Antiemetic therapy
- 12.01.2026
- short review
Summary
Chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) remains one of the most distressing adverse effects of antineoplastic therapy despite major advances in antiemetic management. The introduction of serotonin (5-HT3) and neurokinin‑1 (NK1) receptor antagonists has significantly improved control rates, although underutilization of guideline-based prophylaxis persists. Current recommendations emphasize tailoring therapy to the emetogenic potential of agents, with olanzapine now incorporated for improved delayed-phase control. Challenges remain in breakthrough and delayed CINV, steroid-sparing regimens, and individualized risk-adapted prophylaxis. Optimizing adherence to ASCO, NCCN, and MASCC/ESMO guidelines and patient education are key to enhancing outcomes and quality of life during chemotherapy.
Take-home messages
Guidelines by major societies provide useful guidance in the selection of antiemetic therapies.
Despite optimal treatment, there remains a proportion of patients with suboptimal CINV control.
Chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting—incidence and impact
Chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) remains a major concern in the management of toxicity associated with antineoplastic therapies. Since the introduction of specifically developed antiemetics in the early 1990s, rates of CINV have dropped significantly, which has translated to better patient experience [1].
For many years, CINV has routinely ranked among the most distressing symptoms of cancer therapy [2]. With the introduction of effective antiemetics beginning with serotonin-receptor antagonists (5-HT3-RA; ondansetron, granisetron, dolasetron, palonosetron), and neurokinin-1-receptor antagonists (NK1-RA; (fos)aprepitant, (fos)netupitant, rolapitant), this proportion has markedly decreased [3, 4]. Interestingly, caregivers tend to rank nausea and vomiting higher than patients do [4].
Antiemetic regimens—current recommendations
The correct use of antiemetics in the setting of antineoplastic therapies should be tailored to the respective agents used, based on available guidelines published by major societies, most prominently by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO, 2020), the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN, latest version May 2025), and the joint guideline of the Multinational Association of Supportive Care in Cancer/European Society for Medical Oncology (MASCC/ESMO, 2023; [5‐7]). Despite this, antiemetics remain critically underused. A 2012 study showed very poor guideline-consistent CINV prophylaxis, with only about 11–29% of patients receiving the appropriate antiemetic therapy, which directly translated into poor CINV control and increased unplanned emergency room or specialist visits [8]. Although a similar newer study showed improved adherence, only about half of patients received guideline-consistent antiemetic therapy. This again directly translated into significantly worse CINV control rates [9]. Patient education by caregivers on the correct use of antiemetic therapy (AT) can further improve CINV outcomes [10].
Across the respective drug classes, none of the guidelines offers specific recommendations favoring one substance over the others [5‐7].
All guidelines classify parenteral anticancer agents according to their emetogenic potential—i.e., the percentage of patients who would experience vomiting without antiemetic therapy—into highly (HEC, ≥ 90%), moderately (MEC, 30–90%), low (LEC, 10–30%), and minimal emetogenic chemotherapy (≤ 10%) categories. Antiemetic prophylaxis should always be based on the most emetogenic substance used and should be prioritized over rescue treatment [11]. Usually, LEC only requires minimal antiemetic prophylaxis, while minimally emetogenic treatments can be safely administered with rescue medication only. As a rule, targeted therapies have a lower emetogenic potential than many conventional cytostatic therapies. Notable exceptions include antibody–drug conjugates with a topoisomerase I inhibitor payload (e.g., deruxtecan and govitecan; [7, 11]) and the claudin 18.2 antibody zolbetuximab, which are classified as HEC and require the relevant antiemetic protocols [11]. In the case of zolbetuximab this effect is most pronounced during the first treatment cycle, where it can occur in approximately 50–80% of patients [12, 13], requiring intensified antiemetic prophylaxis, with significantly lower rates in subsequent cycles [13]. While the exact mechanism is not yet fully understood, patients who did not undergo gastrectomy have a higher symptom burden, which suggests the gastric mucosa is the primary site of toxicity [12].
While the acute phase (0–24 h after treatment) is usually well controlled in both HEC and MEC following guideline-consistent antiemetic treatment, delayed-phase (24–120 h) and long-delayed-phase CINV (> 120 h) still pose a significant problem with up to 49% of patients on HEC experiencing nausea, and up to 14% experiencing vomiting [14].
In HEC regimens a three-drug combination consisting of an NK1-RA, a 5HT-3-RA, and dexamethasone (DEX) has long been the standard treatment. Recent guideline revisions have seen the incorporation of the antipsychotic drug olanzapine into treatment recommendations [5‐7, 11]. Olanzapine blocks several receptor systems, among them 5‑HT3 and dopamine [15]. Its use in the prevention of CINV was evaluated in several randomized controlled trials (RCT), with a particular focus on improving control rates in the delayed phase. The 2019 Japanese J‑Force trial investigated the use of 5 mg as part of a quadruplet drug combination together with NK1-RA, 5‑HT3-RA, and DEX on days 1–4 in patients with cisplatin-based chemotherapy [15]. Compared to placebo, 79% of patients receiving olanzapine achieved a complete response in the delayed phase (i.e., no vomiting or retching and no need for additional antiemetics) versus 66% in the placebo group (p < 0.0001). Additionally, rates of complete control (i.e., no nausea higher than grade 1) and total control (i.e., no nausea reported) were 78% versus 64% (p < 0.0001), and 60% versus 54% (p = 0.0071), respectively. The effect of olanzapine was particularly pronounced during days 2–4 of treatment. The most prominent side effect of olanzapine can be mild sedation. This has raised questions regarding the optimal dosing and timing of olanzapine. While Ithimakin et al. showed superior efficacy of 10 mg olanzapine compared to 5 mg with comparable rates for sleepiness [16], a 2024 study by Bajpai et al. demonstrated comparable CINV control rates of 2.5 mg versus 10 mg, with a significant reduction of daytime somnolence [17]. As a result, current guidelines support a wide range of recommended doses between 2.5 and 10 mg on days 1–4 [6, 7]. To mitigate sedation, lower starting doses and bedtime administration may be viable options.
