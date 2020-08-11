 Skip to main content
10.08.2020 | short report

Acute amnestic syndrome with hippocampal lesion due to influenza B-associated encephalopathy

Zeitschrift:
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
MD Kitty Koll, MD Susanne Willinger, Karoline Urlesberger, MD Walter Pirker
Summary

Acute encephalopathy is a rare complication of influenza, particularly in adults. We report the case of a 77-year-old woman presenting with complete anterograde and significant retrograde amnesia developing during an influenza B infection. Cranial magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) showed hippocampal lesions including restricted diffusion during the acute phase. Symptoms partially improved following treatment with intravenous methylprednisolone and immunoglobulins but an amnesic syndrome persisted. We discuss possible causes of neurological complications in influenza infections.

Über diesen Artikel

