Excerpt The third generation of antibody–drug conjugates (ADCs) constitute a real breakthrough with a rapid expansion of this innovative treatment approach in different tumor types, making ADCs one of the fastest-growing classes of drugs in oncology. Because ADCs combine the targeting capacity of monoclonal antibodies and the high efficacy of chemotherapeutic payloads, they are not only very effective anticancer treatments, but also less toxic than systemically administered chemotherapeutics. Currently, a total of 15 different ADCs are US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved for different indications, mainly in the metastatic setting. …

