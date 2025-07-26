Advancements in precision therapy and liquid biopsy for pediatric central nervous system tumors

Although cancer is generally rare in children and adolescents it is the second most common cause of death among the population aged 1–14 and central nervous system (CNS) tumors account for the majority of cancer-related deaths []. Despite the improvement in prognosis in the last decades [], location, histology, and molecular background are the main predictors of long-term morbidity and survival. Patients diagnosed with histologically similar tumors can have an excellent prognosis if gross-total resection is possible, while they can suffer from multiple comorbidities or even succumb to the disease if resection is not possible. Similar differences apply to certain molecular features that have been shown to determine prognosis, such as the H3K27M alteration in diffuse midline glioma []; MYC-amplification in group 3 medulloblastoma [], and 1q gain and 6p loss in posterior fossa ependymoma []. In addition, novel tumor types are continuously being described necessitating clear guidance and future trials to determine the best standard of care []. Therefore, molecular profiling of pediatric CNS tumors is a standard of care in many countries allowing not only for better prediction of clinical outcome, but also for risk-adapted treatment strategies and the introduction of novel targeted therapies.

In this short review, we will discuss the approved and emerging targeted therapeutics for pediatric CNS tumors and potential future applications of novel diagnostic methods, such as liquid biopsies.

Approved and emerging targeted therapeutics

8 ]. To evaluate the molecular background of these tumors, numerous systematic molecular studies have been performed, revealing a pathologic activation of the RAS/MAP kinase signaling pathway in the vast majority of cases [ 9 ‐ 11 ]. Following these analyses, it is now known that the majority of pLGGs harbor a KIAA1549::BRAF fusion (35–60%), followed by a BRAF p.V600E point-mutation (10–15%) and alterations in the FGFR signaling pathway. It has been also shown that tumors with BRAF p.V600E mutations may be associated with a worse prognosis when treated with standard chemotherapy [ 10 , 12 ]. These results translate directly into clinical treatment, since inhibitors of the RAS/MAP kinase pathway are available and have been approved for multiple indications in the adult population. Among pediatric CNS tumors, pediatric low-grade gliomas (pLGG) are the most common tumor type. Their biology and prognosis differ significantly from tumors occurring in adult patients, with a 20-year overall survival rate of 87% []. To evaluate the molecular background of these tumors, numerous systematic molecular studies have been performed, revealing a pathologic activation of the RAS/MAP kinase signaling pathway in the vast majority of cases []. Following these analyses, it is now known that the majority of pLGGs harbor afusion (35–60%), followed by apoint-mutation (10–15%) and alterations in the FGFR signaling pathway. It has been also shown that tumors withmutations may be associated with a worse prognosis when treated with standard chemotherapy []. These results translate directly into clinical treatment, since inhibitors of the RAS/MAP kinase pathway are available and have been approved for multiple indications in the adult population.

After a number of successful treatments in individual cases and subsequent phase I–III clinical trials, certain therapies have now been approved for the pediatric population to use in routine clinical practice.

BRAF V600E, V600K and V600D variants. Based on better tolerability and efficacy, dabrafenib should be combined with trametinib, a MEK inhibitor [ 13 ]. In 2022, a phase II trial was published showing an improved response in 47% of cases compared to the standard arm (carboplatin + vincristine), with only 11% [ 12 ]. Hence, in March 2023, the combination therapy was approved as first-line therapy for pLGG with verified BRAF mutations by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and in December 2023 by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Selumetinib is an approved MEK inhibitor in Europe for treatment of neurofibromatosis patients with plexiform neurofibromas. Dabrafenib a serine/threonine inhibitor that selectively blocks the serine/threonine kinase BRAF can be administered forandvariants. Based on better tolerability and efficacy, dabrafenib should be combined with trametinib, a MEK inhibitor []. In 2022, a phase II trial was published showing an improved response in 47% of cases compared to the standard arm (carboplatin + vincristine), with only 11% []. Hence, in March 2023, the combination therapy was approved as first-line therapy for pLGG with verified BRAF mutations by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and in December 2023 by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Selumetinib is an approved MEK inhibitor in Europe for treatment of neurofibromatosis patients with plexiform neurofibromas.

