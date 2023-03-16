Alopecia associated with dimethyl fumarate treatment for multiple sclerosis

Summary

After 2 weeks of treatment, a woman with multiple sclerosis treated with dimethyl fumarate developed alopecia. Considering the adverse events, the therapy was discontinued, leading to alopecia regression during the next 3 months. Although the precise mechanism has not been completely elucidated, glutathione depletion or downregulation of aerobic glycolysis are considered to be potential reasons for hair loss induction. The incidence and mechanism of this uncommon adverse reaction to dimethyl fumarate should be further investigated.