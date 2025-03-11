Skip to main content
Home
Zeitschriften
Zeitungen
Podcast
Gesundheitspolitik
Praxis
Allerlei
Jobs
Fachgebiete
Allgemeinmedizin Anästhesiologie & Intensivmedizin Apotheke Augenheilkunde Chirurgie Dermatologie Gynäkologie und Geburtshilfe HNO Innere Medizin Kinder & Jugendheilkunde Neurologie & Psychiatrie Orthopädie & Unfallchirurgie Pflege Urologie Zahnmedizin
Subfächer Innere Medizin
Diabetologie Gastroenterologie Infektiologie Kardiologie Onkologie und Hämatologie Pneumologie Rheumatologie
Fortbildungen
Überblick Fortbildungen DFP-Literaturstudium-Artikel DFP-Webcast Fortbildungen DFP-Podcasts
Erweiterte Suche
Anmelden
nach oben
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

10.03.2025 | Case report

Acquired digital periungual fibrokeratoma in a 36-year-old male: case report and an update

verfasst von: Prof. Dr. G. Tchernev, Dr. D. Linkwinstar, Dr. A. Shine, Associate Prof. Dr. V. Broshtilova, Dr. S. Kordeva

Erschienen in: Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Summary

Acquired digital fibrokeratoma (ADFK) is a rare benign mesenchymal tumor often presenting as a small, firm, hyperkeratotic lesion, typically located in the periungual or subungual regions of the digits. Though benign, ADFK can lead to significant functional or cosmetic issues and may be mistaken for more serious conditions such as squamous cell carcinoma or pyogenic granuloma. We report the case of a 36-year-old male with a 3- to 4‑year history of a progressively enlarging periungual tumor leading to nail deformity and mild pressure effects on the underlying bone. The patient’s history included minor trauma, possibly contributing to the lesion’s development. Dermatological and histopathological evaluations revealed a well-demarcated mesenchymal lesion with orthohyperkeratosis, irregular acanthosis, and stellate fibroblasts within a vascular stroma, consistent with ADFK. A CT scan confirmed mild deformity of the distal phalanx but no bone infiltration. Surgical excision was offered but deferred by the patient, who preferred monitoring of the lesion. This case highlights the importance of accurate diagnosis through clinical, histopathological, and imaging evaluations to distinguish ADFK from other periungual tumors and underscores the need for individualized treatment based on patient preferences and the lesion’s impact.
Literatur
1.
2.
3.
4.
Wollina U, Schaarschmidt H. Das erworbene akrale Fibrokeratom [Acquired acral fibrokeratoma]. Hautarzt. 1990;41(3):158–60.PubMed
5.
Bart RS, Andrade R, Kopf AW, Leider M. Acquired digital fibrokeratomas. Arch Dermatol. 1968;97(2):120–9.CrossRefPubMed
6.
Pinkus H. Discussion—acquired digital fibrokeratoma. Arch Dermatol. 1968;97:128–9.
7.
Altmeyer P. Acquired digital fibrokeratoma. In: Altmeyer’s encyclopedia of dermatology. 2022.
8.
9.
10.
11.
Göktay F, Altan ZM, Haras ZB, Güneş P, Yaşar Ş, Aytekin S, Haneke E. Multibranched acquired periungual fibrokeratomas with confounding histopathologic findings resembling papillomavirus infection: a report of two cases. J Cutan Pathol. 2015;42(9):652–6. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1111/​cup.​12497.CrossRefPubMed
12.
13.
14.
Frydman AF, Mercer SE, Kleinerman R, Yanofsky VR, Birge MB. Acquired fibrokeratoma presenting as multiple plantar nodules. Dermatol Online J. 2010;16(10):5.CrossRefPubMed
15.
16.
17.
Carlson RM, Lloyd KM, Campbell TE. Acquired periungual fibrokeratoma: a case report. Cutis. 2007;80(2):137–40.PubMed
18.
19.
20.
Suh HS, Ryu BJ, CHoi JH, Sung KJ, Koh JK. A case of acquired digital fibrokeratoma: immunohistochemical stain with anti-factor XIIIa antibody. Korean J Dermatol. 1994;32:1131–5.
21.
22.
23.
24.
Ferrari BR, Terra JB, van der Beek ESJ. Een drukpijnlijke tumor bij de vingernagel [A woman with a growing mass close to the fingernail]. Ned Tijdschr Geneeskd. 2018;162:D2852.PubMed
25.
26.
27.
28.
29.
30.
Metadaten
Titel
Acquired digital periungual fibrokeratoma in a 36-year-old male: case report and an update
verfasst von
Prof. Dr. G. Tchernev
Dr. D. Linkwinstar
Dr. A. Shine
Associate Prof. Dr. V. Broshtilova
Dr. S. Kordeva
Publikationsdatum
10.03.2025
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Print ISSN: 0043-5341
Elektronische ISSN: 1563-258X
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s10354-025-01073-z