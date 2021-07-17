 Skip to main content
16.07.2021 | case report Open Access

A patient with liver cirrhosis and hepatic lesions

Zeitschrift:
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Autoren:
Tobias Meischl, Dietmar Tamandl, Matthias Pinter
Summary

We report an unusual case of a cirrhotic patient with two different types of hepatic lesions: Eventually, the patient was diagnosed with hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatic splenosis. Possible diagnostic strategies and the differentiation between these two entities are discussed.

