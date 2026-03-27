An analysis of COVID-19 mortality regarding all Austrian political districts

This study seeks to address these gaps by analyzing the impact of district-level COVID-19 in Austria, with a focus on the infection ratio and case fatality ratio. Using a dataset from the Austrian National Public Health Institute and aggregated data, the study examines age, sex, vaccination status, and sociodemographic characteristics such as household size, education and citizenship. By identifying district-specific patterns, the study aims to inform policy makers on effective pandemic responses.

COVID-19 has affected the districts of a country differently []. Several studies have shown that older age is associated with a greater likelihood of dying from COVID-19 []. Sex also plays a role. Male sex is associated with increased mortality []. Similarly, people from an immigrant background are more likely to die from COVID-19 []. Household size is another factor influencing COVID-19 transmission and mortality. The greater the number of people living in a household, the higher the transmission and mortality []. Education also makes a difference with respect to deaths. People with tertiary education are more likely to survive COVID-19 [] and COVID-19 vaccination is another factor that plays an important role in preventing deaths []; however, localized studies that integrate these variables to assess district-level disparities remain limited, particularly in Austria.

Austria reported its first COVID-19 cases in February 2020 and its first deaths in March 2020. The initial wave was marked by outbreaks in Tyrolean ski resorts linked to winter tourism, prompting the government to impose a nationwide lockdown on 16 March 2020. Despite early success in mitigating the first wave, Austria experienced repeated surges in infections, particularly affecting vulnerable populations such as older individuals in long-term care facilities. This led to additional lockdowns, both nationwide and in some regions of the country []. This resulted in criticism of the authorities, who were accused of negligence regarding the disease []. The introduction of vaccines in late 2020 marked a turning point; however, it would still take a few months until a sufficient quantity of vaccines was available in Austria []. Districts experienced varying impacts from COVID-19 in terms of infection rates and case fatality rates, which were influenced by factors such as population demographics or socioeconomic factors. This highlights the need to understand the localized factors influencing COVID-19 outcomes.

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), an airborne respiratory illness caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus type 2 (SARS-CoV-2), emerged in Wuhan in late 2019 and rapidly became a global pandemic. By May 2025, over 777 million cases and more than 7 million deaths had been reported worldwide [].

As we examined associations between multiple district-level sociodemographic characteristics and thus involving multiple statistical tests, the risk of chance findings cannot be excluded. Therefore, results from aggregated models should be interpreted as exploratory rather than confirmatory. Furthermore, it is important to emphasize that all district-level analyses are correlational in nature. While several associations align with existing literature, causal interpretations cannot be drawn from these models. Observed associations may reflect unmeasured confounding, demographic composition, or contextual factors rather than direct causal effects. Significance level abbreviations: * p < 0.05; ** p < 0.01; *** p < 0.001

Additional linear models, which are based on a Gaussian error structure and aggregated data for each district, were computed with the infection ratio and case fatality ratio by district as dependent variables, controlling for the proportion of the population in a district that is over 65 years (ranging from 13.9–26.2%, depending on the district) [] All variables had been scaled before included in the models (subtracting the mean and dividing by the standard deviation). Only models showing statistically significant associations are presented in the results section.

For the random factors the district Tulln was chosen as the reference category because of its proximity to the average case fatality ratio of all districts. All models include all 116 districts of Austria, which vary geographically and demographically [].

We also carried out a sensitivity analysis by varying key predictors (vaccination status, age, sex, progressing month) in a reduced prediction dataset and comparing the resulting changes in the model’s predicted probabilities and found that the model reacts plausibly to changes in inputs (lower predicted risk for the vaccinated, higher for men). The model behaves consistently and can be considered robust in its predictions (data not shown).

