Acute psychosis in variegate porphyria: a case report

Background Variegate porphyria (VP) is a rare metabolic disorder resulting in a deficiency of the heme synthesis pathway. Patients typically present with photosensitive skin lesions, hypertension, abdominal pain, and heterogeneous neuropsychiatric symptoms, including psychosis.

Methods We report a case of porphyria-associated psychosis in a female patient with VP and no prior psychiatric history. Additionally, we highlight the hypothesized underlying pathophysiological mechanisms contributing to neuropsychiatric symptoms in VP.

Results Although VP is a rare cause of psychosis, its pathophysiological mechanisms are of significant interest, as they further support the plausibility of current prevailing hypotheses on the development of psychosis.