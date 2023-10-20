Anterior segment optical coherence tomography-assisted surgical planning of an organic intralamellar corneal foreign body removal: a case report

Anterior segment optical coherence tomography (AS-OCT) is a noncontact, noninvasive imaging method that provides high-resolution, real-time, in situ visualization of tissue microstructure []. It is a valuable tool for early diagnosis and for monitoring the progress of treatment in cases of ocular trauma [] and causes minimal discomfort to trauma patients [].

Ocular injury is the most common reason for emergency interventions in ophthalmology departments worldwide, and the second most common cause of visual loss []. Corneal foreign bodies have been reported to be the second most common type of ocular injury []. Some materials, such as sand and glass, are well tolerated in the cornea without provoking a reaction. In such cases, an inert foreign body does not necessarily have to be removed but requires close monitoring. However, if an inert corneal foreign body is in the visual axis and/or reduces visual acuity, it has to be removed promptly []. Other materials, including metal and organic substances such as vegetables or wood, are poorly tolerated by the cornea and cause localized edema, inflammatory reaction, opacification, vascularization, and stromal necrosis [].

Case report

1 Fig. 1 Preoperative infrared image ( a ) showing the location of foreign body, and anterior segment optical coherence tomography ( b ), showing the foreign body within the corneal layers ( white arrows ). Scans indicated that the foreign body did not perforate the cornea completely, the endothelium was intact ( black arrows ) × A 37-year-old male patient presented with a corneal foreign body in his right eye at the emergency eye unit of the Department of Ophthalmology of Semmelweis University. The incident occurred after he stumbled and fell onto a reed during a hike and the reed stabbed his right eye. Visual acuity at presentation was 20/25 Snellen with pinhole correction on the right eye, and 20/20 without correction on the unaffected left eye. Slit-lamp biomicroscopy of the right eye revealed a reed foreign body in the cornea, with an entry wound in the pupillary area nasally from the optical center. At the entry wound, less than 1 mm of the foreign body stood out. The other end of the foreign body was at the limbus at 3 o’clock. No flare or cells were detected in the anterior chamber. Both pupils were round, regular, and equally reactive to light. The lens was clear. Slit-lamp findings on the left eye and fundoscopy of both eyes were unremarkable. AS-OCT was performed using the Heidelberg-Spectralis (Heidelberg Engineering GmbH, Heidelberg, Germany) spectral-domain OCT device, using the Anterior Segment Module. The examination showed the foreign body 192–299 µm deep from the corneal epithelium in the stroma, with 53–80 µm of thickness (Fig.). The corneal endothelium was intact. Observation of the anterior chamber angle showed no abnormalities. It was necessary to remove the foreign body due to both its organic nature and the location.

Using the AS-OCT scans, we devised two plans for the removal of the foreign body: First, we planned to pull the foreign body from either end leaving the overlaying anterior stroma and epithelium intact. Second, in case the first attempt failed, we planned a direct incision over the foreign body and a removal through that surgical opening as an alternative strategy. On the OCT scans it could be seen that approximately the posterior third of the corneal stroma was intact, allowing for a direct incision without the risk of perforation into the anterior chamber.

During the operation, the attempt to pull out the foreign body from either end failed as the ends of the reed broke off due to its natural structure. The foreign body was eventually removed according to the OCT-assisted alternative plan via an incision made with a LaserEdge 2.85-mm Clear Corneal Knife (Bausch & Lomb Inc. Rochester, NY, USA) above and along the middle axis of the entire foreign body. Through this surgical wound, the foreign body was easily removed using a surgical forceps. The wound was then thoroughly washed with povidone-iodine. As the wound edges were surgically made and were aligning nicely, we decided not to apply sutures on the wound. At the end of the operation a therapeutic soft contact lens was placed on the eye surface (Supplementary Video 1).

Postoperative treatment consisted of 5 mg/mL topical levofloxacin five times a day and 10 mg/mL cyclopentolate drops twice daily.