Several models were employed for data analysis. We used a linear mixed model to examine whether individuals died from COVID-19 (binary outcome: 0 = alive, 1 = dead). The model regressed death status on vaccination status (coded 0 = never vaccinated, 1 = vaccinated), age group (coded by the specified age ranges), and sex (coded 1 = male, 2 = female), with male and unvaccinated individuals serving as reference categories. The district of residence was included as a random factor to account for regional variability. We further calculated several interactions with models integrating the time since the beginning of the vaccination from 2021-01-25 until the end of the available data on 2022-07-14, in consecutive months from 1–18, to investigate whether the effects of the fixed factors (vaccination, age and sex) changed over time. We created three models: (i) a model with an interaction between vaccination status and consecutive month, (ii) a model with an interaction between age and consecutive month and (iii) a model with an interaction between sex and consecutive month. In each model, we controlled for age and sex on the basis of a binomial error structure. To estimate the effect sizes, we calculated the odds ratio for the fixed factors.

After duplicate data entry was removed via MS SQL [], 4,591,739 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including reinfections, and 20,123 COVID-19-related deaths in Austria were identified. Among the infected individuals, 51.7% were women, 48.3% were men, and 65.9% had been vaccinated at least once. The age distribution of the patients included 34.1% under 20 years, 22.6% between 20–34 years, 23.7% between 35–49 years, 19.1% between 50–64 years, 7.4% between 65–79 years, and 3.1% over 80 years (Fig.).

The dataset used for this analysis included demographic information (age, sex, and district of residence), vaccination status, and COVID-19-related fatalities up to 2022-07-14. It did not contain any information about the variant of the virus, as this is not relevant for our analysis. In our research, we analyzed mortality throughout the pandemic, regardless of which mutation was prevalent at a particular time.

This study aimed to investigate the factors influencing COVID-19 infection and mortality across different districts in Austria. By analyzing district-level data, this study sought to understand the role of demographic and vaccination factors in mortality outcomes. Austria, a small country in Central Europe with a population of approximately 9.1 million in 2023 [], is divided into 9 federal provinces, comprising 116 districts, including the 23 districts in the capital, Vienna []. The study utilized data provided by the Austrian National Public Health Institute through the COVID-19 data platform, which recorded COVID-19 infections, deaths, vaccinations, hospitalizations, and biomedical data during the pandemic [].

Comparisons of models with and without adjustment for the proportion of residents aged over 65 years of age showed that the association between household size and infection ratio persisted after age adjustment. In contrast, the association between tertiary education and COVID-19 mortality was attenuated after controlling for age structure, while the association with non-Austrian citizenship emerged only after age adjustment, indicating strong confounding by district age composition.

Controlling for the proportion of people over 65 years in a district, we found that a similar negative association also holds for the association between the share of people with non-Austrian citizenship in a district and the case fatality rate for COVID-19 in a district; beta = −0.3001**, R 2 = 0.0054. Overall variance explained by the model = 20.86%, R 2 = 0.2086. The greater the share of people with non-Austrian citizenship in a district, the lower the share of people who died from COVID-19 after being infected; however, the proportion of individuals with non-Austrian citizenship accounts for only approximately 0.5% of the model’s variance.

Again, controlling population age (percentage of individuals over 65), we also find that the proportion of tertiary educated individuals in a district is significantly negatively associated with ever being infected and later dying from COVID-19. (beta = −0.1523**, variance explained = 4.3%, R 2 = 0.043, total variance explained by the model = 15.8%, R2 = 0.1581) This means that the larger the proportion of tertiary educated individuals in a district, the lower the COVID-19 case fatality ratio.

Controlling for the proportion of people over 65 years we found that the household size was significantly positively associated with the risk of ever being infected with COVID-19 (beta 0.34**). Household size explains about 7% (R2 = 0.07) of the variance of the model (total variance, explained by the model = 27.25%, R2 = 0.2725).

The estimates and significances for the fixed factors remained constant when districts were incorporated as additional fixed factors within the primary linear model. Consequently, there was no necessity to re-run the results for the fixed factors; however, a number of significant discrepancies were identified in the case fatality rates among the Austrian districts in comparison to the reference district Tulln (see Tablesandin the Appendix). The mean fatality ratio is 0.44% but this varies from 0.14% (District Reutte in Tyrol) to 0.86% (District Gmünd in Lower Austria), depending on the district (see Fig.and Tablein the Appendix). This phenomenon also gives rise to disparities in the mortality rate across districts, which ranges from 0.07% (District Reutte in Tyrol) to 0.45% (District Lilienfeld in Lower Austria) (see Tablein the Appendix). Further the standard deviation of the intercept of the random factors indicates that Austrian districts contribute only to a lesser extent to the risk of dying of COVID-19, particularly in the interaction models.

