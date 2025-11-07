[177Lu]Lu-PSMA radioligand therapy as an initial approach in hormone-sensitive metastatic prostate cancer: a case report

Case report

177Lu-labelled compounds is an approved therapy for patients with prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) [ 1 ]. The PSMA is overexpressed in prostate cancer (PCa) cells, making it a promising target for individualized treatment. After binding, the 177Lu-labelled compound incorporates into the cell, resulting in β‑ particle emission and PCa cell death [ 2 ]. Radioligand therapy (RLT) using

177Lu]Lu-PSMA-RLT prior to chemotherapy improved the PSA response and clinical outcomes versus chemotherapy alone in patients with mHSPC [ 3 ]. Here, we report on a patient with mHSPC who bypassed conventional therapies and opted for [177Lu]Lu-PSMA RLT as the initial treatment. The role of PSMA-RLT in metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC) remains uncertain. The UpFrontPSMA trial demonstrated that [

A 61-year-old male was diagnosed with PCa in 2010, with an initial prostate-specific antigen level of 74.1 μg/l. A biopsy confirmed a prostate adenocarcinoma with a Gleason score 7 (4 + 3). Following radical prostatectomy, histopathology revealed a Gleason score of 9 (4 + 5), staged as pT3b, with 1/6 obturator lymph nodes positive (pN1). Imaging revealed metastasis in local lymph nodes, prompting initiation of androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) that decreased prostate specific antigen (PSA) to a nadir of 0.1 ng/ml. The ADT was discontinued after 3 months due to intolerable side effects, including fatigue, hot flushes and musculoskeletal pain. Despite discontinuation, testosterone remained at castration level until late 2012.

In March 2016 the PSA reached 16 μg/l (PSA doubling time: 7 months), indicating a high-risk biochemical recurrence. Positron emission tomography with magnetic resonance imaging (PET/MRI) revealed local recurrence with PSMA-avid lymph nodes in parailiacal, presacral and pararectal regions. The PET/MRI was performed on a Biograph mMR system (Siemens, Erlangen, Germany) 60 min after 2 MBq/kg [68Ga]Ga-PSMA-11 injection; a skull base to thigh scan was acquired in 4 bed positions of 5‑min each with standard acquisition parameters. At a multidisciplinary oncology meeting, PSMA-RLT was recommended over standard options, given the imaging findings, PSA increase, ADT intolerance and patient preference.

177Lu]Lu-PSMA-RLT (average 7630 MBq per cycle), resulting in 98% PSA reduction (from 16.0 μg/l to 0.17 μg/l) and markedly reduced PSMA-expression in lymph nodes and the prostate region (Fig. 1 Fig. 1 [68Ga]Ga-PSMA-11 PET skull base to thigh scans throughout multiple cycles of [177Lu]Lu-PSMA RLT. a [68Ga]Ga-PSMA-11 PET imaging demonstrates PSMA-avid lymph node metastases and local recurrence after radical prostatectomy in the pelvic region before therapy initiated in March 2016; b PSMA-PET showing a reduction in volume and avidity of multiple PSMA lymph nodes in the retroperitoneal and right parailiac regions after three PSMA-RLT cycles in August 2016; c [68Ga]Ga-PSMA-11 PET/CT imaging before the second rechallenge with progressive local recurrence and enhanced PSMA uptake in retroperitoneal lymph nodes (blue arrows); d PSMA-PET/CT after completion of 12 RLT cycles demonstrates progression in right parailiacal lymph nodes, further progression of local recurrence in prostate bed, and a new lesion in the right pubic bone, marked by blue arrows. Bild vergrößern From March to June 2016, the patient received first three cycles of [Lu]Lu-PSMA-RLT (average 7630 MBq per cycle), resulting in 98% PSA reduction (from 16.0 μg/l to 0.17 μg/l) and markedly reduced PSMA-expression in lymph nodes and the prostate region (Fig.). Each cycle was accompanied by antiemetic prophylaxis and nephroprotective hydration. No therapy-related side effects were reported. Given the favorable response, further therapy was withheld. The PSA and PET monitoring continued every 3–5 months, with the patient remaining asymptomatic.

68Ga]Ga-PSMA-11 on a Siemens Biograph TruePoint, with standard PET and CT acquisition settings. Based on the findings, a PSMA-RLT rechallenge was initiated with six RLT cycles (October 2021–May 2022; average 7430 MBq per cycle), resulting in an 80% PSA decline (from 14 μg/l to 2.8 μg/l) and regression of local recurrence and PSMA uptake in the paracaval, parailiac and obturator lymph nodes. Given the significant PSA decline and radiographic findings, therapy was paused with the patient remaining on active surveillance. Regular monitoring demonstrated sustained disease control with minimal toxicity throughout multiple cycles of RLT (Table 1 Date Hemoglobin (14–18.0 g/dL) Leukocytes (4.0–10.0 109/L) Platelets (150–350 109/L) Creatinine (0.70–1.20 mg/dL) Alkaline phosphatase (40–130 U/L) Lactate dehydrogenase (< 250 U/L) December 2015 17.2 7.45 223 0.91 39 165 December 2016 17.2 6.9 184 0.87 34 160 January 2018 17.3 7.38 197 0.84 34 168 September 2019 17.2 6.77 194 0.9 38 196 August 2020 16.9 6.1 201 0.86 36 168 October 2021 16.6 5.97 188 0.87 44 166 June 2023 15.9 5.97 198 1.08 52 198 October 2024 14.2 7.97 225 1.26 77 257 In March 2021 the PSA rose to 9.67 μg/l and 13.7 μg/l by August, with PSMA positron emission tomography with computer tomography (PET/CT) revealing PSMA-avid lymph nodes in the right paracaval and parailiac regions. The PET/CT was performed 60 min after injection of 2 MBq/kg [Ga]Ga-PSMA-11 on a Siemens Biograph TruePoint, with standard PET and CT acquisition settings. Based on the findings, a PSMA-RLT rechallenge was initiated with six RLT cycles (October 2021–May 2022; average 7430 MBq per cycle), resulting in an 80% PSA decline (from 14 μg/l to 2.8 μg/l) and regression of local recurrence and PSMA uptake in the paracaval, parailiac and obturator lymph nodes. Given the significant PSA decline and radiographic findings, therapy was paused with the patient remaining on active surveillance. Regular monitoring demonstrated sustained disease control with minimal toxicity throughout multiple cycles of RLT (Table).

68Ga]Ga-PSMA-11 PET/CT showed reduction of PSMA-expressing local recurrence and a new PSMA-expressing osseous lesion in the inferior pubic ramus (Fig. 1 In February 2023 the PSMA PET/CT revealed new PSMA-expressing lymph nodes in the para-aortic and obturator regions. By February 2024 the patient’s PSA increased to 41.6 μg/l, prompting an additional three cycles of PSMA-RLT (average 7513 MBq per cycle), after which PSA declined to 24.0 μg/l in May 2024. The [Ga]Ga-PSMA-11 PET/CT showed reduction of PSMA-expressing local recurrence and a new PSMA-expressing osseous lesion in the inferior pubic ramus (Fig.).

In December 2024, reaching a PSA level of 79.3 μg/l, the patient began systemic ADT. By May 2025, a fast and deep PSA response was achieved, with PSA level declining to 0.04 μg/l, indicating hormone-sensitive PCa.