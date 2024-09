Excerpt

In addition to the first special issue (02/2024) with focus on antibody–drug conjugates (ADCs) in ovarian cancer [] and lymphoid neoplasms [], this issue focuses on non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and breast cancer. Wass et al. [] and Bartsch [] summarize the data on well-established and promising novel antibody–drug conjugates for the treatment of metastatic NSCLC and luminal breast cancer, respectively. …