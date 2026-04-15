Analysis of patients with erectile dysfunction undergoing coronary angiography in Austria—a cross-sectional study

Background Erectile dysfunction coexists with a spectrum of health issues and is a significant experience in a man’s life. In young men, erectile dysfunction is considered a predictor of silent coronary artery disease, highlighting its potential as a simple and accessible marker.

Objective The overall health status of patients with and without erectile dysfunction undergoing an elective coronary angiography is unclear and is addressed in this publication.

Methods A total of 700 patients were recruited to this study, of whom 419 male patients were evaluated for health issues related to erectile dysfunction. All participants underwent elective coronary angiography based on clinical indications to assess established or suspected stable coronary artery disease. Particular attention was given to current medication use, medication adherence, health literacy, and health-related quality of life.

Results Erectile dysfunction was present in 43% ( n = 181) of the patients evaluated. Significant associations were found with increasing age, type 2 diabetes mellitus, elevated HbA1c levels, and reduced estimated glomerular filtration rate but not with angiographic findings. Medication analysis revealed that 25.4% of patients with both erectile dysfunction and type 2 diabetes mellitus were not receiving glucose-lowering treatment. Additionally, patients with erectile dysfunction exhibited lower levels of health literacy and reduced health-related quality of life.