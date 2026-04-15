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Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

Analysis of patients with erectile dysfunction undergoing coronary angiography in Austria—a cross-sectional study

  • 14.04.2026
  • original article
Verfasst von
Pascal Elsner
Magdalena Neyer
Johannes B. Vogel
Laura Schnetzer
Heinz Drexel
Christoph H. Saely
Andreas Festa
Erschienen in
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

Summary

Background

Erectile dysfunction coexists with a spectrum of health issues and is a significant experience in a man’s life. In young men, erectile dysfunction is considered a predictor of silent coronary artery disease, highlighting its potential as a simple and accessible marker.

Objective

The overall health status of patients with and without erectile dysfunction undergoing an elective coronary angiography is unclear and is addressed in this publication.

Methods

A total of 700 patients were recruited to this study, of whom 419 male patients were evaluated for health issues related to erectile dysfunction. All participants underwent elective coronary angiography based on clinical indications to assess established or suspected stable coronary artery disease. Particular attention was given to current medication use, medication adherence, health literacy, and health-related quality of life.

Results

Erectile dysfunction was present in 43% (n = 181) of the patients evaluated. Significant associations were found with increasing age, type 2 diabetes mellitus, elevated HbA1c levels, and reduced estimated glomerular filtration rate but not with angiographic findings. Medication analysis revealed that 25.4% of patients with both erectile dysfunction and type 2 diabetes mellitus were not receiving glucose-lowering treatment. Additionally, patients with erectile dysfunction exhibited lower levels of health literacy and reduced health-related quality of life.

Conclusion

This study provides important insights into the multifactorial nature of erectile dysfunction in a high-risk population. It addresses patients’ health-related quality of life and medication management, and it raises awareness of the far-reaching consequences of a topic often associated with shame. These findings reflect the importance of a multidisciplinary approach involving physicians, pharmacists, and public health initiatives to support prevention efforts and improve care for patients affected by erectile dysfunction.
Titel
Analysis of patients with erectile dysfunction undergoing coronary angiography in Austria—a cross-sectional study
Verfasst von
Pascal Elsner
Magdalena Neyer
Johannes B. Vogel
Laura Schnetzer
Heinz Drexel
Christoph H. Saely
Andreas Festa
Publikationsdatum
14.04.2026
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Print ISSN: 0043-5341
Elektronische ISSN: 1563-258X
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s10354-026-01143-w
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