Female sex was associated with a lower risk of COVID-19 mortality at the reference time point. The positive interaction between sex and progressing month indicates that the mortality advantage observed among women diminished slightly over time. Nevertheless, overall mortality risk declined for both sexes throughout the observation period, and women continued to exhibit a lower risk of death compared to men. As with age, this interaction reflects a reduced rate of mortality decline rather than a reversal of sex-specific risk patterns. (see Table).

Age was strongly positively associated with COVID-19 mortality, whereas progressing time was associated with an overall decline in mortality risk. The positive interaction between age and progressing month indicates that this temporal decline in mortality was less pronounced for older age groups. Thus, while mortality risk continued to decrease over time across all age groups, the rate of decline was slower among older individuals. These findings reflect effect modification by age rather than an increase in mortality risk among older age groups as the pandemic progressed (see Table).

The interaction between vaccination status and progressing month indicates that the strong protective effect of vaccination against COVID-19 mortality decreased gradually over time. The main vaccination effect reflects a substantial reduction in mortality risk at the reference time point (month 0), while the positive interaction term shows that this protective effect became less pronounced with each additional month. Importantly, this interaction represents a per month attenuation of vaccine effectiveness rather than a cumulative loss across the entire observation period. Even at the end of the study period, vaccination remained strongly associated with a markedly reduced risk of death (see Table).

The main linear mixed model was regressed on ever being vaccinated, age sex and the number of consecutive months, with district as the random factor, based on a binomial error structure. The results show a significant negative correlation between vaccination status and the risk of mortality from COVID-19. The odds ratio of 0.155 also indicates a significant reduction in mortality due to vaccination. In contrast, age was found to be highly positively associated with mortality risk, as indicated by the odds ratio of 7.4. Being female was found to significantly lower the risk of dying from COVD-19 (negative association, odds ratio of 0.54), as it holds true for progressing in time (month index, odds ratio of 0.816, see Table). This indicates that the longer the pandemic progressed, the less fatal COVD-19 became.

Discussion

1 In our study, we analyzed the Austrian COVID-19 dataset, which was provided by the Austrian National Public Health Institute. A total of 4,591,739 confirmed COVID-19 cases were recorded up to 14 July 2022. Among the confirmed cases, 20,123 were fatal. Among all those infected, 34.1% had never been vaccinated against COVID-19 (see Fig.).

7 ], sex [ 19 ], immigration status [ 8 ], household size [ 6 ], education level [ 9 ] and vaccination status [ 10 ]. A difference in mortality can even be observed at the district level [ 5 ]. Research has shown that several factors influence COVID-19 mortality, including age [], sex [], immigration status [], household size [], education level [] and vaccination status []. A difference in mortality can even be observed at the district level [].

5 ‐ 10 ], we also found factors that influence COVID-19 mortality in Austria. Age was found to be highly positively associated with mortality risk: the older the person, the higher the risk. Similar to existing literature [], we also found factors that influence COVID-19 mortality in Austria. Age was found to be highly positively associated with mortality risk: the older the person, the higher the risk.

Being vaccinated was significantly negatively associated with the risk of dying from COVID-19 (odds ratio 0.155). Being female was also associated with a significantly lower risk of dying from COVID-19 (odds ratio 0.540).

20 ] or improved therapeutic options such as nirmatrelvir and ritonavir tablets [ 21 ]. As the pandemic progressed, we found that it became less fatal (odds ratio 0.816). Hence, the risk of dying in July 2022 compared to January 2021 was reduced by 0.184. This may be due to increased immunity due to increased vaccination coverage [] or improved therapeutic options such as nirmatrelvir and ritonavir tablets [].

The interaction analyses indicate that the associations between vaccination status, age, sex, and COVID-19 mortality were not constant over time but changed in magnitude as the pandemic progressed. In all interaction models, overall mortality risk declined over time; however, the rate of decline differed across subgroups. The protective effect of vaccination remained substantial throughout the observation period but attenuated gradually, consistent with waning immunity or changes in exposure and treatment over time. Similarly, although older age was strongly associated with higher mortality risk, the temporal decrease in mortality was slower among older individuals, indicating effect modification rather than an increase in risk.

