Advancing mental health for all: WPA 2023–2026 action plan on clinical education and healthy lifestyles

The World Psychiatric Association (WPA) recognizes that the well-being of individuals hinges on evidence-based and inclusive mental health promoting initiatives. Central to WPA’s commitment to mental health is its multifaceted Action Plan for 2023–2026, which underscores the importance of prevention, early intervention, and holistic care for those experiencing mental health problems []. These overarching goals align with the broader global agenda of improving health across the lifespan, ensuring equity, and fostering a sustainable environment.

In alignment with the SDGs, the WPA Action Plan 2023–2026 reinforces a shared vision of sustainable development that prioritizes human physical and mental well-being equally []. Furthermore, the WPA Action Plan underscores the need for proactive strategies designed to fill gaps in mental health services and amplify existing strengths in psychiatric research and practice, addressing the fact that nearly 13% of the global population is affected by mental health problems, yet only 2% of health expenditure is devoted to this challenge []. In addition, the WPA aims to translate the latest research into clinical practice by means of the Specialist Corner, enhance prevention efforts through its Healthy Lifestyles Hub, and advance suicide prevention with the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Brief Motivational Intervention and Long-Term Regular Follow-Up Contact Program (BIC; []).

The promotion of good health and well-being (Goal 3) explicitly acknowledges mental healthcare access, parity, and the integration of services across primary and secondary healthcare settings. Climate change (Goal 13) is a pressing global issue that powerfully intersects with mental health []. The psychosocial effects of climate change can be profound; climate-related stressors, such as extreme weather events, forced migration, and resource scarcity, increase psychological distress, increase rates of depression and anxiety, and challenge existing mental health infrastructure, particularly for marginalized communities that lack adaptive resources to cope with increased environmental volatility []. These challenges are often compounded by wars, armed conflicts, and terrorist activities, which further displace populations, destroy healthcare infrastructure, and heighten trauma exposure across all age groups. In response to these converging global threats, the WPA’s Action Committee on Responses to Emergencies (ACRE) plays a crucial role in coordinating rapid mental health responses, supporting professionals in crisis settings, and advocating for integrated emergency preparedness strategies that prioritize mental health.

Recognizing that mental health is woven into a wide range of social, economic, and environmental determinants, the WPA’s Action Plan 2023–2026 closely aligns with the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) []. The SDGs, ranging from eradicating poverty (Goal 1) and hunger (Goal 2), to promoting quality education (Goal 4) and ensuring sustainable cities and communities (Goal 11), reflect a global commitment to fostering conditions in which all individuals can thrive []. Mental health is integral to each of these goals, as it influences and is influenced by factors such as education, employment, housing, and social support []. For example, quality education (Goal 4) provides children and adolescents with the foundational skills and emotional resilience required to navigate challenges in adulthood. Likewise, decent work and economic growth (Goal 8) are crucial for mental well-being because stable employment can reduce stress, improve self-esteem, and facilitate social integration.

The WPA Specialist Corner’s activities focus on the following diagnostic categories: schizophrenia, other psychoses, affective disorders, intellectual impairment, dementia, substance use/abuse, and anxiety disorders presented in the webinar form by recognized authorities in science and clinical work and commented by leaders of expert groups in key cross-cutting areas, such as comorbidity, public mental health, partnership with persons who have lived experience, ethics and legal issues, digitalization, physical exercise, lifestyle, and culture in order to guide WPA membership in the best way forward in treatment, prevention, and rehabilitation []. Together, they facilitate the application of scientific advancements in psychiatric treatment, ensuring that guidelines and interventions are shaped by evidence-based and diverse perspectives and are tailored to the varying needs of patients.

The Specialist Corner: Advances of science and their application in clinical practice is an innovative platform where leading clinicians and researchers share expertise in novel therapies, technological developments, and best practices []. This corner serves as a link for ongoing professional education.

Further information on the WHO BIC program—including implementation guidelines, clinical protocols, training videos, links to pre–post evaluation studies and randomized controlled trials (RCTs)—is available on the WPA website as part of the resources supporting the WPA Action Plan 2023–2026.

The WHO BIC program, spearheaded by the WPA, is a suicide prevention initiative that integrates clinical care with broader public mental health approaches, harnessing both professional healthcare systems and community volunteers to provide support []. The WHO BIC program offers a pivotal suicide prevention strategy to follow, in a structural way for a longer period, individuals who present to emergency departments after a suicide attempt []. The WHO BIC program is a practical resource-sensitive intervention that can be implemented in diverse healthcare settings.

Sleep hygiene, another pillar of WPA’s healthy lifestyle strategy, has been repeatedly associated with mental health outcomes. Poor sleep is strongly correlated with an increased risk of depression, anxiety, and psychosomatic complaints []. Building awareness among mental health professionals regarding the role of circadian rhythms, sleep architecture, and environmental factors (e.g., light exposure and screen time) is essential. The WPA, through its Action Plan and Healthy Lifestyle Hub, focuses on producing evidence-based recommendations that clinicians can tailor to individual patients’ needs []. Good sleep practices, such as regular sleep scheduling, limiting caffeine and screen use before bedtime, and ensuring a comfortable sleep environment, can significantly bolster the effects of pharmacological and psychotherapeutic interventions []. Moreover, when effectively implemented, these simple yet impactful changes mitigate the risk of relapse and cultivate a foundation for long-term mental well-being.

