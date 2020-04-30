 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

29.04.2020 | original article

Adapted emotion skills training group for young people with anorexia nervosa

A mixed-methods evaluation

Zeitschrift:
neuropsychiatrie
Autoren:
CPsychol Lucia Giombini, CPsychol Sophie Nesbitt, BSc Rutendo Kusosa, BSc Cleo Fabian, PhD Abigail Easter, Prof. Kate Tchanturia
Ergänzende Inhalte
» Jetzt Zugang zum Volltext erhalten
Wichtige Hinweise

Electronic supplementary material

The online version of this article (https://​doi.​org/​10.​1007/​s40211-020-00347-9) contains supplementary material, which is available to authorized users.

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Background

Brief interventions focused on emotion processing are needed to support young people (YP) in inpatient treatment programmes to manage emotions. Cognitive Remediation and Emotion Skills Training (CREST) has been found beneficial in adult anorexia nervosa (AN) groups. An initial case series found that CREST is a feasible intervention for YP with AN. Further age-appropriate adaptations were needed to improve YP’s engagement. Following qualitative feedback on the original CREST manual, a second case series was conducted in an inpatient unit with age-appropriate adaptations to evaluate its feasibility in a YP inpatient setting.

Methods

A mixed-methods methodology was used to evaluate the intervention. A total of 30 YP were asked to write a feedback letter about their experience of the group and to complete the Emotion Skills Scale (ESS), an ad hoc 12-item self-report Likert scale assessing emotional functioning. The ESS was also completed by a member of the multidisciplinary team for an external assessment.

Results

Quantitative results showed no statistically significant changes in YP’s emotional functioning, while qualitative results showed that YP found it helpful to learn about emotion processes, acknowledging their need to be supported to express them and understand the link with AN symptoms. Four high-order themes were identified: Helpfulness of CREST Group for Young People (CREST-GYP), Perception of contents, Challenges of group therapy, Suggestions for improvement.

Conclusions

Pilot findings suggest that CREST-GYP is an acceptable intervention for YP with AN. Clinical and research studies are needed to clarify whether CREST-GYP can produce more beneficial treatment results than treatment as usual.

Bitte loggen Sie sich ein, um Zugang zu diesem Inhalt zu erhalten

Jetzt einloggen Kostenlos registrieren

Sie möchten Zugang zu diesem Inhalt erhalten? Dann informieren Sie sich jetzt über unsere Produkte:

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Zusatzmaterial
Nur für berechtigte Nutzer zugänglich
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.746.0