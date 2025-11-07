[177Lu]Lu-PSMA radioligand therapy as an initial approach in hormone-sensitive metastatic prostate cancer: a case report
- Open Access
- 06.11.2025
- case report
DOWNLOAD
SUCHEN
Summary
The [177Lu]Lu-PSMA radioligand therapy is a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeting treatment approved for patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, after failure of androgen deprivation therapy or taxane-based chemotherapy. We report a unique case of a patient with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC) who received PSMA radioligand therapy as the sole treatment, without any prior or additional systemic treatment. Over a span of 8 years, the patient underwent 12 cycles of [177Lu]Lu-PSMA radioligand therapy, demonstrating favorable therapeutic response and a prolonged androgen deprivation therapy-free period. This case highlights the potential of long-term PSMA radioligand therapy as a standalone option in selected mHSPC patients.
Case report
Radioligand therapy (RLT) using 177Lu-labelled compounds is an approved therapy for patients with prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) [1]. The PSMA is overexpressed in prostate cancer (PCa) cells, making it a promising target for individualized treatment. After binding, the 177Lu-labelled compound incorporates into the cell, resulting in β‑ particle emission and PCa cell death [2].
The role of PSMA-RLT in metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC) remains uncertain. The UpFrontPSMA trial demonstrated that [177Lu]Lu-PSMA-RLT prior to chemotherapy improved the PSA response and clinical outcomes versus chemotherapy alone in patients with mHSPC [3]. Here, we report on a patient with mHSPC who bypassed conventional therapies and opted for [177Lu]Lu-PSMA RLT as the initial treatment.
Anzeige
A 61-year-old male was diagnosed with PCa in 2010, with an initial prostate-specific antigen level of 74.1 μg/l. A biopsy confirmed a prostate adenocarcinoma with a Gleason score 7 (4 + 3). Following radical prostatectomy, histopathology revealed a Gleason score of 9 (4 + 5), staged as pT3b, with 1/6 obturator lymph nodes positive (pN1). Imaging revealed metastasis in local lymph nodes, prompting initiation of androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) that decreased prostate specific antigen (PSA) to a nadir of 0.1 ng/ml. The ADT was discontinued after 3 months due to intolerable side effects, including fatigue, hot flushes and musculoskeletal pain. Despite discontinuation, testosterone remained at castration level until late 2012.
In March 2016 the PSA reached 16 μg/l (PSA doubling time: 7 months), indicating a high-risk biochemical recurrence. Positron emission tomography with magnetic resonance imaging (PET/MRI) revealed local recurrence with PSMA-avid lymph nodes in parailiacal, presacral and pararectal regions. The PET/MRI was performed on a Biograph mMR system (Siemens, Erlangen, Germany) 60 min after 2 MBq/kg [68Ga]Ga-PSMA-11 injection; a skull base to thigh scan was acquired in 4 bed positions of 5‑min each with standard acquisition parameters. At a multidisciplinary oncology meeting, PSMA-RLT was recommended over standard options, given the imaging findings, PSA increase, ADT intolerance and patient preference.
From March to June 2016, the patient received first three cycles of [177Lu]Lu-PSMA-RLT (average 7630 MBq per cycle), resulting in 98% PSA reduction (from 16.0 μg/l to 0.17 μg/l) and markedly reduced PSMA-expression in lymph nodes and the prostate region (Fig. 1). Each cycle was accompanied by antiemetic prophylaxis and nephroprotective hydration. No therapy-related side effects were reported. Given the favorable response, further therapy was withheld. The PSA and PET monitoring continued every 3–5 months, with the patient remaining asymptomatic.
In March 2021 the PSA rose to 9.67 μg/l and 13.7 μg/l by August, with PSMA positron emission tomography with computer tomography (PET/CT) revealing PSMA-avid lymph nodes in the right paracaval and parailiac regions. The PET/CT was performed 60 min after injection of 2 MBq/kg [68Ga]Ga-PSMA-11 on a Siemens Biograph TruePoint, with standard PET and CT acquisition settings. Based on the findings, a PSMA-RLT rechallenge was initiated with six RLT cycles (October 2021–May 2022; average 7430 MBq per cycle), resulting in an 80% PSA decline (from 14 μg/l to 2.8 μg/l) and regression of local recurrence and PSMA uptake in the paracaval, parailiac and obturator lymph nodes. Given the significant PSA decline and radiographic findings, therapy was paused with the patient remaining on active surveillance. Regular monitoring demonstrated sustained disease control with minimal toxicity throughout multiple cycles of RLT (Table 1).