14 ]. The pan-RAF inhibitor DAY-101 is currently being investigated within the FIREFLY‑1 phase 2 study including pediatric patients with recurrent or progressive low-grade glioma. This broadens the spectrum of possible therapeutics targeting the RAS/MAP-kinase signaling pathway. This development may also have a role in some rare entities, such as primary diffuse leptomeningeal melanomatosis [].

Anzeige

NTRK- fused tumors, in which treatment with TRK inhibitors such as entrectinib or larotrectinib led to continuous disease stabilization in selected high-grade cases [ 15 , 16 ]. Similarly, tumors harboring FGFR alterations treated with a FGFR inhibitor, such as erdafitinib responded remarkably to targeted treatment [ 17 , 18 ]. High-grade tumors in the pediatric population have a more diverse molecular background, frequently lacking any targetable alteration. However, in some cases an oncogenic driver can be identified leading to significant survival improvement. A prime example arefused tumors, in which treatment with TRK inhibitors such as entrectinib or larotrectinib led to continuous disease stabilization in selected high-grade cases []. Similarly, tumors harboringalterations treated with a FGFR inhibitor, such as erdafitinib responded remarkably to targeted treatment [].

19 ]. However, they may have a particular role in patients suffering from constitutive mismatch repair deficiency (cMMRD) syndrome [ 20 ]. For diffuse midline gliomas with H3K27 alteration the DRD2 antagonist ONC201 has been investigated in several studies, without clear results at present [ 21 ]. A phase I/II trial is currently ongoing. An overview on targets, treatment options and open clinical trials is given in Table 1 Inhibitor Molecular target Approval (EMA if not further specified) Crizotinib ALK, MET, NTRK1/2/3 (minimal), ROS1 ALK/ROS1 alteration (NSCLC); pediatric patients with recurrent/refractory ALK-positive anaplastic large cell lymphoma or inflammatory myofibroblastic tumor Larotrectinib NTRK1/2/3 NTRK-fused tumors (all ages) Entrectinib ALK, NTRK1/2/3, ROS1 NTRK-fused tumors (> 1 month), ROS1 alteration (NSCLC) Repotrectinib ALK, ROS1, NTRK1/2/3 (incl. most mutations) NTRK-fused or ROS1-altered NSCLC (> 12 years) Erdafitinib FGFR-fusions/FGFR-ITDs FGFR-altered urothelial cancer Trametinib BRAFV600E mutation BRAF V600E mutant glioma (> 1 year) Dabrafenib BRAFV600E mutation BRAF V600E mutant glioma (> 1 year) Loratinib ALK ALK-positive NSCLC (adults) Selumetinib MEK1/2 Plexiform neurofibroma in NF1 patients Ponatinib BCR/ABL PH+ CML/ALL Tazemetostat EZH2 EZH2-altered epithelioid sarcoma (> 16 years) (FDA) Everolimus mTOR TSC patients with SEGA (FDA) Tovorafenib BRAF BRAF-altered glioma (> 6 months) (FDA) Vorasidenib IDH1/IDH2 IDH1/2-altered glioma (> 12 years) (FDA) Dasatinib BCR/ABL PH+ CML/ALL (adults) ONC201 DRD2 antagonist Not filed yet Avapritinib PDGFRA GIST, mastocytosis (adults) Nivolumab PD1 Melanoma Ipilimumab CTLA‑4 Melanoma New approaches are also emerging for tumors lacking a specific druggable target but being characterized by other alterations such as a high mutational burden suggesting potential response to immunotherapy, for example, check-point inhibition by nivolumab, however, with limited response rates observed in CNS tumor patients so far []. However, they may have a particular role in patients suffering from constitutive mismatch repair deficiency (cMMRD) syndrome []. For diffuse midline gliomas with H3K27 alteration the DRD2 antagonist ONC201 has been investigated in several studies, without clear results at present []. A phase I/II trial is currently ongoing. An overview on targets, treatment options and open clinical trials is given in Table

Interestingly, a broader approach summarized under the acronym MEMMAT, combining well established drugs given orally, augmented by intravenous bevacizumab and intrathecal administration of chemotherapy led to a significantly improved survival in recurrent medulloblastoma patients. Its efficacy in other entities is currently being investigated within a randomized, multicenter, phase II trial.