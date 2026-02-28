Zum Inhalt

Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

A rare inflammatory myofibroblastoma of duodenal papilla in an adult

  • 27.02.2026
  • images in clinical medicine
Verfasst von
Ling Xiao, MD.
Wei-hui Liu, Ph.D.
Erschienen in
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Auszug

A 49-year-old man presented with abdominal pain and jaundice. Laboratory tests showed a significant rise in bilirubin levels: total bilirubin was 157.7 μmol/L (normal 0–23 μmol/L) and direct bilirubin was 117.9 μmol/L (normal 0–8 μmol/L) and the CA199 level was elevated at 99.8 U/mL (normal 0–34 U/mL). Computed tomography (CT) and Magnetic Resonance Cholangiopancreatography (MRCP) indicated an enhanced nodule in the ampulla with common bile duct (CBD) dilation. Endoscopic ultrasonography (EUS) revealed a swollen duodenal papilla containing a small hypoechoic nodule invading into the CBD. As the nodule seemed to originate from the muscularis propria rather than mucosa, EUS-guided fine-needle aspiration (EUS-FNA) was performed (Fig. 1). Histopathology revealed moderate dysplasia with focal severe dysplasia in the nodule. The needle biopsy tissue samples showed moderate dysplasia, with focal areas of severe dysplasia. Considering the risk of tumor recurrence and incomplete removal with local resection, the patient eventually opted for a pancreaticoduodenectomy. A 1-cm hard gray nodule was identified inside the papilla. The pathological diagnosis suggested nodular proliferation of spindle cells in the lamina propria to submucosa. Further immunohistochemical examination revealed positive immunoreactivity for Smooth Muscle Actin (SMA), calopnin, and desmin, but negative for CD117 and Ki-67 (Fig. 2). Inflammatory myofibroblastoma (IMT) was diagnosed based on histological and immunohistochemical findings. Postoperative pathology revealed low-grade intraepithelial neoplasia with invasion of the pancreatic duct and bile duct.
Fig. 1
Multimodal diagnosis of ampullary lesion: a Axial non-contrast abdominal CT demonstrates an ampullary nodule (arrow); b Axial contrast-enhanced CT shows an enhancing ampullary nodule (arrow); c MRCP (Magnetic Resonance Cholangiopancreatography) reveals common bile duct dilation with ampullary lesion (arrow); d Gastroscopy demonstrates mild swelling of the duodenal papilla;e Endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) identifies a hypoechoic nodule (arrow) within the swollen duodenal papilla, suggesting muscularis propria origin; f Endoscopic ultrasound-guided fine needle aspiration (FNA) procedure(arrow).
Bild vergrößern
Fig. 2
Histopathological and immunohistochemical profile of the ampullary lesion (×200): a Hematoxylin-eosin staining shows spindle cell proliferation; b CD117 negative ; c Ki-67 5%; d SMA positive; e Desmin positive; f Calponin positive
Bild vergrößern
Titel
A rare inflammatory myofibroblastoma of duodenal papilla in an adult
Verfasst von
Ling Xiao, MD.
Wei-hui Liu, Ph.D.
Publikationsdatum
27.02.2026
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Print ISSN: 0043-5325
Elektronische ISSN: 1613-7671
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s00508-026-02724-w
