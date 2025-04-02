Skip to main content
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

01.04.2025 | main topic

A historical view of the development of corneal transplantation: from penetrating keratoplasty to selective transplantation of the finest corneal layers

verfasst von: Katharina A. Heger, MD, Daniel Egger, MD, Gerald Schmidinger, MD, Christian Skorpik, MD, Sebastian M. Waldstein, MD, Niklas Pircher, MD

Erschienen in: Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Summary

Replacement of damaged corneal tissue with a clear transplant represents a viable solution for restoring vision in patients with corneal blindness. Among organ transplants, corneal transplantation occupies a unique status due to the cornea’s lack of vascularization. This avascular nature makes immune compatibility testing between donor and recipient unnecessary and reduces the risk of transplant rejection, making corneal transplantation the most successful organ transplant procedure worldwide. Over the past century, corneal transplantation has undergone a transformative journey, evolving from full-thickness keratoplasty to highly refined techniques that selectively target individual diseased corneal layers. These modern lamellar approaches aim for faster recovery times and reduced rejection rates. The global demand for corneal graft tissue far exceeds the availability of donor tissue, leading to prolonged waiting times for patients in need of transplantation. Modern therapeutic strategies are expected to support or potentially even replace transplantation of corneal layers in the future.
Metadaten
Titel
A historical view of the development of corneal transplantation: from penetrating keratoplasty to selective transplantation of the finest corneal layers
verfasst von
Katharina A. Heger, MD
Daniel Egger, MD
Gerald Schmidinger, MD
Christian Skorpik, MD
Sebastian M. Waldstein, MD
Niklas Pircher, MD
Publikationsdatum
01.04.2025
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Print ISSN: 0043-5341
Elektronische ISSN: 1563-258X
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s10354-025-01077-9