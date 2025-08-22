A solitary ulcer on the tongue

An 18-year-old white male suffered from a solitary, about 1.5 cm in diameter, partly fibrin-covered, slightly painful, sharply demarcated ulcer on the tip of the tongue persisting for some weeks (Fig.), which led him to present to his otorhinolaryngologist. He had an unremarkable medical history with no known pre-existing conditions, did not take any medication, and had not experienced similar episodes before. The last unprotected heterosexual intercourse with his committed partner was 1.5 months ago; he denied any random sexual contact. Upon inquiry, the patient reported that his sexual activity over the preceding 6‑month period was exclusively limited to intercourse with his current partner.

This case demonstrates the characteristic clinical appearance of a chancre, the primary clinical sign of syphilis; however, it is rarely found in this classic appearance and seldom in the intraoral region. Serology confirmed syphilis (rapid plasma regain [RPR] test 1:2; Treponema pallidum particle agglutination assay [TPPA] > 1:1280; syphilis antibody screening test IgG, IgM, IgA version Ultra Diapro® reactive; and treponemal membrane protein A enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay IgM reactive). Additional sexually transmitted infection (STI) testing included serological tests for hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and HIV, which were all negative.

Discussion

Treponema pallidum [ 1 , 2 ]. Over the past years the number of syphilis cases has risen steadily [ 1 ‐ 3 ]. The resurgence of syphilis can likely be attributed to several factors, including the growing use of dating applications, an increase in casual sexual encounters, and disruptions in STI surveillance and screening during the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, the overall rise in STIs is closely associated with the introduction of highly effective HIV PrEP. However, due to its proven efficacy, many individuals are opting to forgo condom use [ 4 ]. After an incubation period of up to 90 days, syphilis manifests as an ulcer, also known as a chancre, occurring at the site of entry of the pathogen, mostly in the genital area and seldom extragenitally [ 2 , 3 , 5 ‐ 7 ]. The ulcer is typically painless, with sharply defined firm, often elevated, margins and an infiltrated base with a slightly depressed center. About 4–12% of patients with primary syphilis suffer from oral chancres, often associated with lymphadenopathy [ 6 , 7 ]. The primary syphilitic oral locations seem to be the vermilion and mucosa of the lips, along with the dorsum and lateral border of the tongue [ 6 ‐ 9 ]. Syphilis is a systemic sexually transmitted infection caused by the invasive bacterium]. Over the past years the number of syphilis cases has risen steadily []. The resurgence of syphilis can likely be attributed to several factors, including the growing use of dating applications, an increase in casual sexual encounters, and disruptions in STI surveillance and screening during the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, the overall rise in STIs is closely associated with the introduction of highly effective HIV PrEP. However, due to its proven efficacy, many individuals are opting to forgo condom use []. After an incubation period of up to 90 days, syphilis manifests as an ulcer, also known as a chancre, occurring at the site of entry of the pathogen, mostly in the genital area and seldom extragenitally []. The ulcer is typically painless, with sharply defined firm, often elevated, margins and an infiltrated base with a slightly depressed center. About 4–12% of patients with primary syphilis suffer from oral chancres, often associated with lymphadenopathy []. The primary syphilitic oral locations seem to be the vermilion and mucosa of the lips, along with the dorsum and lateral border of the tongue [].

1 , 2 , 8 ‐ 11 ]. Most frequently, syphilitic lesions present themselves as enanthematous, mucous patches, papules, or plaques or as erosions with slightly elevated borders [ 2 , 8 ‐ 11 ]. Moreover, syphilitic tonsillitis (angina specifica) is a possible clinical manifestation. Oral manifestations, however, can appear at any stage and are often prevalent in the highly infectious secondary stage; the variety of their clinical manifestation is broad []. Most frequently, syphilitic lesions present themselves as enanthematous, mucous patches, papules, or plaques or as erosions with slightly elevated borders []. Moreover, syphilitic tonsillitis (angina specifica) is a possible clinical manifestation.

2 , 10 , 11 ]. Regarding the oropharyngeal region, differential diagnoses like herpes labialis, pyogenic granuloma, aphthous or herpetic stomatitis, lichen planus, pemphigus, Behcet disease, or malignant neoplasms must be kept in mind [ 5 ]. Diagnosing syphilis remains challenging, and the disease has been labeled as “the great imitator” due to its various clinical and histopathological appearances imitating several diseases []. Regarding the oropharyngeal region, differential diagnoses like herpes labialis, pyogenic granuloma, aphthous or herpetic stomatitis, lichen planus, pemphigus, Behcet disease, or malignant neoplasms must be kept in mind [].