Carboplatin is usually classified as a moderately emetogenic drug; however, several studies demonstrate an advantage in CINV control rates by the addition of an NK1-RA at higher doses (AUC ≥ 5) but not at lower doses. While ESMO/MASCC thus labels it as “on the high end of the moderate category” [7], the NCCN makes the definitive distinction between high and moderate based on an AUC ≥ 4 cutoff [6]. Both guidelines recommend a three-drug combination of NK1-RA, 5‑HT3-RA, and DEX with AUC doses ≥ 5.
Similarly, oxaliplatin is also known to be of high emetogenic potential. Most studies compared two-drug combinations substituting DEX with an NK1-RA. A 2022 trial with therapy-naïve patients receiving mFOLFOX compared aprepitant d1–3 plus palonosetron d1 with DEX d1–3. Patients reported significantly higher rates of CR in the aprepitant group, which was due to better control in the delayed phase (90.6% vs. 75.5%) with no difference in the acute phase [18]. A Chinese trial enrolled 248 women younger than 50 years treated with FOLFOX or FOLFIRI. Antiemetic regimens consisted either of 5‑HT3-RA plus DEX plus either NK1-RA or placebo. In patients receiving the three-drug combination CINV control rates were significantly higher than in the placebo group if FOLFOX was administered, but not with FOLFIRI [19]. This prompted ESMO to issue a relatively specific but weak recommendation to use a three-drug combination in women younger than 50 years [11].
Despite recent advances in the treatment of CINV, most antiemetic regimens still include a DEX backbone in doses ranging from 4 to up to 20 mg on days 1–3. Given the side effects associated with steroids including psychiatric toxicity, sleeplessness, and blood sugar spikes, efforts have been made to develop more steroid-sparing regimens. While there are robust data supporting the omission of days 2 and 3 in highly emetogenic anthracycline-cyclophosphamide (AC) combinations and MEC [20, 21], the situation in non-AC HEC remains less clear. The phase III SPARED trial compared 1 day of DEX with 4 days of DEX along with NK1-RA and olanzapine in non-AC HEC. While it met its primary endpoint of a non-inferiority margin of 15%, there was a small but significant difference in CR in the delayed phase favoring the use of 4 days of DEX [22].
Oral agents
Oral anticancer agents are classified into moderate–high (≥ 30% CINV rate) and minimal–low (< 30% CINV rate) categories, with most agents falling into the latter category. For drugs that are given for a limited duration, fixed antiemetics on treatment days can be appropriate for agents with higher emetic potential. Standby medication should be considered in all other cases. Cases of CINV caused by continuously administered drugs that is not adequately controlled may require treatment modifications [6].
Breakthrough CINV
Despite optimal prophylaxis, some patients may experience breakthrough CINV, which remains a challenge, particularly if four-drug combinations have already been used. Careful examination of possible patient-based or non-treatment-related risk factors should be undertaken. This includes assessment of other causes for nausea and vomiting (e.g., gastrointestinal obstruction, electrolyte imbalances, central nervous system infiltration, co-medications such as opioids, or anticipatory nausea and vomiting). Treatment strategies include rechallenge with already administered antiemetics as well as additional substances such as metoclopramide, haloperidol, dronabinol, or scopolamine [6, 7]. In a direct comparison, olanzapine proved significantly more effective in controlling breakthrough CINV in highly emetogenic chemotherapy than metoclopramide [23], and it is recommended by the NCCN and ESMO/MASCC guidelines [6, 7]. However, it is important to note that this trial was conducted before olanzapine was part of the recommended prophylactic regimen. Special focus should be put on the possibility of anticipatory or anxiety-related nausea and vomiting, as this may also be the result of suboptimal prophylactic treatment in the current or previous cycle.
Tailoring antiemetic regimens
While three- and four-drug antiemetic regimens have improved CINV control rates in recent years, the need remains to adequately identify patients who would benefit and those who would not benefit from an escalated regimen. While some clinicians follow the pragmatic way of erring on the side of caution, i.e., possible overtreatment, cost increases and side effects such as constipation with 5‑HT3-RAs or sedation with olanzapine should be considered when choosing antiemetic treatments. Dranitsaris et al. developed a score based on data from five non-interventional CINV trials with a total of 1198 patients. They identified several risk factors including patient age < 60 years, number of cycles, CINV during previous cycles, and sleep quality, but also expectations of experiencing CINV [24]. Based on this score, the My-Risk trial presented at the 2025 ESMO meeting compared a triple-drug regimen (netupitant, palonosetron, and DEX) with standard of care (5-HT3-RA + DEX) in patients classified as high risk for CINV receiving moderately emetogenic chemotherapies (mostly oxaliplatin or carboplatin). Superior CINV control was achieved with the three-drug combination [25].
Conclusion
Proper knowledge of antiemetic guidelines and their incorporation into treatment protocols is essential to maximize the efficacy of antiemetic regimens and provide the best possible treatment experience for patients.
Conflict of interest
G. Jeryczynski declares that he has no competing interests.
