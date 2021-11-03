 Skip to main content
02.11.2021 | case report

A case report of posttraumatic stress disorder at the end of life

Zeitschrift:
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Autor:
Dr. Tabea Riss
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

A case of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in the last days of life is presented. It shows insufficient pharmacological therapy and PTSD that was not recognized early enough. We discuss the dilemma caused by the necessity of a long-term psychotherapy and the challenge of little time being left at the end of life. Additionally, a language barrier can be a main reason for misinterpreting symptoms of PTSD.

