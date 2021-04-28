Acute viral myositis: profound rhabdomyolysis without acute kidney injury

Summary

Background Acute viral myositis (AVM) may be triggered by influenza A/B, enteroviruses and other viruses. Severe complications including rhabdomyolysis regularly lead to acute kidney injury (AKI). The aim of this short report was to discuss management and differential diagnosis of massive creatine kinase (CK) elevation.

Patient, material and methods Herein, we report on a 19-year-old Austrian male of African descent with a history of respiratory tract infections and whole-body pain. He further developed acute viral myositis and massive CK elevation up to 440,000 IU/L but without any signs of AKI. A literature search relating AVM, management and differential diagnosis of rhabdomyolysis was conducted in PubMed and UptoDate.