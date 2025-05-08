A short review on the current status of PSMA ligands used for PSMA-PET/CT imaging

PSMA-targeted PET imaging has significantly improved the management of PCa patients. However, PSMA-positive findings and abnormalities in PCa staging can only be interpreted correctly if one is aware of the normal biodistribution pattern, and the various benign and malignant nonprostatic conditions with significant PSMA-radiotracer uptake, as these can easily be misinterpreted as false-positive imaging findings associated with PCa. In this short review, we mainly focus on the interpretative pitfalls which can be found in PSMA-targeted imaging withGa- andF‑labeled radioligands, as these PSMA-targeted PET tracers represent the two most common subgroups of PSMA-targeted radiopharmaceuticals. One of the most important pitfalls in PSMA-targeted PET imaging has been proven to be of benign origin, such as sympathetic chain ganglia [], that are often misinterpreted as nonregional lymph node metastases. Other frequently observed pitfalls in PSMA-targeted PET imaging include PSMA-positive bone lesions, which can be misinterpreted as osseous metastases, as bone is the most common site in distant metastatic lesions in PCa patients. Accordingly, many benign bone lesions such as fibrous dysplasia, healing bone fractures, degenerative bone changes or Paget’s bone disease may show significantly increased radiotracer uptake due to reparative and remodeling processes and can mimic PCa bone metastases, especially in imaging withF‑labeled radiopharmaceuticals []. Increased PSMA-uptake has also been reported in noninfectious granulomatous diseases as sarcoidosis, which can mimic distant lymph node metastases. Many studies focused on the effect of prior androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) on PSMA expression and lesion detection, suggesting that the inhibition of the androgen receptor may result in an increase of PSMA expression in metastatic lesions [].