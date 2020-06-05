04.06.2020 | original article
A comparative analysis of radical and non-radical surgical treatment of hydatid liver echinococcosis: a single-center analysis
European Surgery
Summary
Background
The aim of this study was to compare the postoperative outcome and long-term results after management of liver hydatid cyst by radical and non-radical surgeries.
Methods
From January 2015 to December 2017, 86 patients were treated with various surgical interventions for liver hydatid cyst. These patients were retrospectively divided into two groups according to the surgical method for treatment: radical methods (e.g., liver resection and pericystectomy) and non-radical methods (e.g., echinococcectomy). Of the 86 patients, 50 (58%) underwent radical treatment and 36 (42%) underwent non-radical treatment. Clinical data and outcomes were retrospectively analyzed.
Results
Eighty (93%) patients were considered to have been completely cured of their hydatid disease. Surgery duration in the non-radical treatment group was significantly shorter than in the radical treatment group (p < 0.01). There were no cases of biliary leakage in the liver resection patients during the postoperative period. In contrast, among the echinococcectomy patients, biliary leakage occurred in 6 (16.7%), which was significantly higher than with other modalities (p < 0.05). Recurrence occurred at a median of 32 months after surgery. Recurrent liver hydatid disease occurred in 6 cases (7%): radical group, 1 (2%); non-radical group, 5 (13.9%). There were no mortalities in either group in the postoperative period. Postoperative hospital stay was significantly shorter in the liver resection patients than in the other patients (p < 0.01).
Conclusion
Radical surgical treatment of liver hydatid cyst is more effective than non-radical surgery, resulting in a reduced recurrence rate, reduced postoperative complication rate, and early recovery of patients.