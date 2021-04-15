Abdominal wall mesh infection: a diagnostic and therapeutic flowchart proposal

Since there is still no univocal codified treatment for mesh infection or fistulization following abdominal wall repair, the aim of this study is to propose a diagnostic and therapeutic flowchart based on personal experience and literature review.

Results

The clinical course and results of treatment were heterogeneous in this group of patients. Four patients (33%) underwent fistulectomy with excision of the fistulous canal in association with removal of the infected mesh. One patient (9%) underwent fistulectomy with partial removal of the polypropylene mesh and resection of the affected tract of the ileum. Five patients (42%) underwent excision of the infected mesh. Conservative treatment was resolutive in two cases (16%). Of the 10 cases with a surgical procedure, in two cases a conservative approach with total parenteral nutrition (TPN) was initially adopted; this approach may have reduced the invasiveness of the surgical procedure. Three patients (25%) experienced a chronic fistula, nine patients (75%) healed and showed no recurrence after a mean follow-up of 18 months.