Acute amnestic syndrome with hippocampal lesion due to influenza B-associated encephalopathy

Summary

Acute encephalopathy is a rare complication of influenza, particularly in adults. We report the case of a 77-year-old woman presenting with complete anterograde and significant retrograde amnesia developing during an influenza B infection. Cranial magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) showed hippocampal lesions including restricted diffusion during the acute phase. Symptoms partially improved following treatment with intravenous methylprednisolone and immunoglobulins but an amnesic syndrome persisted. We discuss possible causes of neurological complications in influenza infections.