrical impulses or by photodiodes activated by incident light [].

By contrast, ARDs develop later in life, often due to environmental or age-related factors. The most relevant ARD for prosthetic intervention is age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a multifactorial disease and the leading cause of irreversible blindness among older adults []. A cascade of alterations resulting from aging of retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) cells, which are post-mitotic and thus have limited regenerative capacity, disrupts the equilibrium of enzymes within the macular region. Metabolic byproducts accumulate, forming drusen, which damage neighboring retinal tissue and diminish the retinal blood supply [].

Inherited retinal dystrophies affect approximately 4.5 million individuals worldwide [] and include diseases involving the entire retina or confined to the macula []. The most common IRD and the most relevant for prosthetic intervention is retinitis pigmentosa (RP), a rod–cone dystrophy with a prevalence of roughly 1:4000 []. Retinitis pigmentosa usually manifests in the first two decades of life, with diagnosis most often in the third or fourth decade []. It begins with rod dysfunction and progresses to cone degeneration []. Various inheritance patterns exist, including autosomal dominant, autosomal recessive, X‑linked recessive, and simplex forms [].

In the healthy retina, photoreceptors detect light through photosensitive molecules in their outer segments. Once activated by light, these molecules trigger a cascade of neurochemical processes, enabling bipolar and ganglion cells of the middle and inner layer of the retina to transmit signals to the visual centers of the brain. Retinal degenerative diseases (RDDs) impact the photoreceptors, resulting in the inability of the retina to perceive light, while the remaining bipolar and ganglion cells underneath can still be electrically stimulated. This principle provides the foundation for retinal prostheses [].

The phenomenon of visual perception of light spots without external light stimulation, known as phosphenes, by applying pressure on the bulbus has been recognized since ancient times. In 1775, the French ophthalmologist Jean-Marie LeRoy demonstrated that electrical stimulation around the heads of blind patients could induce the perception of phosphenes []. These early observations already suggested that vision could, in principle, be elicited by artificial stimulation of the visual pathway.

Materials and methods

This systematic review adhered to the PRISMA‑P (Preferred Reporting Items for systematic review and Meta-Analysis protocols) guidelines and incorporates the development of a suitable search strategy using the databases PubMed, the Cochrane Library, Epistemonikos, Embase, and Google Scholar. The screening process involved Rayyan software, and all data were manually reviewed to ensure data accuracy. A preliminary search strategy was conducted in PubMed to establish an appropriate research question and hypothesis along with concrete eligibility criteria and outcomes.

The search terms were: (bionic eye OR retinal prostheses OR retinal implant OR retinal stimulation OR epiretinal stimulation OR subretinal stimulation OR artificial vision OR Argus II OR Alpha IMS OR Alpha AMS OR IRIS II) AND (retinitis pigmentosa OR cone-rod dystrophy OR choroideremia OR AMD OR photoreceptor dystrophy OR inherited retinal dystrophy).

This search strategy was also applied during the actual literature search across the predefined databases.

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A PICO scheme was developed, based on the search strategy, for the purpose of study selection. Included patients were of legal age and must have undergone normal primary visual development prior to being affected by conditions such as IRDs and AMD. Further inclusion criteria were the presence of intact bipolar and ganglion cells as well as an intact optic nerve and visual cortex. Only studies that examined approved retinal prostheses such as Argus II™, IRIS II™, Alpha IMS™, and Alpha AMS™ were included.

Outcomes were defined as visual function (square/light localization, detection of motion, visual acuity) and safety (severe adverse events [SAE]) of the implant. The literature search was limited to non-randomized controlled studies in English and German. No time restrictions were applied.

The data collection was carried out independently by two reviewers (EM and RWS). During data acquisition, the following study characteristics were extracted: authors/DOI, publication date, study type/design, range of time in which the study was conducted, location, sample size, age, gender, diagnosis, intervention and control details, and outcomes. In a second step, the definitions and measurements of outcomes, statistical methods, definitions of visual function and safety, and the measurement approaches for visual function and safety were extracted.

All included studies were individually assessed for bias and overall quality using the ROBINS‑I (Risk of Bias in Non-randomized Studies of Interventions) tool and the TREND (Transparent Reporting of Evaluations with Non-randomized Designs) checklist.