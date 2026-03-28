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Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

A rare case of nephrotic syndrome and arterial thrombosis following long-term rifampicin therapy

  • 27.03.2026
  • case report
Verfasst von
Dr. Associate Professor Satish Kumar Basattikoppalu Puttegowda
Dr. Pooja Anjanappa
Dr. Assistant Professor Tejaswi Prithviraj Hadya Krishna
Dr. Assistant Professor Yogendra Shrestha
Erschienen in
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Summary

Although rifampicin is one of the main drugs in the treatment of tuberculosis, its potential for causing nephrotoxic reactions may lead to renal injury. In this paper, we present a 23-year-old man who was treated for pulmonary tuberculosis and who developed a nephrotoxic syndrome caused by rifampicin. This syndrome was defined by abdominal distension due to fluid retention, swelling in both legs, nephrotic range proteinuria and biopsy findings showing tubular atrophy and interstitial fibrosis. The nephrotoxicity developed after a prolonged, uninterrupted course of treatment with rifampicin. The patient was successfully treated for nephrotoxicity with corticosteroids, diuretics, albumin infusion and antihypertensive agents. We emphasize the need for clinicians to be aware of the risk of rifampicin nephrotoxicity, particularly in patients with pre-existing renal impairment.
Titel
A rare case of nephrotic syndrome and arterial thrombosis following long-term rifampicin therapy
Verfasst von
Dr. Associate Professor Satish Kumar Basattikoppalu Puttegowda
Dr. Pooja Anjanappa
Dr. Assistant Professor Tejaswi Prithviraj Hadya Krishna
Dr. Assistant Professor Yogendra Shrestha
Publikationsdatum
27.03.2026
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Print ISSN: 0043-5325
Elektronische ISSN: 1613-7671
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s00508-026-02736-6
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