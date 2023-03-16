Alopecia associated with dimethyl fumarate treatment for multiple sclerosis | springermedizin.at
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

Tipp

15.03.2023 | case report

Alopecia associated with dimethyl fumarate treatment for multiple sclerosis

verfasst von: MD Ana Abičić, MD, PhD Ivan Adamec, MD, PhD Mario Habek

Erschienen in: Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

Summary

After 2 weeks of treatment, a woman with multiple sclerosis treated with dimethyl fumarate developed alopecia. Considering the adverse events, the therapy was discontinued, leading to alopecia regression during the next 3 months. Although the precise mechanism has not been completely elucidated, glutathione depletion or downregulation of aerobic glycolysis are considered to be potential reasons for hair loss induction. The incidence and mechanism of this uncommon adverse reaction to dimethyl fumarate should be further investigated.
Titel
Titel
Alopecia associated with dimethyl fumarate treatment for multiple sclerosis
verfasst von
MD Ana Abičić
MD, PhD Ivan Adamec
MD, PhD Mario Habek
Publikationsdatum
15.03.2023
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Print ISSN: 0043-5341
Elektronische ISSN: 1563-258X
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s10354-023-01007-7