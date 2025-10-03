Zum Inhalt
European Surgery

Acute care surgery in geriatric patients

  • 02.10.2025
  • main topic
Verfasst von
Dr. med. univ. Hannes Schmoelzer
Dr. med. univ. Robert Hammer
a.o. Univ. Prof. Dr. med. univ. Hubert Hauser
Erschienen in
European Surgery

Summary

In acute care general surgery, quick, informed decisions are difficult due to limited knowledge of the patient’s medical history and functional level. While urgent emergency surgeries can save lives, delays and unnecessary procedures can adversely affect outcomes. Assessing frailty and failure to rescue (FTR) with suitable tools is crucial. In addition to understanding the severity of the illness, surgical risks, and postoperative care issues, knowing therapeutic alternatives is essential for an individualized treatment plan. Shifting the focus of surgical decision-making from an isolated surgical issue (the “fix-it” model) involves discussing outcomes and considering alternative options beyond surgery. This ensures alignment of patient goals and treatment strategies, including any agreed limitations on care escalation [48, 49]. Emergency general surgery for geriatric patients is a complex topic and needs a tailored approach to improve outcomes and avoid unnecessary care. Despite some good studies in related fields, evidence for perioperative care of the elderly remains limited (Fig. 1).
