16.07.2021 | case report Open Access
A patient with liver cirrhosis and hepatic lesions
- Zeitschrift:
- memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Wichtige Hinweise
Publisher’s Note
Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.
Summary
We report an unusual case of a cirrhotic patient with two different types of hepatic lesions: Eventually, the patient was diagnosed with hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatic splenosis. Possible diagnostic strategies and the differentiation between these two entities are discussed.