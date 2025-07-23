Zum Inhalt
Erweiterte Suche
Anmelden
nach oben
neuropsychiatrie

22.07.2025 | case report

Acute psychosis in variegate porphyria: a case report

verfasst von: Maximilian Wolfmeir, Julia Burits

Erschienen in: neuropsychiatrie

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Summary

Background

Variegate porphyria (VP) is a rare metabolic disorder resulting in a deficiency of the heme synthesis pathway. Patients typically present with photosensitive skin lesions, hypertension, abdominal pain, and heterogeneous neuropsychiatric symptoms, including psychosis.

Methods

We report a case of porphyria-associated psychosis in a female patient with VP and no prior psychiatric history. Additionally, we highlight the hypothesized underlying pathophysiological mechanisms contributing to neuropsychiatric symptoms in VP.

Results

Although VP is a rare cause of psychosis, its pathophysiological mechanisms are of significant interest, as they further support the plausibility of current prevailing hypotheses on the development of psychosis.

Conclusion

Management of VP requires care in specialized centers. Avoiding triggers, such as stress, fasting, and certain medications, is crucial for preventing disease flare-ups.
Literatur
Dieser Inhalt ist nur sichtbar, wenn du eingeloggt bist und die entsprechende Berechtigung hast.
Metadaten
Titel
Acute psychosis in variegate porphyria: a case report
verfasst von
Maximilian Wolfmeir
Julia Burits
Publikationsdatum
22.07.2025
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
neuropsychiatrie
Print ISSN: 0948-6259
Elektronische ISSN: 2194-1327
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s40211-025-00534-6