The nutrition-focused videos produced by the University of Campania Luigi Vanvitelli—including educational dialogues and practical advice tailored for adolescents, young adults, and clinical settings—are available on the WPA Healthy Lifestyles Hub.

By collaborating with dietitians and public health experts, the WPA’s Healthy Lifestyle Hub generates practical tools and workshop materials that align dietary recommendations with local food cultures []. Such culturally sensitive dietary interventions can be a critical part of integrated mental healthcare models, offering patients tangible and sustainable self-management strategies. Nutritional videos have been produced at the WPA in collaboration with the University of Campania “Luigi Vanvitelli” to highlight the role of diet in mental well-being. These videos showcase specific foods and dietary patterns that support brain function, demonstrating meal preparation, balanced nutrition strategies, and the benefits of key nutrients for mental well-being. Designed for young people and healthcare professionals, they serve as an educational tool to promote awareness about healthy eating habits as part of a comprehensive mental health strategy.

Similarly, nutrition plays a crucial role in mental healthcare, with evidence supporting the idea that nutrition influences mood, cognitive function, and stress reactivity []. Specific research has attributed the protective benefits of diets rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins to the anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective properties of key nutrients []. There are still gaps in understanding the precise mechanisms linking diet and mental health, particularly in cognitive aging and neurodegenerative diseases. However, research shows that anti-inflammatory dietary patterns, such as the Mediterranean diet (MD), low-salt diet, and the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH), may play a neuroprotective role []. These diets are rich in omega‑3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and polyphenols, which help reduce neuroinflammation—a key factor in cognitive decline and Alzheimer’s disease []. Additionally, emerging evidence suggests that diet influences cognitive health through indirect immune pathways, including interactions with the gut microbiome and systemic inflammation []. While more human studies and neuroimaging research are needed to fully understand these links, current findings support the role of diet in promoting brain health and mitigating cognitive decline.

Further resources—such as instructional videos produced by Karolinska Institutet (Stockholm, Sweden), which guide psychiatric staff and patients through daily physical activity routines—are available on the WPA Healthy Lifestyles Hub. These tools, featured as part of the WPA Action Plan 2023–2026, offer practical and evidence-informed guidance on incorporating physical activity into mental healthcare in clinical practice.

Physical activity is among the most well-documented protective factors for mental health, with an array of studies indicating that regular exercise can alleviate depressive symptoms, reduce stress, and enhance cognitive function []. Physical activity enhances mental health through interconnected biological and psychosocial mechanisms, including optimized neuroendocrine responses to stress, reduced systemic inflammation, and increased neural plasticity []. These processes collectively contribute to resilience against psychiatric symptoms across the lifespan, reinforcing the role of physical fitness as a protective factor against mental health disorders. Mental health problems often begin early in life, with 50% emerging by age 14 and 75% by age 24, and 70% of preventable adult deaths from noncommunicable diseases are linked to risks and unhealthy behaviors developed during adolescence []. Regular physical activity plays a crucial role in improving adolescent mental health []. Encouraging movement and limiting sedentary time can serve as an effective strategy for promoting well-being and preventing mental health challenges in young people []. WPA’s Healthy Lifestyle Hub, highlighted in the Action Plan, provides guidance on exercise regimens tailored to specific populations, including older adults, adolescents, and individuals with comorbid chronic diseases []. These resources empower psychiatric professionals to advise patients on evidence-based exercise interventions, ensuring that each individual’s unique circumstances and physical capacity are duly considered []. Beyond clinical benefits, interventions that foster community-based physical activities also reduce social isolation, a key driver of poor mental health outcomes []. These WPA-led efforts converged with the broader aim of strengthening social support networks and promoting a culture of shared responsibility for mental wellness.

Alongside the aforementioned initiatives, the WPA 2023–2026 Action Plan includes the promotion of healthy lifestyles as a crucial adjunct to existing treatments, including pharmacological, psychosocial, and psychotherapeutic interventions, to improve mental health []. A growing body of evidence indicates that lifestyle factors such as physical activity, good nutritional habits, and sleep hygiene play a substantive role in the management and prevention of mental health problems []. Studies have shown that patients who adopt healthier lifestyle habits often experience reduced symptom severity, improved treatment adherence, and an overall better quality of life [].

Healthy lifestyles for psychiatrists

The WPA Action Plan for 2023–2026 also emphasizes the promotion of healthy lifestyles to enhance mental health among psychiatric professionals. This initiative acknowledges that psychiatrists often face demanding workloads, making it challenging to prioritize their own well-being. By integrating healthy lifestyle practices, such as regular physical activity, psychiatrists can improve their own mental health, serve as role models for patients, and effectively incorporate lifestyle interventions into clinical practice. This holistic approach aims to foster a culture of health within psychiatric care, benefiting both healthcare providers and those they serve.

Incorporating physical activity as a shared experience between psychiatric staff and patients offers additional benefits beyond improved physical and mental health. Engaging in exercise together can strengthen the connection between healthcare providers and patients by fostering a sense of unity, improving communication, and increasing empathy. This shared activity helps reduce hierarchical barriers, creating a more personalized and supportive therapeutic environment. At the same time, it enhances the well-being of participating staff, reinforcing the importance of a healthy lifestyle within psychiatric care settings.