A comparable pattern was observed for sex, with women maintaining a mortality advantage over men despite a modest reduction in the magnitude of this advantage over time. Importantly, none of the interaction effects suggest a reversal of risk; instead, they reflect differential rates of decline across subpopulations as the pandemic evolved.

6 Overall, as indicated by the low standard deviation of the intercept, Austrian districts contribute only to a lesser extent to the risk of dying of COVID-19, particularly in the interaction models. We also found several significant differences in the case fatality ratio and mortality ratio among the Austrian districts. The mean case fatality ratio is 0.44% but ranges from 0.14% (District Reutte in Tyrol) to 0.86% (District Gmünd in Lower Austria), depending on the district (see Table). This also led to differences in the mortality ratio among the districts, which ranged from 0.07% (District Reutte in Tyrol) to 0.45% (District Lilienfeld in Lower Austria).

19 ]. That this is also the case with COVID-19 is supported by multiple studies demonstrating that household crowding not only increases infection risk but also severe COVID-19 outcomes requiring hospitalization [ 22 ], with UK Biobank data showing significantly higher odds of severe COVID-19 among individuals in households of three or more compared to two-person households [ 23 ]. Several factors influence incidence and mortality in different districts. A district’s mean household size is significantly positively associated with the risk of ever being infected with COVID-19. The larger the household, the greater the risk of infection; however, we only have data on household size in terms of number of people and not in terms of square metres available per person. Therefore, it is not possible to say whether these larger households are overcrowded or not. Historically, overcrowding has been linked to increased transmission of respiratory infections, highlighting the importance of social and environmental factors in disease spread []. That this is also the case with COVID-19 is supported by multiple studies demonstrating that household crowding not only increases infection risk but also severe COVID-19 outcomes requiring hospitalization [], with UK Biobank data showing significantly higher odds of severe COVID-19 among individuals in households of three or more compared to two-person households [].

24 ]. Empirical evidence supports this conceptualization, showing that education level is consistently associated with reduced risk of COVID-19 infection and mortality, partly due to better understanding of transmission prevention, higher health literacy, and greater economic stability enabling adherence to public health measures [ 25 ]. The proportion of tertiary educated individuals in a district is significantly negatively associated with ever being infected and later dying from COVID-19. The larger the proportion of tertiary educated individuals in a district, the lower the COVID-19 case fatality ratio. Education is a key structural determinant influencing health outcomes through pathways such as health literacy, socioeconomic status, and access to healthcare. The inverse association between district-level tertiary education attainment and COVID-19 case fatality ratio aligns with foundational models of social determinants of health, particularly the World Health Organization’s framework positioning education as a structural driver of health inequities through its influence on economic opportunities, health literacy, and access to protective resources []. Empirical evidence supports this conceptualization, showing that education level is consistently associated with reduced risk of COVID-19 infection and mortality, partly due to better understanding of transmission prevention, higher health literacy, and greater economic stability enabling adherence to public health measures [].

17 ]. Another negative association was found between the share of people with non-Austrian citizenship and the case fatality ratio for COVID-19 in a district. The greater the share of people with non-Austrian citizenship in a district, the lower the share of people who die from COVID-19 after being infected; however, this result should be interpreted with caution. As people without Austrian citizenship tend to be younger, this influences mortality. The fact that younger people and non-Austrian citizens are connected can be seen in Vienna, which is the federal province with the highest share of the population with non-Austrian citizenship (31.1%) and the lowest share of people who are over 65 years old (16.6%) [].

This assumption is supported by the finding that including vs. excluding the proportion of the populations aged over 65 years in the models demonstrate that district age structure substantially influences aggregated associations. Whereas the household-size association appears robust to age adjustment, the results for education and non-Austrian citizenship are largely driven by demographic composition. Accordingly, these district-level findings should be interpreted as correlational and exploratory rather than causal; however, although causal links are possible, the data are only correlational, so we cannot make any final claims about causality.