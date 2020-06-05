A comparative analysis of radical and non-radical surgical treatment of hydatid liver echinococcosis: a single-center analysis

From January 2015 to December 2017, 86 patients were treated with various surgical interventions for liver hydatid cyst. These patients were retrospectively divided into two groups according to the surgical method for treatment: radical methods (e.g., liver resection and pericystectomy) and non-radical methods (e.g., echinococcectomy). Of the 86 patients, 50 (58%) underwent radical treatment and 36 (42%) underwent non-radical treatment. Clinical data and outcomes were retrospectively analyzed.

Results