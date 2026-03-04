A case of bilateral multicystic encephalomalacia secondary to neonatal hypoglycemia in a 6-month-old girl

Fig. 1 In the axial brain fluid-attenuated inversion recovery (FLAIR) image ( a ), multiple cystic cavities with irregular contours are observed in both cerebral hemispheres, extending beyond the periventricular regions and involving the cortical and deep white matter. These cavities show a tendency to coalesce, forming large multiloculated encephalomalacic areas. In the axial brain T1-weighted image ( b ), markedly hypointense cystic spaces replacing the affected cerebral parenchyma are evident, accompanied by significant bilateral hemispheric parenchymal volume loss. In the axial brain T2-weighted image ( c ), cerebrospinal fluid (CSF)-intensity hyperintense cystic cavities are more clearly delineated, and ventricular enlargement secondary to the substantial loss of adjacent cerebral parenchyma is noted. Bild vergrößern

Fig. 2 In the axial brain fluid-attenuated inversion recovery (FLAIR)-weighted magnetic resonance image, obtained at the level of the basal ganglia, no signal abnormality or cystic involvement of the basal ganglia is observed, indicating relative sparing of the deep gray matter structures.

A 6-month-old girl is the second living child of her mother’s fifth pregnancy. During the third trimester, the mother had poor glycemic control due to gestational diabetes mellitus. The infant was born prematurely, not due to intrauterine growth restriction but because of the risk of neonatal hypoglycemia. Severe neonatal hypoglycemia developed in the early postnatal period, and the patient was monitored in the neonatal intensive care unit for this reason. Although alertness and feeding functions remained stable during follow-up, she was brought to the pediatric neurology department at 6 months of age due to delayed head control and intermittent asymmetry in limb movements. Neurological examination revealed mild hypotonia; spontaneous movements were preserved, cranial nerve examination was normal, and there was no history of seizures. Re-evaluation of the neonatal brain magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) showed multiple cystic cavities with irregular contours located in both hemispheres, extending beyond the periventricular regions and involving the cortical and deep white matter. The cavities tended to coalesce, and there was marked parenchymal volume loss in the cerebral hemispheres. The ventricles were enlarged secondary to surrounding parenchymal loss (Fig.). In addition, in the axial brain fluid-attenuated inversion recovery (FLAIR)-weighted magnetic resonance image obtained at the level of the basal ganglia, no signal abnormality or cystic involvement of the basal ganglia was observed, indicating relative sparing of the deep gray matter structures (Fig.). Based on clinical findings and imaging, the patient was diagnosed with multicystic encephalomalacia (MCE).