A review of rhegmatogenous retinal detachment: past, present and future

The aims of RRD management are to achieve retinal reattachment, seal all breaks and optimise visual outcomes. There are three main surgical interventions for RRD management: 1. pneumatic retinopexy (PnR), 2. scleral buckling (SB) and 3. pars plana vitrectomy (PPV). The choice of intervention is dependent on detachment location and extent, retinal tear location, presence of PVR, posturing compliance of the patient, lens status, need for postoperative air flight and surgeon preference []. For macula-sparing small localised acute RRD and chronic asymptomatic RRD, demarcation retinal laser photocoagulation alone can be effective as primary management ([]; Fig.).

Acute macula-off RRD is also increasingly viewed as a vitreoretinal emergency, due to the potential for permanent visual loss and good postoperative visual recovery. Earlier studies suggested that there was no difference in final VA for macula-off RRD if operated on between days 1 and 7 []. However, more recent data have demonstrated that earlier intervention for macula-off RRD results in better final vision. A recent meta-analysis of surgical timing for macula-off RRD found that those who underwent repair on day 0–3 from symptom onset had superior final VA to those undergoing repair on days 4–7 []. In a prospective study of 2074 macula-off RRDs, the only risk factor that decreased the probability of achieving a postoperative VA of < 20/40 (0.5) was the duration of central vision loss. Repairing the RRD within the first 3 days was found to carry a better visual prognosis than later surgery []. Two separate studies found visual outcomes to be significantly better in patients with macula-off RRD undergoing treatment within 24 h of diagnosis compared to those treated between 24 and 72 h []. Hence, studies support that more urgent intervention may improve visual outcomes in macula-off RRD.

Pneumatic retinopexy provided a simple outpatient alternative for management of RRD at a time where scleral buckling was the mainstay for RRD repair. It became increasingly attractive after a prospective multicentre randomised controlled trial had found superior VA in patients managed with PnR at 6 months and 2 years postsurgery when compared with scleral buckle, with no significant difference in primary success rates []. More recently, one of the largest prospective randomised controlled trials, the Pneumatic Retinopexy versus Vitrectomy for the Management of Primary Rhegmatogenous Retinal Detachment Outcomes Randomized (PIVOT) trial, compared visual and anatomic outcomes in PnR versus PPV for management of primary RRD []. The anatomic success was greater in the PPV group at 12 months (93.2% vs. 80.8%); however, VA was superior in those undergoing PnR at every timepoint up to the endpoint of 12 months postintervention. The PnR group also demonstrated lower rates of vertical metamorphopsia and cataract at 12 months compared to the PPV group. Reduced vertical metamorphopsia is thought to be due to less retinal displacement after PnR compared with PPV []. This supports PnR as an effective initial management option for selected primary RRDs that fit the criteria, particularly in phakic patients (Figs.and).

Treatment of RRD by PnR was first described by Hilton and Gizzard in 1986, as an outpatient procedure []. Following topical and/or subconjunctival anaesthesia, a small volume of expansile gas is injected into the vitreous space. The patient maintains a posture such that the intravitreal gas tamponades the retinal break whilst the RPE pump mechanism reabsorbs the SRF. The retinal breaks are sealed with cryotherapy before or laser retinopexy after the retina is reattached. PnR is suitable for detachments involving the superior retina with retinal breaks within 1 clock hour from 8 o’clock to 4 o’clock, with minimal media opacity, no PVR and in patients amenable to posturing [].

Scleral buckling has been found to be very successful as a primary repair technique for RRD, with success rates of up to 95% at 20-year follow-up []. However, with the advancement of minimally invasive small-gauge PPV and widefield intraoperative visualisation systems, scleral buckling has been used less in primary RRD repair. This may be due to SB being more time consuming and decreasing trainee exposure to the procedure []. The Scleral Buckling versus Primary Vitrectomy in Rhegmatogenous Retinal Detachment (SPR) study found that phakic patients undergoing SB had a greater VA improvement than after PPV, with less cataract progression. For pseudophakic patients, there was no VA difference between the two groups, but the primary anatomic reattachment rate was significantly higher in the PPV group []. In a recent meta-analysis comparing PPV with scleral buckling in 15,947 eyes, SB was found to have superior VA at the last follow-up; however, this was primarily due to phakic eyes developing cataracts after PPV []. Pars plana vitrectomy was found to carry a higher risk of cataract and iatrogenic retinal breaks. There was no difference in primary and final anatomic reattachment rates []. Overall, SB and PPV are considered comparable, with SB potentially more favourable in patients who are phakic ([]; Figs.and).

