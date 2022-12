Orale Therapie der atopischen Dermatitis mit JAK-Inhibitoren

Zurück zum Zitat Eli Lilly and Company (2018) A long-term study of naricitinib (LY3009104) with topical corticosteroids in adults with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis that are not controlled with cyclosporine or for those who cannot take oral cyclosporine because it is not medically advisable. https://​ClinicalTrials.​gov/​show/​NCT03428100. Zugegriffen: 28 Sep 2022