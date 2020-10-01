30.09.2020 | case report Open Access
A case report on the long-term survival of a patient with HER2-positive metastatic gastric adenocarcinoma and a short review of the current literature
- Zeitschrift:
- memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Wichtige Hinweise
Publisher’s Note
Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.
Summary
The prognosis of patients with metastatic gastroesophageal cancer remains poor despite numerous promising clinical trials, and the clinical benefit of systemic therapies is under critical review. This case report of a patient with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-positive metastatic gastric adenocarcinoma is an impulse for the importance of individual decision making and molecular guided treatment options.