30.09.2020 | case report Open Access

A case report on the long-term survival of a patient with HER2-positive metastatic gastric adenocarcinoma and a short review of the current literature

Zeitschrift:
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Autoren:
MD Hannah Christina Puhr, MD PhD Aysegül Ilhan-Mutlu
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

The prognosis of patients with metastatic gastroesophageal cancer remains poor despite numerous promising clinical trials, and the clinical benefit of systemic therapies is under critical review. This case report of a patient with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-positive metastatic gastric adenocarcinoma is an impulse for the importance of individual decision making and molecular guided treatment options.

