For many years, CINV has routinely ranked among the most distressing symptoms of cancer therapy []. With the introduction of effective antiemetics beginning with serotonin-receptor antagonists (5-HT-RA; ondansetron, granisetron, dolasetron, palonosetron), and neurokinin-1-receptor antagonists (NK-RA; (fos)aprepitant, (fos)netupitant, rolapitant), this proportion has markedly decreased []. Interestingly, caregivers tend to rank nausea and vomiting higher than patients do [].

Chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) remains a major concern in the management of toxicity associated with antineoplastic therapies. Since the introduction of specifically developed antiemetics in the early 1990s, rates of CINV have dropped significantly, which has translated to better patient experience [].

Antiemetic regimens—current recommendations

5 ‐ 7 ]). Despite this, antiemetics remain critically underused. A 2012 study showed very poor guideline-consistent CINV prophylaxis, with only about 11–29% of patients receiving the appropriate antiemetic therapy, which directly translated into poor CINV control and increased unplanned emergency room or specialist visits [ 8 ]. Although a similar newer study showed improved adherence, only about half of patients received guideline-consistent antiemetic therapy. This again directly translated into significantly worse CINV control rates [ 9 ]. Patient education by caregivers on the correct use of antiemetic therapy (AT) can further improve CINV outcomes [ 10 ]. The correct use of antiemetics in the setting of antineoplastic therapies should be tailored to the respective agents used, based on available guidelines published by major societies, most prominently by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO, 2020), the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN, latest version May 2025), and the joint guideline of the Multinational Association of Supportive Care in Cancer/European Society for Medical Oncology (MASCC/ESMO, 2023; []). Despite this, antiemetics remain critically underused. A 2012 study showed very poor guideline-consistent CINV prophylaxis, with only about 11–29% of patients receiving the appropriate antiemetic therapy, which directly translated into poor CINV control and increased unplanned emergency room or specialist visits []. Although a similar newer study showed improved adherence, only about half of patients received guideline-consistent antiemetic therapy. This again directly translated into significantly worse CINV control rates []. Patient education by caregivers on the correct use of antiemetic therapy (AT) can further improve CINV outcomes [].

5 ‐ 7 ]. Across the respective drug classes, none of the guidelines offers specific recommendations favoring one substance over the others [].

11 ]. Usually, LEC only requires minimal antiemetic prophylaxis, while minimally emetogenic treatments can be safely administered with rescue medication only. As a rule, targeted therapies have a lower emetogenic potential than many conventional cytostatic therapies. Notable exceptions include antibody–drug conjugates with a topoisomerase I inhibitor payload (e.g., deruxtecan and govitecan; [ 7 , 11 ]) and the claudin 18.2 antibody zolbetuximab, which are classified as HEC and require the relevant antiemetic protocols [ 11 ]. In the case of zolbetuximab this effect is most pronounced during the first treatment cycle, where it can occur in approximately 50–80% of patients [ 12 , 13 ], requiring intensified antiemetic prophylaxis, with significantly lower rates in subsequent cycles [ 13 ]. While the exact mechanism is not yet fully understood, patients who did not undergo gastrectomy have a higher symptom burden, which suggests the gastric mucosa is the primary site of toxicity [ 12 ]. All guidelines classify parenteral anticancer agents according to their emetogenic potential—i.e., the percentage of patients who would experience vomiting without antiemetic therapy—into highly (HEC, ≥ 90%), moderately (MEC, 30–90%), low (LEC, 10–30%), and minimal emetogenic chemotherapy (≤ 10%) categories. Antiemetic prophylaxis should always be based on the most emetogenic substance used and should be prioritized over rescue treatment []. Usually, LEC only requires minimal antiemetic prophylaxis, while minimally emetogenic treatments can be safely administered with rescue medication only. As a rule, targeted therapies have a lower emetogenic potential than many conventional cytostatic therapies. Notable exceptions include antibody–drug conjugates with a topoisomerase I inhibitor payload (e.g., deruxtecan and govitecan; []) and the claudin 18.2 antibody zolbetuximab, which are classified as HEC and require the relevant antiemetic protocols []. In the case of zolbetuximab this effect is most pronounced during the first treatment cycle, where it can occur in approximately 50–80% of patients [], requiring intensified antiemetic prophylaxis, with significantly lower rates in subsequent cycles []. While the exact mechanism is not yet fully understood, patients who did not undergo gastrectomy have a higher symptom burden, which suggests the gastric mucosa is the primary site of toxicity [].

14 ]. While the acute phase (0–24 h after treatment) is usually well controlled in both HEC and MEC following guideline-consistent antiemetic treatment, delayed-phase (24–120 h) and long-delayed-phase CINV (> 120 h) still pose a significant problem with up to 49% of patients on HEC experiencing nausea, and up to 14% experiencing vomiting [].