Table 1
Overview of hematological parameters throughout the RLT
Date
Hemoglobin (14–18.0 g/dL)
Leukocytes (4.0–10.0 109/L)
Platelets (150–350 109/L)
Creatinine (0.70–1.20 mg/dL)
Alkaline phosphatase (40–130 U/L)
Lactate dehydrogenase (< 250 U/L)
December 2015
17.2
7.45
223
0.91
39
165
December 2016
17.2
6.9
184
0.87
34
160
January 2018
17.3
7.38
197
0.84
34
168
September 2019
17.2
6.77
194
0.9
38
196
August 2020
16.9
6.1
201
0.86
36
168
October 2021
16.6
5.97
188
0.87
44
166
June 2023
15.9
5.97
198
1.08
52
198
October 2024
14.2
7.97
225
1.26
77
257
Anzeige
In February 2023 the PSMA PET/CT revealed new PSMA-expressing lymph nodes in the para-aortic and obturator regions. By February 2024 the patient’s PSA increased to 41.6 μg/l, prompting an additional three cycles of PSMA-RLT (average 7513 MBq per cycle), after which PSA declined to 24.0 μg/l in May 2024. The [68Ga]Ga-PSMA-11 PET/CT showed reduction of PSMA-expressing local recurrence and a new PSMA-expressing osseous lesion in the inferior pubic ramus (Fig. 1).
In December 2024, reaching a PSA level of 79.3 μg/l, the patient began systemic ADT. By May 2025, a fast and deep PSA response was achieved, with PSA level declining to 0.04 μg/l, indicating hormone-sensitive PCa.
Discussion
Treatment options for patients with mHSPC have greatly evolved since 2015, when ADT alone was the standard of care, docetaxel was reserved for high-volume disease, while androgen receptor pathway inhibitors (ARPIs) were only beginning to emerge [4]. By 2025, treatment intensification with long-term ADT combined with docetaxel and ARPI had been shown to prolong overall survival (OS), radiographic progression-free survival and delayed progression to CRPC [5]. Therefore, if the same patient were treated in 2025, triplet therapy (ADT + ARPI + docetaxel) or doublet therapy (ARPI + ADT) would have been highly recommended. Nevertheless, in our case, the patient achieved excellent results with RLT alone, reaching progression-free survival of 38 months, an ADT therapy-free survival of 104.9 months and OS without long-term toxicity, while remaining hormone-sensitive.
As shown in various studies, long-term ADT increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and osteoporosis [6], prompting further investigation into the use of RLT in earlier disease settings. In a single-center study, Sathekge et al. evaluated 225Ac-PSMA-617 as an initial treatment for 21 treatment-naive mHSPC patients, reporting a PSA decline ≥ 50% of the baseline in 86% (18/21) of patients and a favorable safety profile, with grade I/II xerostomia being the most common adverse effect (94%) [7]. The use of PSMA-RLT has been associated with less severe side effects, including myelotoxicity, xerostomia and fatigue [8]. A potential long-term side effect of PSMA-RLT is nephrotoxicity due to PSMA expression on renal cells and excretion of [177Lu]Lu-PSMA [9]. Here, the patient reported no therapy-associated side effects and laboratory findings showed no signs of nephrotoxicity.
Given the significant heterogeneity of mHSPC, selecting the most beneficial treatment approach should be guided by multiple prognostic indicators, rather than relying solely on the Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group (ECOG) status and disease volume. Additional consideration should be given to clinical factors (e.g., age and comorbidities), analytical parameters (hematological findings), pathological characteristics (Gleason score, genetic variations) and imaging findings to enable a personalized approach that enhances patient outcome [10]. Positive predictive factors for initiating RLT include having lymph node metastasis only, ECOG < 2 and no prior chemotherapy [11], while an early PSA decline ≥ 30% after 2 RLT cycles can help identify patients likely to benefit from further RLT or a rechallenge PSMA-RLT [12]. Poor PSMA-RLT outcomes are associated with symptomatic disease, high Gleason score, visceral/bone metastases, elevated lactate dehydrogenase, alkaline phosphatase and low hemoglobin levels [13]. In this case report, we present a chemotherapy-naïve, asymptomatic mHSPC patient with ECOG 0, nodal lesions on PSMA-PET imaging and laboratory values within normal ranges, who showed a PSA decline following the initial two cycles of PSMA-RLT indicating a response to treatment. These favorable baseline factors and treatment outcomes suggest that with close monitoring, long-term PSMA-RLT can offer an alternative for well-selected mHSPC patients to prolong ADT therapy-free survival and delay castration resistance.
Declarations
Conflict of interest
I.K. Langrate, E. Kretschmer-Chott, S. Schmitl, S.F. Shariat, M. Hacker, G. Kramer and S. Rasul declare that they have no competing interests.
Ethical standards
For this article no studies with human participants or animals were performed by any of the authors. All methods mentioned were in accordance with the ethical standards. Informed consent was obtained from the patient described in this article.
Open Access This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons licence, and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third party material in this article are included in the article's Creative Commons licence, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article's Creative Commons licence and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this licence, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.
Publisher’s Note
Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.