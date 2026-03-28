A rare case of nephrotic syndrome and arterial thrombosis following long-term rifampicin therapy

Although rifampicin is one of the main drugs in the treatment of tuberculosis, its potential for causing nephrotoxic reactions may lead to renal injury. In this paper, we present a 23-year-old man who was treated for pulmonary tuberculosis and who developed a nephrotoxic syndrome caused by rifampicin. This syndrome was defined by abdominal distension due to fluid retention, swelling in both legs, nephrotic range proteinuria and biopsy findings showing tubular atrophy and interstitial fibrosis. The nephrotoxicity developed after a prolonged, uninterrupted course of treatment with rifampicin. The patient was successfully treated for nephrotoxicity with corticosteroids, diuretics, albumin infusion and antihypertensive agents. We emphasize the need for clinicians to be aware of the risk of rifampicin nephrotoxicity, particularly in patients with pre-existing renal impairment.