1 -RA, a 5HT- 3 -RA, and dexamethasone (DEX) has long been the standard treatment. Recent guideline revisions have seen the incorporation of the antipsychotic drug olanzapine into treatment recommendations [ 5 ‐ 7 , 11 ]. Olanzapine blocks several receptor systems, among them 5‑HT 3 and dopamine [ 15 ]. Its use in the prevention of CINV was evaluated in several randomized controlled trials (RCT), with a particular focus on improving control rates in the delayed phase. The 2019 Japanese J‑Force trial investigated the use of 5 mg as part of a quadruplet drug combination together with NK 1 -RA, 5‑HT 3 -RA, and DEX on days 1–4 in patients with cisplatin-based chemotherapy [ 15 ]. Compared to placebo, 79% of patients receiving olanzapine achieved a complete response in the delayed phase (i.e., no vomiting or retching and no need for additional antiemetics) versus 66% in the placebo group ( p < 0.0001). Additionally, rates of complete control (i.e., no nausea higher than grade 1) and total control (i.e., no nausea reported) were 78% versus 64% ( p < 0.0001), and 60% versus 54% ( p = 0.0071), respectively. The effect of olanzapine was particularly pronounced during days 2–4 of treatment. The most prominent side effect of olanzapine can be mild sedation. This has raised questions regarding the optimal dosing and timing of olanzapine. While Ithimakin et al. showed superior efficacy of 10 mg olanzapine compared to 5 mg with comparable rates for sleepiness [ 16 ], a 2024 study by Bajpai et al. demonstrated comparable CINV control rates of 2.5 mg versus 10 mg, with a significant reduction of daytime somnolence [ 17 ]. As a result, current guidelines support a wide range of recommended doses between 2.5 and 10 mg on days 1–4 [ 6 , 7 ]. To mitigate sedation, lower starting doses and bedtime administration may be viable options. In HEC regimens a three-drug combination consisting of an NK-RA, a 5HT--RA, and dexamethasone (DEX) has long been the standard treatment. Recent guideline revisions have seen the incorporation of the antipsychotic drug olanzapine into treatment recommendations []. Olanzapine blocks several receptor systems, among them 5‑HTand dopamine []. Its use in the prevention of CINV was evaluated in several randomized controlled trials (RCT), with a particular focus on improving control rates in the delayed phase. The 2019 Japanese J‑Force trial investigated the use of 5 mg as part of a quadruplet drug combination together with NK-RA, 5‑HT-RA, and DEX on days 1–4 in patients with cisplatin-based chemotherapy []. Compared to placebo, 79% of patients receiving olanzapine achieved a complete response in the delayed phase (i.e., no vomiting or retching and no need for additional antiemetics) versus 66% in the placebo group (< 0.0001). Additionally, rates of complete control (i.e., no nausea higher than grade 1) and total control (i.e., no nausea reported) were 78% versus 64% (< 0.0001), and 60% versus 54% (= 0.0071), respectively. The effect of olanzapine was particularly pronounced during days 2–4 of treatment. The most prominent side effect of olanzapine can be mild sedation. This has raised questions regarding the optimal dosing and timing of olanzapine. While Ithimakin et al. showed superior efficacy of 10 mg olanzapine compared to 5 mg with comparable rates for sleepiness [], a 2024 study by Bajpai et al. demonstrated comparable CINV control rates of 2.5 mg versus 10 mg, with a significant reduction of daytime somnolence []. As a result, current guidelines support a wide range of recommended doses between 2.5 and 10 mg on days 1–4 []. To mitigate sedation, lower starting doses and bedtime administration may be viable options.

1 -RA at higher doses (AUC ≥ 5) but not at lower doses. While ESMO/MASCC thus labels it as “on the high end of the moderate category” [ 7 ], the NCCN makes the definitive distinction between high and moderate based on an AUC ≥ 4 cutoff [ 6 ]. Both guidelines recommend a three-drug combination of NK 1 -RA, 5‑HT 3 -RA, and DEX with AUC doses ≥ 5. Carboplatin is usually classified as a moderately emetogenic drug; however, several studies demonstrate an advantage in CINV control rates by the addition of an NK-RA at higher doses (AUC ≥ 5) but not at lower doses. While ESMO/MASCC thus labels it as “on the high end of the moderate category” [], the NCCN makes the definitive distinction between high and moderate based on an AUC ≥ 4 cutoff []. Both guidelines recommend a three-drug combination of NK-RA, 5‑HT-RA, and DEX with AUC doses ≥ 5.

1 -RA. A 2022 trial with therapy-naïve patients receiving mFOLFOX compared aprepitant d1–3 plus palonosetron d1 with DEX d1–3. Patients reported significantly higher rates of CR in the aprepitant group, which was due to better control in the delayed phase (90.6% vs. 75.5%) with no difference in the acute phase [ 18 ]. A Chinese trial enrolled 248 women younger than 50 years treated with FOLFOX or FOLFIRI. Antiemetic regimens consisted either of 5‑HT 3 -RA plus DEX plus either NK 1 -RA or placebo. In patients receiving the three-drug combination CINV control rates were significantly higher than in the placebo group if FOLFOX was administered, but not with FOLFIRI [ 19 ]. This prompted ESMO to issue a relatively specific but weak recommendation to use a three-drug combination in women younger than 50 years [ 11 ]. Similarly, oxaliplatin is also known to be of high emetogenic potential. Most studies compared two-drug combinations substituting DEX with an NK-RA. A 2022 trial with therapy-naïve patients receiving mFOLFOX compared aprepitant d1–3 plus palonosetron d1 with DEX d1–3. Patients reported significantly higher rates of CR in the aprepitant group, which was due to better control in the delayed phase (90.6% vs. 75.5%) with no difference in the acute phase []. A Chinese trial enrolled 248 women younger than 50 years treated with FOLFOX or FOLFIRI. Antiemetic regimens consisted either of 5‑HT-RA plus DEX plus either NK-RA or placebo. In patients receiving the three-drug combination CINV control rates were significantly higher than in the placebo group if FOLFOX was administered, but not with FOLFIRI []. This prompted ESMO to issue a relatively specific but weak recommendation to use a three-drug combination in women younger than 50 years [].