Scleral buckling emerged in the 1950s and was considered the gold standard for surgical management for RRD for over 60 years []. It is most frequently performed in younger, myopic, phakic patients, who have localised RRD with small anterior holes or retinal dialyses and do not have a PVD or PVR. The surgery is most commonly performed under local anaesthesia (peribulbar, retrobulbar or subtenon block) but can also be performed under general anaesthesia. It involves localising the retinal break, cryotherapy, and either a local segmental or circumferential buckle to provide mechanical indentation and apposition of the neurosensory retina and RPE, thus relieving any traction []. This allows the retinal break to close and the SRF can be drained at the time of the procedure or left to spontaneously resorb over time.

Pars plana vitrectomy

Pars plana vitrectomy has gained popularity since the 1970s, particularly with the advancement of ultra-widefield operating microscopes and micro-incisional (23- to 27-gauge) sutureless vitrectomy in the 2000s []. Indications for PPV include those in which SB is not appropriate, such as thin sclera, RRD with vitreous opacities limiting the retinal view, giant retinal tears, posterior breaks that cannot be reached with SB, presence of PVD, significant vitreoretinal traction that is unable to be relieved by SB and the presence of PVR []. It is often performed under a peribulbar block, retrobulbar block or general anaesthesia.

Vitrectomy utilises three transconjunctival sclerosotomies to allow entry of infusion fluid, light pipe, and vitrectomy cutter or other instruments into the eye. The vitrectomy guillotine cutter removes vitreous at up to 20,000 cuts per minute, internally relieving vitreoretinal traction on and around retinal tears. Proliferative vitreoretinopathy membranes can be peeled off the surface of the retina or removed from underneath the retina if present []. Once all traction is relieved, SRF is drained through the break(s) or a posterior retinotomy, and the retina is flattened. The retinal tears are then sealed with either laser retinopexy or cryotherapy, and the fluid in the eye is replaced with an intravitreal tamponade agent. Early positioning in the postoperative period is then adopted, depending on the location of the retinal detachment and type of tamponade. For macula-involving cases, face-down positioning for 24 h postoperatively is associated with a reduction in retinal displacement and subsequently binocular diplopia, particularly when adopted immediately after surgery []. In macula-on cases, positioning may be adopted to "support the break", such as laterally (on either side) such that the tamponade opposes the primary break, increasing single-procedure reattachment rates [].

Types of intravitreal tamponades for RRD include gas, oil and heavy liquids. Of the gases, sulphur hexafluoride (SF6) is often utilised, particularly for smaller superior breaks in RRDs that are unlikely to be complicated by PVR. Perfluoropropane (C3F8) is longer acting than SF6 and can be used when there are inferior retinal breaks for which postoperative positioning is more difficult. SF6 and C3F8 gases are naturally reabsorbed over time, with SF6 dissolving in 1–2 weeks and C3F8 over 6–8 weeks []. Silicone oil, however, does not spontaneously reabsorb and requires an additional surgery for its removal at 3–6 months to minimise the risk of retinal toxicity []. The silicone oil study found the use of silicone oil to be superior to SF6 but equivalent to C3F8 in PVR RRD in terms of greater reattachment rates and VA []. Thus, in PPV for PVR RRD, longer-acting gas such as C3F8 or silicone oil is often the tamponade of choice. For more challenging cases involving giant retinal tears complicated by PVR, heavy liquid (perfluorooctane, PFO), is commonly used as a safe, alternative temporary vitreous substitute to assist in vitrectomy surgery []. Being heavier than water, PFO is a useful agent to help flatten areas of stiffer retina affected by PVR. It can also be utilised intraoperatively in peeling tractional PVR membranes, thereby stabilising detached retina by exerting a downward force that flattens and holds the retina in place during surgery. This can facilitate safe and effective peeling of PVR membranes by providing a clear surgical field and preventing retinal slippage []. However, PFO has a high retinal (photoreceptor) toxicity if it remains in the vitreous cavity for an extended period of time and needs to be removed after 1–2 weeks []. Thus, it is only used as a tamponade and left in the eye in exceptional cases.