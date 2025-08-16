Zum Inhalt
Erweiterte Suche
Anmelden
nach oben
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

A female adolescent with hyponatremia, seizure, rhabdomyolysis, arterial hypertension and neuropsychiatric symptoms

  • 15.08.2025
  • short communication
verfasst von
Dr. Silvia Welcker
Felix Quittek
Thomas Stauch
Frauke Riedel
Albrecht Hellenschmidt
Amelie Hufnagel-Schmude
Sascha Meyer
Erschienen in
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

Summary

Onset of acute hepatic porphyria (AHP) in children/adolescents is very rare. The diagnosis is complex and challenging, most importantly due symptoms overlapping with those of other more common diseases. Treatment with porphyrinogenic drugs increases the risk of acute life-threatening attacks with potentially irreversible neurological sequelae. Herein, we report on a female adolescent with AHP presenting with a plethora of clinical symptoms, including hyponatremia, seizure, rhabdomyolysis, arterial hypertension and neuropsychiatric symptoms. Paediatricians should therefore be aware of AHP and consider it in their differential diagnosis.
Literatur
Dieser Inhalt ist nur sichtbar, wenn du eingeloggt bist und die entsprechende Berechtigung hast.
Metadaten
Titel
A female adolescent with hyponatremia, seizure, rhabdomyolysis, arterial hypertension and neuropsychiatric symptoms
verfasst von
Dr. Silvia Welcker
Felix Quittek
Thomas Stauch
Frauke Riedel
Albrecht Hellenschmidt
Amelie Hufnagel-Schmude
Sascha Meyer
Publikationsdatum
15.08.2025
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Print ISSN: 0043-5341
Elektronische ISSN: 1563-258X
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s10354-025-01104-9